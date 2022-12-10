5 Best Holiday Sale deals on Gaming PC components at Newegg

Holiday Sale is eagerly awaited by gamers as it presents end-of-the-year deals at significant discounts. Considering how PC gaming has picked up in the last decade, gamers always look for component upgrades.

Often, OEMs provide bargain deals in such end-of-the-year sales, the most anticipated being the Holiday Sale in the month of December. This year, Newegg is offering several key components for gaming PCs at bargain prices.

This list will mention five of the best deals available on Newegg at present and will include everything from bargain GPU deals to reliable PSUs.

Gaming PC components deals this Holiday Sale at Newegg

5) JONSBO VR4 BLACK ATX Mid Tower Computer Case Mesh ATX case (for $99.99 down from $136)

Sometimes gaming PC components are so well designed that it is hard to ignore them. Such is the case with this JONSBO VR4 ATX mid-tower mesh case. What sets this apart from regular ATX cases is its ability to pull out the internal components easily, whether to clean them or replace them without unscrewing the side panels.

Being a meshed case, you get the advantage of good airflow and minimal dust accumulation, which is achieved when positive airflow pressure is created in the fan setup. The case supports most large GPUs like the 3080s and offers cooling fan support on the front and back. It also provides ample ventilation through the sides. At $99.99, it's a good case to get on Holiday Sale.

4) EK 360mm AIO D-RGB All-in-One Liquid CPU Cooler with EK-Vardar High-Performance PMW Fans (for $138.54 down from $169.99)

The gaming PC setup is as good as dead without a good cooling solution. Today, overclocking has become a major trend in the enthusiast market, and this is where Liquid Coolers shine. Even though average users are better off with air coolers, thanks to their minimal installation complexity, those who venture into liquid cooling will not be disappointed by EK’s 360mm AIO cooler.

The cooler supports AM4 CPUs from AMD and 115X/1200/2066 CPUs from Intel. Thanks to its PWM fans, the cooler runs silently while also prolonging the life of its fans and the entire gaming PC. At such a significant discount, now is the right time to grab this cooler at the Holiday Sale at Newegg.

3) Super Flower Leadex III ARGB 750W 80+ Gold PSU (for $99.99 down from $169.99)

All those power-hungry components of a gaming PC will need a PSU that is not just capable of delivering that power but also delivering it efficiently. Super Flower’s Gold-rated 750W PSU is sufficient to power even the most demanding cards and CPUs like the 3080s and i7s or Ryzen 7s.

In this Holiday Sale, the card is up for grabs at an exciting price of $99.99. The cherry on the cake is the fact that PSU offers 10 years of warranty and supports modern ARGB solutions while being extremely efficient in power management.

2) G.SKILL Trident Z5 RGB Series 32GB (2 x 16GB) 288-Pin PC RAM (for $174.99 down from $208.99)

The Holiday Sale has put this blazing-fast 32 GB of RAM at $174.99. Although it has a CAS latency of 36, it makes up for this thanks to a high frequency of 6000 MTs. At any rate, frequency after a particular figure doesn’t matter for performance as companies want you to think for a gaming PC set-up. The difference between 3600 MTs and 6000 MTs is barely noticeable.

G.Skill’s Trident Z5 also supports RGB for enthusiasts to look forward to. It is recommended to install the two RAMs in the dual channel configuration for maximum performance benefit.

1) AMD Ryzen 5 7600X 6 Core 4.7 GHz Socket AM5 Desktop Processor (for $249 down from $299)

Ryzen 5600X was a mid-range budget champion that found its way into many budget and premium budget gaming PC builds upon its release. Unsurprisingly, the successor to that CPU is equally capable, thanks to the newer Zen 4 architecture and overall higher clock speeds. Across the board, the 7600X consistently outperforms its older sibling by about 10-20 percent.

The downside of the CPU is its increased power draw of over 100W, which is almost 30 percent higher than last gen’s Ryzen 5600X. The newer 7600X also requires an AM5 motherboard as it is incompatible with the older AM4 boards. The CPU, however, does support most older AM4 coolers.

Despite these limitations, people looking for a new purchase or an upgrade should consider the 7600X for this Holiday Sale in the budget gaming category.

All listed components are available at a significant discount compared to their regular old pricing, and we fear these discounts may only last until the stocks do during the Holiday Sale. Gamers would be wise to grab these end-of-year deals at such low prices.

