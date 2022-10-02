5 best surround-sound gaming headphones for FPS games

If you are a fan of first-person shooter (FPS) games, you know how important it is to have a good pair of gaming headphones. A selection of audio gear can help you immerse yourself in the game and get an edge over your opponents.

Having a great headset is essential for a good experience. Not only do they improve your gaming experience, but they also allow you to communicate with teammates. If you are looking for a new gaming headset, you may be wondering which one is the best choice.

There are a lot of different options in the market right now, and it can be tough to choose the right pair. In this article, we will recommend the best surround-sound gaming headphones for FPS games.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

5 surround-sound gaming headphones to consider for FPS genre in 2022

There are many different types of gaming headphones, and it can be hard to decide which one is right for you. If you are looking for a great audio experience for FPS games, definitely consider a surround-sound headset. These provide an immersive experience that is perfect for the intense genre.

When it comes to choosing the best surround-sound gaming headphones for FPS games, there are a few things you need to take into account.

The first, of course, is the quality of the sound. You also need to make sure that the equipment is comfortable to wear, as you will be wearing them for long periods of time. Lastly, it is important to ensure the gaming headphones' compatibility with your setup.

In this article, we will be taking a look at the best surround-sound gaming headphones for FPS games. We'll go through a few different models and brands, and give recommendations based on our findings. So, if you are in the market for a new pair of gaming headphones, this is the article for you!

1) Corsair Void RGB Elite Wireless ($90)

The Corsair Void RGB Elite's ability to check off the majority of important boxes, including fashionable designs, high-quality audio, and comfort without exceeding budget, makes it a strong competitor. Therefore, it wouldn't be prudent to pass up this option if you want to purchase high-quality gaming headphones for less than $100.

These gaming headphones are up to the task when it comes to producing clear and crisp sound, thanks to their 50mm high-density neodymium speakers, which have an increased frequency range of 20 Hz to 30,000 Hz.

You can quickly alter the volume and mute it without looking away from your adversaries thanks to the on-ear controls. For comfort when wearing it, the Void RGB Elite has soft memory foam earpads and a breathable microfiber mesh fabric.

2) HyperX Cloud II 7.1 ($99)

The HyperX Cloud II 7.1 can be the greatest headset you can possibly purchase for under $100. Its name is appropriate because, when worn, it "feels like a cloud." It is, without a doubt, the comfiest headset on this list, and if you're used to playing video games for extended periods of time, this is the obvious pick.

Cloud II is one of the best-built headsets available because of its sturdy, long-lasting aluminum construction. This headset is wired, as opposed to the other wireless ones we've listed, so you won't need to worry about battery replacement or charging time.

3) Razer Nari Ultimate ($129)

The Razer Nari Ultimate is a decent wireless over-the-ear headphone. The pair includes Razer HyperSense, a haptic feedback device that sends sensations or rumbles to assist you in feeling more immersed in your gaming experience; they are also well-built and comfy.

When coupled with their USB receiver, they feature low wireless latency. The boom mic does a good job of recording your speech, and it can be easily distinguished from ambient background noise.

When utilizing the wireless USB receiver that comes with it, the headset is completely compatible with PCs as well as PS4 and PS5 consoles. They have very low latency and are sufficiently comfortable to wear for extended periods of time without feeling too worn out.

4) SteelSeries Arctis 7 Wireless ($129)

SteelSeries is renowned for making both inexpensive and pricier headsets. And guess what? Its Arctis 7 appears to be on track to compete fiercely with the top-tier 7.1 surround-sound gear.

The rather solid build quality and great sound are what earns this headset a closer look. It comes completely equipped to assist you in defeating your opponents while engaging in furious battle royale action or high-octane racing games.

Along with a variety of EQ settings and sound modes, the SteelSeries Arctis 7 also enables you to customize your audio preferences. Additionally, the 20-hour battery life ensures that zombie battles or music playtime without frequent charging. All things considered, the SteelSeries Arctis Pro is everything that's needed to enhance your gaming experience, all things considered.

5) Logitech G433 ($129)

The Logitech G433 is a decent headset with well-balanced sound and a flexible design for everyday usage. In addition to conventional aux wires and USB/headset dongles for PCs, they include a detachable microphone as well.

Compared to other gaming headphones, these are far more practical to use outside, and the boom mic is excellent for both gaming and taking calls. They are reasonably constructed and comfy, but they are not the most portable because they are not foldable. The pair do not significantly reduce ambient noise too.

The Logitech G433 has a decent microphone, a low-latency wired architecture, and outstanding sound quality. You can play for extended periods of time wearing them because they are also cozy and breathable. Unfortunately, due to their tethered construction and short audio cords, they are less practical than the other wireless headphones that we have listed in this article.

