5 best laptops for coding in 2022

A laptop is an indispensable tool for coding. It combines the power of a desktop computer with the portability of a tablet, making it perfect for beginners and professionals alike.

To get the best laptop for coding, it’s essential to consider the processor, RAM, and storage. A laptop with at least an Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5 processor is ideal for coding. Having a minimum of 8 GB RAM will ensure that the laptop can easily handle multiple activities. One should ensure that their device has enough storage space for all coding projects.

Additionally, a laptop with a good keyboard and trackpad is necessary for coding. A good keyboard will make typing code much faster and more comfortable. A large display is also recommended, as it makes it easier to see the code and navigate.

This article lists five of the best laptops for coding in 2022.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

The HP Pavilion, ASUS VivoBook S14 S433, and 3 other amazing laptops for coding in 2022

1) Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is a 15.6-inch laptop with a 1920 x 1080 IPS panel display. The device is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 5600H and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 with 32 GB of RAM for a smooth workflow. It is also equipped with a 2 TB SSD for storing massive files without storage issues.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 has a 120 Hz screen, which can be used for gaming and editing videos. It has a backlit keyboard that is ideal when working in low-light areas.

One can purchase the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 here.

2) HP Pavilion AMD Ryzen Laptop

The HP Pavilion AMD Ryzen 7 Laptop (Image via Amazon)

The HP Pavilion has an ultrawide 178-degree viewing angle with a 1920 x 1080 display. The device is equipped with the AMD Ryzen 7 5700U and AMD Radeon Graphics for high performance. It has 32 GB of RAM for lag-free multitasking and 1 TB of SSD for faster boot-ups and storing large files without running out of space.

The HP Pavilion runs on Windows 11 to support the latest versions of applications. The laptop has a 720p webcam and supports Wi-Fi 6. It also comes with an HP fast charger, which can charge it from 0% to 50% in 45 minutes.

The HP Pavilion can be purchased here.

3) HP ENVY x360 Convertible Laptop

The HP Envy x360 Convertible Laptop is powered by AMD Ryzen 7 5825U and AMD Radeon Graphics. The device has a 15-inch full-HD edge-to-edge touchscreen display for vibrant images. It can be converted to a tablet by flipping around the display.

The HP Envy x360 has 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD storage for a seamless experience. It also runs on Windows 11 Home, which means the latest applications should work on the laptop. It can be charged from 0% to 50% in 30 minutes while using the HP fast charger.

One can buy the HP Envy x360 here.

4) ASUS VivoBook S14 S433

The Asus VivoBook S14 S433 (Image via Amazon)

The Asus VivoBook S14 S433 comes with a 14-inch full HD display. The device is equipped with Intel Core i5-1135G7 and Intel Iris XE graphics. It has 8 GB RAM and 512 GB of NVMe M.2 SSD.

The Asus VivoBook S14 S433 has an ergonomic backlit keyboard for working in low-light environments and a fingerprint sensor that can be activated via Windows Hello. It also has Asus AI noise-canceling technology to prevent background noise and provide crystal-clear communication.

The Asus VivoBook S14 S433 is available to be purchased here.

5) Acer Aspire 5

The Acer Aspire 5 is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U and AMD Radeon Graphics. The device has a 15.6-inch display that supports 1920 x 1080 resolution. It also has 8 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD storage.

The Acer Aspire 5 has a battery life of up to 11 hours and runs on Windows 11. It supports Wi-Fi 6 for a faster internet connection and has a backlit keyboard that is ideal for working tasks in dim environments.

One can buy the Acer Aspire 5 here.

