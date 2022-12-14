5 best laptops for coding in 2022

A laptop is an indispensable tool for coding. It combines the power of a desktop computer with the portability of a tablet, making it perfect for beginners and professionals alike.
To get the best laptop for coding, it’s essential to consider the processor, RAM, and storage. A laptop with at least an Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5 processor is ideal for coding. Having a minimum of 8 GB RAM will ensure that the laptop can easily handle multiple activities. One should ensure that their device has enough storage space for all coding projects.
Additionally, a laptop with a good keyboard and trackpad is necessary for coding. A good keyboard will make typing code much faster and more comfortable. A large display is also recommended, as it makes it easier to see the code and navigate.
This article lists five of the best laptops for coding in 2022.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer
The HP Pavilion, ASUS VivoBook S14 S433, and 3 other amazing laptops for coding in 2022
1) Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3
The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is a 15.6-inch laptop with a 1920 x 1080 IPS panel display. The device is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 5600H and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 with 32 GB of RAM for a smooth workflow. It is also equipped with a 2 TB SSD for storing massive files without storage issues.
The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 has a 120 Hz screen, which can be used for gaming and editing videos. It has a backlit keyboard that is ideal when working in low-light areas.
One can purchase the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 here.
2) HP Pavilion AMD Ryzen Laptop
The HP Pavilion has an ultrawide 178-degree viewing angle with a 1920 x 1080 display. The device is equipped with the AMD Ryzen 7 5700U and AMD Radeon Graphics for high performance. It has 32 GB of RAM for lag-free multitasking and 1 TB of SSD for faster boot-ups and storing large files without running out of space.
The HP Pavilion runs on Windows 11 to support the latest versions of applications. The laptop has a 720p webcam and supports Wi-Fi 6. It also comes with an HP fast charger, which can charge it from 0% to 50% in 45 minutes.
The HP Pavilion can be purchased here.
3) HP ENVY x360 Convertible Laptop
The HP Envy x360 Convertible Laptop is powered by AMD Ryzen 7 5825U and AMD Radeon Graphics. The device has a 15-inch full-HD edge-to-edge touchscreen display for vibrant images. It can be converted to a tablet by flipping around the display.
The HP Envy x360 has 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD storage for a seamless experience. It also runs on Windows 11 Home, which means the latest applications should work on the laptop. It can be charged from 0% to 50% in 30 minutes while using the HP fast charger.
One can buy the HP Envy x360 here.
4) ASUS VivoBook S14 S433
The Asus VivoBook S14 S433 comes with a 14-inch full HD display. The device is equipped with Intel Core i5-1135G7 and Intel Iris XE graphics. It has 8 GB RAM and 512 GB of NVMe M.2 SSD.
The Asus VivoBook S14 S433 has an ergonomic backlit keyboard for working in low-light environments and a fingerprint sensor that can be activated via Windows Hello. It also has Asus AI noise-canceling technology to prevent background noise and provide crystal-clear communication.
The Asus VivoBook S14 S433 is available to be purchased here.
5) Acer Aspire 5
The Acer Aspire 5 is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U and AMD Radeon Graphics. The device has a 15.6-inch display that supports 1920 x 1080 resolution. It also has 8 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD storage.
The Acer Aspire 5 has a battery life of up to 11 hours and runs on Windows 11. It supports Wi-Fi 6 for a faster internet connection and has a backlit keyboard that is ideal for working tasks in dim environments.
One can buy the Acer Aspire 5 here.