5 best PS5 accessories to buy during Halloween sale 2022

The upcoming Halloween sale is expected to bring some of the best yearly discounts on several popular consumer products. Interested individuals can grab deals on all types of items, including apparel, electronics, and other household products. It's also the perfect opportunity to get that shiny accessory for your PS5.

The PlayStation 5 (PS5) is Sony's latest offering in the gaming hardware department. It has revolutionized console gaming for good ever since its launch back in 2020. However, the Japanese tech giant has suffered a myriad of supply chain hiccups in the past two years, causing tremendous disappointment among fans looking to grab the console at the earliest possible date.

With the restock issue finally subsiding, fans are looking to grab some exclusive deals on the powerful console. Additionally, accessories are equally important to create the perfect gaming experience. Fortunately, the upcoming Halloween sale will include discounts for various popular PS5 accessories as well.

These are the five best PS5 accessories that one can get during Halloween sale 2022

1) PS5 DualSense Controller

Base price: $69.00

The DualSense Controller is an essential accessory for Sony's PS5 that one must have for the best gaming experience. It supports haptic feedback and features adaptive triggers that help players enjoy a truly realistic feel to every single in-game activity.

One can also use the built-in microphone on the DualSense Controller or utilize the headphone jack to plug in their headset to the device. Furthermore, it can be paired with a Windows PC or other eligible devices. The upcoming Halloween sale is expected to offer exciting discounts on the DualSense controller for fans to grab.

2) PlayStation HD camera

Base price: $59.00

Users looking to stream on popular platforms like Twitch or YouTube can purchase this feature-dense webcam in the upcoming sale. The PlayStation HD camera offers immensely useful tools that make livestreaming content from the PS5 extremely simple.

The popular webcam comes with a built-in stand, which is pretty easy to set up. It basically acts as a whole array of streaming equipment with its accessible background removal tools and an ability to offer impressive image quality at 1080p.

3) Western Digital Black SN850 NVMe SSD

Base price: $149.00 [1TB variant]

Anyone looking to upgrade their PS5's internal storage can opt for the WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD without a doubt. In fact, it's the only officially recommended option for upgrading PS5's internal storage. However, this choice could be heavy on one's pockets at its original pricing.

Fortunately, the upcoming Halloween sale may likely offer an exciting discount on this expensive storage upgrade option. Sticking to PS5's base storage option may not be enough for hardcore gamers who like to buy and store a lot of games.

The WD_BLACK SN850 offers storage options of up to 2TB and promises a read speed of 7000MB/s and a write speed of 5300MB/s, alongside a heat sink to optimize operating temperatures. Because of all these features, it is expensive, but a discount for it during the Halloween sale in 2022 may turn out to be a blessing for gamers.

4) PS5 Media Remote

Base price: $29.00

The Media Remote is great for anyone looking to leave aside their DualSense controller when they're not playing video games on the PS5. Sony's latest console allows users to stream high-quality content from popular platforms like YouTube, Disney+, Netflix, and more. The Media Remote makes navigation between such platforms much easier.

The PS5 Media Remote comes with built-in play and pause, fast forward, and reverse buttons, alongside dedicated buttons for popular OTT platforms. The media remote offers a much easier way to navigate through your console when not playing games and will be a good grab for Halloween 2022.

5) Steelseries Arctis 7P Wireless

Base price: $149.99, Discounted price: $129.78 (currently available on Amazon)

The Arctis 7P Wireless is regarded as the best headset for video gamers to be made available so far. It is compatible with all major platforms, namely PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and Android. One can also utilize the power of the Arctis 7P's superior 40 mm drivers and frequency response of 20 Hz - 20 kHz on Sony's most prized console.

The Steelseries Arctis 7P Wireless is known for being extremely comfortable, even after long hours of gaming. The upcoming Halloween sale is surely going to be the perfect time to grab this headset, as Steelseries is known to offer exciting discounts during such events.

The aforementioned products are expected to be available at cheaper rates during the Halloween sale of 2022, which is expected to start around the third week of October.

