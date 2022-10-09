Halloween sale 2022: All iPads and MacBooks expected discounts, sale dates, and more

Who wouldn't want a money-saving sale? Amidst Halloween's spookiest events, major brands are expected to offer their best products at intriguing rates. Apple is among several brands that offer special deals every year during All Saints' eve. Fans can grab exciting discounts on iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and more in the upcoming sale, slated to start in a week or two.

Apple's MacBooks need no introduction when it comes to performance-packed and portable laptops. Similarly, the newest generation of iPads has revolutionized the tablet spectrum in the performance and display sectors. The feature-heavy product lines can easily burn a hole in one's pocket.

Those looking to get MacBooks and iPads can make use of the upcoming sales and plentiful deals one cannot refuse.

Apple's MacBooks and iPads will most likely be available at intriguing rates in the upcoming Halloween sale 2022

Halloween is celebrated on the last day of October (31) every year. Sales related to the festival usually start a couple of weeks ahead of the date. Jump scares aside, one can avail of exciting deals on a range of commodities, including electronics, apparel, special costumes, and more.

Apple offers its loyal fanbase a plethora of discounts during the spooky festival every year. Hence, one can expect the tech giant to do the same in 2022. Those looking to grab a new MacBook or iPad can join the Apple family or upgrade their old device without hurting their budget.

Apple MacBooks in Halloween sale 2022

The newest MacBooks are powered by Apple's most powerful M2 chipset, featuring an 8-core CPU, up to 10-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine. As per claims, the MacBook Air and Pro 2022 models are expected to run 1.4x faster than previous models, 15x faster than what Intel's processors can offer, and up to 18 hours of battery life.

That said, the 2020's MacBook Air and 2021's MacBook Pro models are still as powerful as they used to be. These are worthy choices to make even in 2022.

All Apple MacBooks expected to be available at intriguing discounts during Halloween are listed below. Rates vary depending on unified memory, storage, and pre-installed software choices:

MacBook Air (M1 / 2020): Starting at $999 MacBook Pro 14-inch (M1 / 2021): Starting at $1999 MacBook Pro 16-inch (M1 / 2021): Starting at $2499 MacBook Air (M2 / 2022): Starting at $1199 MacBook Pro 13-inch (M2 / 2022): Starting at $1299

One should be able to avail of these offers on the models mentioned above once the sale starts. Depending on the retailer, the discount may range between 5-15% or more.

Apple iPads in Halloween sale 2022

The latest iPad Air and Pro are powered by Apple's versatile M1 chipset, featuring a powerful 8-core CPU that makes every task look easy. Older iPads, namely the 10.3-inch iPad (9th gen) and iPad Mini, offer impressive performance while catering to a considerable budget-conscious user base.

All Apple iPads expected to be available at intriguing discounts during Halloween are listed below. Rates vary depending on storage, connectivity, display size, and other add-on choices:

iPad 10.2-inch (9th gen): Starts from $329 iPad Mini: Starts from $499 iPad Air: Starts from $599 iPad Pro: Starts from $799

The Halloween sale is expected to start in the second half of October, possibly on the 20th. Apple MacBooks and iPads are expected to feature lower prices on the official website and on eligible online platforms like Amazon. Moreover, one can also find irresistible offers on accessories like keyboards, pencils, and more.

