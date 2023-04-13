5 best gaming mice in 2023

Gaming mice are an essential component of a setup that can greatly impact accuracy, precision, and efficiency in gameplay. With the plethora of options available on the market, choosing the right gaming mouse for your specific needs can be a daunting task, especially with the advanced features that modern gaming mice offer.

In this article, we'll explore a list of five gaming mice in 2023 that are worth considering, to help you find the perfect one for your gaming needs. A mouse is no longer just a pointing device, and most gaming mice are designed with precision and accuracy in mind.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Razer Viper V2 Pro and 4 other great gaming mice

1) Glorious Model O ($49)

Glorious Model O is a great option for gamers with claw grips. Because of its honeycomb design, it is lightweight and ideal for swift and precise movements. The mouse boasts a highly accurate and consistent sensor performance, with a broader CPI (counts per inch) range for customizable sensitivity settings.

Unlike other Glorious models, the Model O features an ambidextrous design, making it a great option for both left and right-handed players.

Specs Glorious Model O Sensor Pixart PMW-3360 DPI 12,000 Weight 58g Dimensions (LxWxH) 120 x 58 x 36mm

Pros:

Great battery life Great sensor Large PTFE feet

Cons:

Ambidextrous design can be a problem for some

2) Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro ($149)

The Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro is one of the best ergonomic gaming mice. Razer relaunched this classic mouse in 2022 with the same comfortable shape but with less weight and an enhanced sensor. The V3 Pro is equipped with Focus Pro 30K Optical sensor, which can ensure 99.8% accuracy for precise and lightning-fast clicking. Overall, it's a comfortable, fast mouse with an excellent battery life, making it a great option for FPS players.

Specs Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Sensor Focus Pro 30K Optical DPI 30,000 Weight 63g Dimensions (LxWxH) 127 x 67 x 43 mm

Pros:

Great ergonomics Great sensor and tracking Ample battery life Great wireless performance

Cons:

High price tag

3) Logitech G Pro X Superlight ($115)

The Logitech G Pro X Superlight is an absolute game-changer for an FPS gamer. Its lightweight design and intuitive features have made it the perfect tool for dominating the battlefield. It is also widely regarded as one of the best gaming mice on the market.

Featuring Logitech's exclusive Hero 25K optical sensor, the Superlight has zero smoothing or filtering, ensuring that every movement is captured with pinpoint accuracy, making it the perfect product for competitive FPS games. It also offers 70 hours of battery life and customizable RGB lighting.

Specs Logitech G Pro X Superlight Sensor Logitech HERO 25K DPI 25,600 Weight 60g Dimensions (LxWxH) 125 x 63.5 x 40mm

Pros:

Very lightweight Great sensor and tracking Ample battery life Great wireless performance

Cons:

Micro-USB

4) Logitech G502 X ($153)

The Logitech G502x is one of the most iconic, comfortable, and ergonomic mice. Logitech redesigned the classic design to make it lighter and help it compete with market standards without losing its previous essence. The device includes opto-mechanical switches and the Hero 25k sensor with top-notch performance.

Specs Logitech G502 X Sensor Logitech HERO 25K DPI 25,600 Weight 89g Dimensions (LxWxH) 131.4 x 41.1 x 79.2mm

Pros:

Great ergonomics Great sensor and tracking Ample battery life Great wireless performance

Cons:

No changes to the sensor

5) Razer Viper V2 Pro ($148)

The Razer Viper V2 Pro offers an ultra-lightweight gaming experience. It has the same shape as the V1, but the new model is lighter and has improved button quality. It also has the same Razer Focus Pro 30K sensor with a new generation of optical switches. According to Razer, it packs improved battery life and wireless performance.

Specs Razer Viper V2 Pro Sensor Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor DPI 30000 Weight 59g Dimensions (LxWxH) 126.7 mm x 57.6 mm x 37.8 mm

Pros:

Low click latency Optical switches Capable of 4000Hz Polling Rate Great wireless performance

Cons:

Not great for a palm grip

In conclusion, choosing the right gaming mouse is essential for an immersive gaming experience. With the increasing evolution of gaming peripherals available in the market, finding the perfect gaming mouse can be a daunting task. However, the suggestions mentioned above can help you narrow down your options. Each product on this list features the latest technology and is specifically designed for gaming, ensuring that you'll have a high-quality gaming experience.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes