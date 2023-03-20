5 best GPUs for WWE 2K23

2K games recently released the annual installment of its popular wrestling game series, WWE 2K23. It has introduced the highly anticipated WarGames and a Showcase mode featuring one of the most iconic wrestlers of all time, John Cena.

The graphics and audio quality of 2K's wrestling games have not been consistent in the past. The introduction of WWE 2K23 has set a new benchmark for this series. From upgraded visuals, an appealing menu, and an updated roster featuring the newest and greatest wrestlers, players can expect a lot more from the game this time around.

A screenshot from WWE 2k23(Image via 2K Sports)

Early access for this WWE 2K23 began on March 14, but only for those who purchased the Deluxe or Icon Edition of the game. For the players who have gone for the Standard edition, the title will become available from March 17.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

5 best GPUs for the ultimate WWE 2K23 experience: RTX 4080, RX 7900 XT, and more

#WWE2K23 @WWEgames

early access is available NOW for Deluxe and Icon Edition users! Get yours now and be 🗣️YOUR TIME IS NOW! #WWE2K23 early access is available NOW for Deluxe and Icon Edition users! Get yours now and be #EvenStronger 🗣️YOUR TIME IS NOW!#WWE2K23 early access is available NOW for Deluxe and Icon Edition users! Get yours now and be #EvenStronger 💪 https://t.co/yYQOciHILq

The requirements for this game are much lower as compared to other graphic-intensive titles. Players with decent or even lower-end graphics cards can run it smoothly without any issues. However, those who want the ultimate performance and gaming experience can look at these options.

1) Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 ($899, $1299)

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 (Image via Amazon)

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 is the latest and one of the most powerful graphics cards you can buy today. It provides substantial updates over RTX 3080 and comes in two memory size options, 12 GB and 16 GB GDDR6X. It also features third-gen ray-tracing cores that help render realistic lighting and shadows for a life-like experience.

This graphics card also features the upgraded third generation of Nvidia's Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS 3), which is capable of delivering higher frame rates with little to no performance drop. This feature will be extremely useful in WWE 2K23 as it is a fast-paced game that would benefit from the frame rate boost.

GPU Name RTX 4080 Memory 16 GB GDDR6X Base clock speed 2205 MHz Boost clock speed 2505 MHz

This is one of the best GPUs for WWE 2K23 that you can buy right, now considering you can find it at a good price.

2) Radeon RX 7900 XT ($799)

Radeon RX 7900 XT (Image via Amazon)

The Radeon RX 7900 XT is the latest and the second-best graphics card from AMD. It is based on RDNA3 architecture, which is expected to deliver 50% more performance per watt than RDNA2 architecture.

AMD's RDNA or Radeon DNA is a graphics architecture that offers dedicated ray-tracing hardware called "ray accelerators," which help faster and more efficient light and shadow rendering.

GPU Name RX 7900 XT Memory 20 GB GDDR6 Base clock speed 1500 MHz Boost clock speed 2025 MHz

It is a highly powerful graphics card that provides the most value for your money without compromising on performance. If you want the best GPU from AMD or the best ray-tracing capabilities, this card will be an excellent choice.

3) Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 ($499)

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070(Image via Amazon)

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 is a high-performance GPU that can run graphic-intensive games smoothly. It has 8 GB of GDDR6 memory and also features hardware-accelerated ray tracing that renders realistic and life-like lighting and shadows.

The graphics card also supports DLSS, which improves the graphics quality without hampering the performance of the game. The price of the 30 series has dropped since the release of the 40 series, making it a more compelling option for WWE 2K23.

GPU Name RTX 3070 Memory 8 GB GDDR6 Base clock speed 1500 MHz Boost clock speed 1725 MHz

RTX 3070 will be a perfect choice for those who want a killer GPU that can provide an excellent gaming experience at the highest settings in WWE 2K32 without having to go all out.

4) Radeon RX 6800 XT ($649)

Radeon RX 6800 XT (Image via Amazon)

The Radeon RX 6800 XT was the flagship offering from AMD that was launched in 2020. The GPU also has 16 GB GDDR6 of memory and can handle high-graphic games with ease while proving smooth gameplay at 4K resolution as well.

The graphics card delivers excellent performance with impressive ray-tracing capabilities that improve the visuals and enhance the experience in WWE 2K23.

GPU Name Memory 16 GB GDDR6 Base clock speed 1825 MHz Boost clock speed 2250 MHz

AMD's GPUs are value for money and this graphics card being older makes it a better deal even to this day. This is because even though it isn't as feature-rich as Nvidia's GPUs, it still has impressive hardware-accelerated ray tracing and can also compete against the newer gen graphics card.

This will be an excellent choice for those who want the best GPU to run WWE 2K23.

5) Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti ($399)

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 T (Image via Amazon)

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is a highly powerful graphics card that provides excellent performance and can provide smooth gameplay at high resolutions. It can maintain high frame rates, which is helpful for a title like WWE 2K32 that requires quick reflexes.

The GPU also supports DLSS, which uses AI to upscale images from low resolution to high. This helps the graphics to improve without any performance dip.

GPU Name RTX 3070 Memory 8 GB GDDR6 Base clock speed 1500 MHz Boost clock speed 1725 MHz

NVIDIA's RTX 3060 Ti is one of the best GPUs for the ultimate WWE 2K23 experience.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes