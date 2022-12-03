5 must-have apps for your iPad

iPads are among the most popular devices for tech enthusiasts as they provide the perfect combination of portability and processing power. With thousands of quality app options available for download on the iTunes store, it can be hard to know where to start when building your iPad's library of apps.

The iPad has been around for nearly a decade, and there are an overwhelming number of apps available for the device. To help you sift through the clutter, we have compiled a list of five must-have apps for tech enthusiasts. These apps have been thoroughly vetted and are sure to enhance your iOS experience.

5 apps you should consider installing to streamline your iPad experience

With advances in technology and updated hardware, iPads are becoming more powerful than ever before, and having the right apps can help you get the most out of your device. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast or just a casual user, here are the five must-have apps you should download to unlock the device's full potential.

1) Adobe Illustrator

Adobe Illustrator is the only dedicated vector graphics program from Adobe available for Apple's tablets. Some people believe Photoshop for the iPad lacked some major functionality when it was originally released by Adobe last year. Adobe has since released a number of upgrades, each of which included practical additions like Subject Select to bring the app closer to parity with its desktop counterpart.

Adobe didn't want the iPad release of the new Illustrator app to be met with the same criticism as the Photoshop app. After responding to the requests of more than 1,200 beta testers, Adobe published a feature-rich version of Illustrator for the iOS device. As a result, the iPad app can be used right away in any creative workflow.

2) Adobe Lightroom

Professional photographers have traditionally favored Adobe's Lightroom for picture processing. There are now two versions of the app: Lightroom and Lightroom Classic. The first is designed for serious amateur photographers as well as web professionals who wish to view their photographs online and utilize robust organizing and editing features. Additionally, it has lots of lessons, tools, and an active community.

The second option, Lightroom Classic, uses the program's conventional user interface and toolkit and is geared towards active professional photographers. The majority of the functionality from the previous app has already been included in the current version by Adobe, bringing it on par with Classic. Veteran professional users will prefer to continue using Lightroom Classic since the newest Lightroom still lacks features like local printing, tethering, and plug-in compatibility. Many modern professional photographers use Adobe Lightroom as their preferred digital picture workflow and editing tool.

3) Paprika Recipe Manager

There are plenty of culinary apps on the iPad to assist you in the kitchen. One of the top alternatives in the category, Paprika Recipe Manager, provides recipe and grocery management functionality, making it a great smartphone companion software for both ardent home chefs and casual kitchen experimenters.

Don't expect video tutorials or recipe recommendations from Paprika, as it doesn't claim to be anything more than a very well-designed recipe organizer that provides text-based cooking instructions.

This kitchen utility app is a great option for meal-planning solutions because it has a top-notch pantry system, fully configurable recipes and lists, along with other great features. You can contribute your own unique recipes and store recipes from around the web using the app. You can also obtain useful cooking instructions while you're offline.

4) File Maker Go

FileMaker Go, which was already considered to be a very good standalone app, is now regarded by desktop FileMaker Pro users as an essential mobile database software. When FileMaker Go 12 was released, it upped the ante with improved multimedia capabilities, multitasking support, and a new pricing model.

The database program's excellent design, multiple file layouts, integrated search, digital signature capture, and charting capabilities made it a compelling offer when it first launched. Although there are still some issues, such as the inability to create new files, FileMaker Go 12 is a database program that will help you stay productive while you're on the go.

5) Dropbox

A reliable synchronizing application is essential for mobile professionals since they likely have many different devices where their data is stored. With a mobile app that complements the PC version, Dropbox (free) perfectly fits that function.

Like other free file synchronization applications, Dropbox has an intuitive user interface that allows for simple file uploading and quick account-to-account syncing. Overall, it's a great software for mobile professionals, and you can increase your cloud storage limit at a reasonable price. However, you can't transfer files across directories using Dropbox.

