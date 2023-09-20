5 ways iPhone 15 is better than Samsung Galaxy S23 (and 5 ways it fails to catch up)

With the arrival of Apple's iPhone 15, the competition from rival Android flagship brands, like Samsung and OnePlus, has also become fierce. This year, Apple has included USB Type-C support, a common feature that has been present in most other smartphones for a while. Despite this shift to more industry-standard charging, a significant gap exists between iPhone user experience and flagship Android devices, like the Samsung Galaxy S23.

In this post, we will be analyzing the advantages and disadvantages of Apple iPhone 15 and the Samsung Galaxy S23, and see where they have the upper hand against each other.

How Apple iPhone 15 is better than Samsung Galaxy S23

1) Faster processor

If we see most benchmark tests from popular apps such as Geekbench or Antutu, the A16 Bionic on the base iPhone has a better single-core performance and even functions better in GPU tests. The 3.4 GHz core speed is also higher on the A16 than the 3.2GHz core speed on the 8 Gen 2 chipset, present in the Galaxy S23.

2) Dynamic Island functionalities

The unique Dynamic Island, which was first introduced on the Apple iPhone 14 Pro series, last year, is now featured on the base iPhone 15 and 15 Plus. It offers more functionality, with constant app updates and notifications support. When compared to the S23’s punch-hole camera, the Dynamic Island definitely has the superiority.

3) Satellite connectivity

Like the Apple iPhone 14 series, Apple has retained the Satellite connectivity on all the iPhone 15 models. With this unique emergency feature, you can try to connect for help or support with a satellite in areas where there is no mobile network. We are yet to see any such feature on Android smartphones, including the Galaxy S23.

4) Better software support

With any latest iPhone, like the iPhone 15, Apple does provide software support for a reasonably long time. Security updates last more than eight to ten years, while hardware support, including OS updates, will be available for up to seven years.

In contrast, the Galaxy S23 will only receive four years of OS updates, starting from Android 13, and five years of security patches.

5) More color options

Although not a decisive one, Apple iPhone 15 again holds the edge when it comes to color variants to choose from. The California-based company has provided new color options, including Black, Green, Yellow, Pink, and Blue. Hence, you can choose from five different colors from the latest iPhone instead of the four color options from the Samsung Galaxy S23.

How Samsung Galaxy S23 is better than Apple iPhone 15

1) Faster refresh rate

The base iPhone 15 and 15 Plus come with only a 60Hz refresh rate. On the contrary, the Samsung Galaxy S23 supports a peak refresh rate of 120Hz, which enables smoother scrolling while browsing through apps or websites, and even lets you play games at a much faster pace.

2) More versatile cameras

The Samsung Galaxy S23 has three cameras at the back instead of the two cameras on the latest iPhone. Although Apple has finally included the 48MP main camera sensor on the base iPhone just like their Pro models, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus still come without a telephoto sensor, which is there in the S23, for up to 3X optical zoom.

3) Better charging speed

Samsung has also retained the 25W fast charging support on the Samsung Galaxy S23, much like the Samsung Galaxy S22. All the latest iPhones, on the other hand, only support 20W charging and with a MagSafe wireless charger, it can only achieve a peak charge rating of 15W.

4) Always on Display

Just like the Apple iPhone 14, Apple hasn't included the support for Always on Display on the base iPhones this year. This is a big bummer for Apple fans, as the Galaxy S23 has this feature available, and also supports a lot of customizations. You can change the clock style, add pictures, and even change the orientation, with the Samsung Galaxy S23 series.

5) Samsung DeX

With the Samsung DeX feature, found on the flagship S23 series, Samsung lets your smartphone operate as a full-fledged PC. By attaching a keyboard, mouse, and monitor, users may transform their smartphone into a desktop-like experience, for better productivity and ease of use. While a feature like this was absent in previous Apple phones, it continues to be the same in the iPhone 15 series as well.