5 best laptops to buy on Amazon Prime Day 2022

Like every year, Amazon Prime Day is here again with many fantastic deals. From July 12 to 13, 2022, buyers will get huge discounts on home appliances, smartphones, laptops, smart home devices, PC hardware, peripherals, and much more.

Brands such as Lenovo, HP, Samsung, and Dell are in the race to provide the best deals, and in this article, we look at 5 of the best laptops you can consider.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 laptop picks, specs, and prices

1) Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11 Chromebook

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11 Chromebook is an extremely budget-oriented laptop with Chrome OS. It is a great option for e-learning and work-from-home purposes. This one's also powered by an Intel Celeron N4020 processor with up to 1.10 GHz base clock, 2.80 GHz boost clock, UHD 600 graphics, and 4MB cache.

IdeaPad 3 11 Chromebook features 4 GB soldered LPDDR4 2400MHz memory, paired with 64 GB eMMC 5.1 storage. The 11.6" HD (1366x768) TN panel anti-glare display has 250nits peak brightness. Its 3-cell, 42Wh battery can last for up to 10 hours and can be recharged via a 45W USB Type-C charger.

Amazon Prime Day offer: Before $219.99 now $99.99

2) Asus Vivobook Go 12 L210MA-DS02

The Vivobook Go 12 L210MA-DS02 laptop belongs to the budget segment Vivobook Go series from Asus. One of the highlighted features of this laptop is the innovative ASUS NumberPad, which allows a full-sized Numpad to fit on the laptop's trackpad.

Vivobook Go 12 L210MA-DS02 is powered by an Intel Celeron N4020 1.1GHz processor, with 4MB Cache and 4GB RAM. On the storage option, it has 64GB eMMC. It comes with a pre-installed Windows 11 in S mode and a year of Office 365 Personal. Users can switch off the S mode for free-to-install applications outside the Microsoft Store.

Amazon Prime Day offer: Before $249.99 now $169.99

3) HP Victus 15-fa0025nr

Victus 15-fa0025nr is a good gaming laptop from HP's entry-level gaming series, Victus. It is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 12500H 12-core processor with 4.50 GHz max turbo frequency and 18 MB Intel Smart Cache. The RTX 3050 is a solid gaming GPU from Nvidia's 2nd Gen Ray-Tracing series, with 4 GB of GDDR6 memory.

Users will experience fast booting and loading times with 8GB RAM and 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD. With HP Fast Charge, the 8-hour 15-minute battery can be recharged to 50% in just 30 minutes. The laptop's new advanced cooling technology features an enhanced heat-pipe design for optimal cooling performance.

Amazon Prime Day offer: Before $1,129.17 now $749.99

4) LG Gram 15Z95P-P.AAB8U1

LG Gram is an ultra-lightweight thin laptop specifically made for business purposes. It is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i7 1195G7 CPU with 2.9 GHz, turbo up to 5.0 GHz, and 12MB L3 Cache. The Intel Iris Xe Graphics is a good integrated GPU.

The 15.6" FHD (1920 x1080) IPS touch LCD screen with sRGB 99% color gamut looks amazing. LG Gram 15Z95P-P.AAB8U1 comes with 16GB LPDDR4X 4266MHz RAM and 512GB NVMe M.2 2280 SSD. It has a 1.5Wx2 stereo speaker. The 80Wh 2-cell lithium-ion battery lasts up to 19.5 hours.

Amazon Prime Day offer: Before $1,599.99 now $999.99

5) Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315-54-760S

The Predator Helios 300 PH315-54-760S belongs to the flagship Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop series from Asus. This gaming laptop is powered by the Intel Core i7 11800H octa-core processor with a 2.4GHz base clock and 4.6GHz boost clock. The laptop comes with a 16 GB DDR4 SDRAM, which can be upgraded up to 32 GB.

The 15.6" FHD (1920x1080) IPS display supports ComfyView. The dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU has 6GB of GDDR6 VRAM. Its 4-cell lithium-ion battery lasts up to 6 hours. Predator Helios 300 features 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD. The stereo HD audio speakers provide an amazing hearing experience.

Amazon Prime Day offer: Before $1,299.99 now $1,109.99

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

