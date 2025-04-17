$700 off on 85-inch Samsung Q60D QLED 4K Smart TV on Best Buy deal

Best Buy is offering a discount on an 85-inch Samsung Q60D QLED 4K Smart TV. It was originally priced at $1699.99 and is currently available at a discounted price of $999.99, saving you 700$ on the purchase. It has 92 reviews on the site, with a rating of 4.7 stars, making it one of the highest-rated large-display TVs on Best Buy.
This article highlights the specs and other features of the Samsung Q60D TV to help readers decide if the product is worth the purchase.
Samsung Q60D QLED: Specs and features
The Samsung Q60D QLED has an 85-inch display, paired with a 4K Resolution (2160p). Owing to its extra large size and UHD display, the TV can be a perfect centerpiece for a home theatre system. Furthermore, it features a refresh rate of 60 Hz and can play most movies or shows in a high resolution.
The TV also has WiFi connectivity. As such, users can directly access their favourite shows online via platforms like Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, and more. Additionally, the TV comes with three HDMI Inputs, two USB-A Ports, and Bluetooth Version 5.2.
The key specs of this device are given below:
The device comes built-in with Amazon Alexa for voice assistance. As such, users can access online content by speaking their commands directly into the remote. Apart from that, users can also use it with Bixby and Google Assistant.
Samsung Q60D QLED has two built-in speakers with a 20-watt output. However, Dialogue Enhancement is not supported in this device.
Is the 85-inch Samsung Q60D QLED 4K Smart TV worth buying during the sale
The Samsung Q60D QLED 4K Smart TV is a good option for those who are looking for a reliable device for watching movies and shows. However, hardcore gamers might find the display lacking due to the 60 Hz refresh rate, which is usually not an issue for TV shows. You can buy the 85-inch Samsung Q60D QLED 4K Smart TV here.
