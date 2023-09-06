"A few millions spent just to bring back the 3D logo": Fans react to Google adding a caps letter to Android logo

Android is changing its logo. The revision involves a slight change in the font and a capitalization of the letter "A." Other than that, the iconic robot is evolving from 2D to 3D. Google plans to use this new logo starting Android 14, the latest version of the software that has been in beta for the last few months and will fully launch this Fall.

Netizens have criticized the minimal changes to this new logo. X (formerly Twitter) user @mohaak_jpeg took to the platform to announce his regret and commented: "A few millions spent just to bring back the 3D logo and capitalising the first letter."

While it is true that logo designs and redesigns are very costly for big tech companies, there is still no official statement to support the statement. It mainly expresses netizens' disgust for adding too little to the original logo.

Other than this, the reception has been a mixed bag. Some like it, a few love it, and others think the older version was better. Google calls it a "new modern look" for its Android brand by shifting away from the all-lowercase look for the logo to a capital "A," which, according to the company, will "[adds] more weight to its appearance when placed next to Google's logo."

Why did Google redesign the Android logo?

The new logo for the smartphone operating system is mainly targeted at linking it better with the Google ecosystem of products and services. In a blog post, the company mentioned it has added a few extra curves to keep it unique.

That said, the new "stylization more closely mirrors Google’s logo and creates balance between the two." Commenting on the inspiration behind this new logo, the company said the following:

"Our new visuals draw inspiration from Material design to complement the Google brand palette, as well as be adaptable."

Besides the new logo, the iconic robot accompanying the logo has been upgraded to 3D. Until today, the "bugdroid" has been living in two dimensions. Now, Google has launched a bunch of 3D designs to complement the new OS logo.

Commenting on the design and its inspiration, the Mountain View, Calif.-based tech company wrote the following in a blog post:

"The refreshed and dynamic robot shows up where Android connects with people, community and cultural moments. It can reflect individual passions, personality and context."

Google has notified the new brand image and logo will start popping up on products and services starting "this year." No official date has been provided yet. We expect the rollout to line up with the Pixel 8 release.

Reception of the new Android and bugdroid logo has been mixed

Netizens took to various social media platforms to announce their views on the redesigned logo for the smartphone operating system. While many have commented the 3D robot looks cooler than its 2D counterpart, the OS logo has particularly seen negative reception.

Multiple critics didn't seem to like the very minimal changes to the new logo. X user @rameshcoffee took to the platform to comment, "looks like they changed it to uppercase, and that's all?" Although there have been a few changes to the font style, that isn't easily understandable.

The 3D robot has seen some backlash as well. While some don't like the new bugdroid, others took it a level further, calling it "fat" and "obese."

Despite the mixed reception of the new logos, Google seems to be ready to implement them with their new products, starting with the release of the new Android 14 and Pixel 8 lineup of smartphones.