5 best gaming mice deals during Halloween sale 2022

October is traditionally a great month for gamers and electronics enthusiasts. It offers one of the three major end-of-year discount sales that occur around Halloween.

You will be able to get the best peripherals that you've always wanted as several retailers and platforms will be providing tempting bargains over the course of the next few days. The best thing is that the majority of the vendors also give same-day pickup or delivery, which eliminates the anxiety that your item won't arrive by Halloween eve.

Up until recently, gaming equipment and accessories were extremely expensive due to a scarcity of semiconductors, but component prices are already falling. And right now, when a number of items are available at steep prices, such a sale is the best time to make your purchase. This article will list the five best gaming mice you should consider opting for.

Disclaimer: This article is purely subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer. All prices are based on information available at the time of writing.

Razer DeathAdder Essential and 4 more gaming mice to consider in Halloween sale 2022

The best inexpensive gaming mice may really compete with some of the more pricier options since they offer the same functionality and, in some cases, even more.

Budget-friendly gadgets often have programmable buttons, sensors, and ergonomic grips, so you can play for extended periods of time without getting cramps in your hands. We have put a broad variety of points to the test, and can affirm with confidence that these mice will provide the most value for your money.

1) Razer DeathAdder Essential ($20.00)

The Razer DeathAdder Essential borrows the iconic design of the said lineup from the manufacturer but trims back some of the nicer features for a significantly lower-priced model.

This piece of equipment is especially nicely made, and because of its ergonomic shape, it is ideal for prolonged sessions. However, Razer devices do tend to cost a little more, so in order to get into that low price range, you're sacrificing five customizable buttons and a lower 6.4K max DPI.

However, given that this mouse only costs $30 (or £26.09 in the UK), you get a lot of mouse for your money, including a great build quality and long-lasting comfort. Naturally, your Chroma equipment is also compatible with this Razer gaming mouse, so it will fit right into your setup. We can easily recommend this mouse during the Halloween sale 2022.

2) Roccat Burst Core ($25.00)

If you're looking for a very lightweight mouse, we highly recommend taking a look at the Roccat Burst Core as it weighs only 68g. It's especially noteworthy if you play FPS or competitive action games frequently, which call for quick and unrestricted motion.

The Titan Optical switches by Roccat, which are utilized in some of the higher-end mice from the company for a crisp, responsive feel and great durability, only serve to improve the situation.

Even while the device's MSRP of $34.99 (£24.99) is remarkable, we've seen it earlier go for as little as $25 (£13). Lower prices can be easily found during the Halloween sale. These aren't prices we can just ignore given the performance on offer.

3) Logitech G203 Lightsync ($27.00)

The MSRP of the Logitech G203 Lightsync is $39.99 (£34.99), but we frequently find it for much less, sometimes under $20 (£17.39), making it a great deal if you're on a tight budget. In fact, the lowest price we've ever seen for this specific model was $15 (£13.04), thanks to a Halloween sale.

You'll be getting a very good deal with this mouse. Rarely do gaming mice, even the pricier ones, provide this much personalization for such a low cost.

There is nothing more a regular player could ask for than the G203 Lightsync, which competes well with some of the greatest brands in the industry. The satisfying clicks offered are impressive as well as the form factor being quite comfortable in general. However, players with bigger hands will find it difficult to obtain a proper grip due to the smaller frame.

4) Corsair Sabre RGB Pro ($40.00)

If you want a bit more versatility for more competitive play, this is a great alternative. We seldom find inexpensive gaming mice options that provide an 18K DPI with a lighter 74g weight profile. Additionally, it is quite rare to get 8K hyper-polling on a gaming mouse this affordable, which will significantly speed up the whole experience.

Even though the MSRP of this mouse is above $50, we frequently see it on sale during festivities like Halloween for under $40. But in the UK, this model is considerably less expensive; it often costs approximately £35. Although the price of the wireless gaming mouse will be somewhat higher, we expect it to be nearer to the MSRP of the wired version during the Halloween sale.

The Corsair Sabre RGB Pro is also available in a cordless variant. If you want something a little more showy because it may be difficult to locate RGB capabilities in a cheap mouse, this could be your best bet, especially with ICUE support.

5) SteelSeries Rival 5 ($50.00)

Nine customizable buttons, a high DPI, light weight, and a comfortable shape combine to make up the SteelSeries Rival 5. Since it can adapt to any game in your library and has enough RGB to fit into any setup, it makes for a fantastic all-rounder.

Unfortunately, the MSRP of the Rival 5 is only $10 over the $50 mark. If you keep an eye out for mice bargains during this Halloween sale, though, you could get a steal. This model is frequently discounted below the MSRP price mark.

Since September 2021, this model has been offered in the US for less than $50, eventually down to about $40. In contrast, prices in the UK have fallen as low as £39.99 in 2022 alone. We can hope for lower prices thanks to the 2022 Halloween sale.

