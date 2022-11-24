5 best PS5 accessories to buy during the Black Friday 2022 sale

Black Friday sales have already begun across major online retail stores, with massive discounts being offered on various products. For PlayStation gamers, now is the perfect time to purchase some accessories at the best prices.

PlayStation accessories can have a huge impact while gaming and greatly enhance the overall experience for gamers. While there are many PlayStation accessories available, we look at five of the best PlayStation 5 (PS5) accessories to purchase during the Black Friday 2022 sale.

A look at five of the best accompaniments for PS5 during the Black Friday sale 2022

5) WD_BLACK 1TB SN850 NVMe SSD for PS5 ($129.99)

LAT Envoy @DylanEnvoy #WDBlackPartner #EffortlessToInstall Wanna unlock your true potential on PS5? @WD_Black's new SN850 is officially licensed by PlayStation. With these few steps you'll be expanding storage and your game portfolio, to truly be the best ever. Get yours here bit.ly/3SlqLh6 Wanna unlock your true potential on PS5? @WD_Black's new SN850 is officially licensed by PlayStation. With these few steps you'll be expanding storage and your game portfolio, to truly be the best ever. Get yours here bit.ly/3SlqLh6 #WDBlackPartner #EffortlessToInstall https://t.co/YrUSole7Mb

The Western Digital SN850 NVMe 1TB is the perfect storage drive for gamers looking to increase the storage capacity of their PS5. It features PCIe Gen4 technology with read speeds of up to 7000MB/s and write speeds of up to 5300MB/s, helping the game load faster while providing a seamless gaming experience.

The SN850 is usually sold for $239.99 but the prices have been slashed during the Black Friday sale on Best Buy.

4) PlayStation PULSE 3D wireless headset ($69)

PlayStation Pulse 3D is a gaming headset tuned for 3D Audio on PS5 consoles. It comes with refined earpads and headband straps and also has noise-canceling microphones, which eliminate background noise and enhance audio quality when communicating with teammates.

The audio and chat settings can be easily adjusted with easy-access controls. Additionally, the headphones have 12 hours of battery life for gamers to enjoy uninterrupted gaming.

Pulse 3D retails for $99.99 but is currently available for $69 during the early Black Friday sale on Amazon.

3) Playstation 5 HD Camera ($53.99)

The PlayStation 5 HD camera is a great option for gamers looking for a webcam for their console. It can capture 1920 x 1080 videos at 60 fps. It also has dual wide-angle lenses to capture a player's best gaming moments.

It can be paired with a DualSense wireless controller, with the create button on the controller used to quickly create a recording or broadcast.

Furthermore, it has a built-in stand and can be adjusted for any type of television. It also has a background removal tool.

The PlayStation HD camera is sold at a price tag of $59.99 but is currently available for $53.99 on Amazon.

2) PlayStation 5 Media Remote ($22.99)

The PlayStation 5 Media Remote is perfect for navigating apps on your console. It comes with play/pause, fast forward, and reverse buttons which helps in media playback. It can also be used to control the volume and power of the TV if it is compatible with the built-in IR transmitter.

In addition, the remote also has dedicated buttons for Disney+, Netflix, Spotify, and YouTube, allowing users to easily navigate to the said apps with a single click.

The media remote is generally available for $29.99 but is currently sold for $22.99 during the Black Friday sale on Best Buy.

1) PlayStation DualSense wireless controller ($49.99)

The PlayStation 5 may come with one wireless controller straight out of the box, but there's no harm in getting another controller to play those immersive couch co-op games.

The PlayStation DualSense wireless controller comes equipped with revolutionary haptic feedback and offers an immersive experience during gameplay. It also has a built-in microphone as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack for effective communication with teammates.

Additionally, there is a dedicated mute button to enable or disable voice capture according to one's preference.

The only drawback of the controller is its less-than-impressive eight-hour battery life, which means it will need to be charged frequently. The DualSense wireless controller retails at a price tag of $69.99 but is currently available for only $49.99 on Amazon.

Poll : 0 votes