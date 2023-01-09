AMD Ryzen 7000 vs Intel 13th gen Raptor Lake: Who is winning after the CES 2023 launches?

Multiple launches flooded CES 2023, and we saw everything from innovative cases in the shape of sharks and sneakers to new chips and graphics cards. Both AMD and Intel launched multiple new CPUs to complement their Ryzen 7000 and 13th gen Raptor Lake lineups, respectively.

Both companies have launched budget and cost-effective chips to bring down the barrier of entry to these new platforms. Thus, the battle between the two CPU manufacturers continues to get more interesting as the companies introduce more products to appeal to a wider audience.

Now that CES 2023 is over, the question is which company is taking the lead in terms of overall price to performance and value proposition. Let's analyze the latest launches and try to figure out the answer to this question.

The CPU-supremacy battle between AMD and Intel was at its peak at CES 2023

Both Intel and AMD introduced a plethora of chips at CES 2023. While some of the latter's were targeted at reacquiring the performance crown it lost to Intel, the Blue Camp launched chips that solely appeal to a more budget audience.

Neither company launched any desktop graphics cards at the event. However, AMD showcased a few mobile GPUs as part of their Radeon 7000 S notebook and the RX 7600M lineups.

New Ryzen 7000 launches at CES 2023

Multiple new Ryzen chips were introduced at the event and the launches can be divided into lineups. The first of these is the Ryzen 7000 non-X CPUs. These processors include the Ryzen 9 7900, the Ryzen 7 7700, and the Ryzen 5 7600.

The said chips lack the X-factor of the higher-end processors introduced late last year. This means that they are clocked slower and have a much lower power limit. These factors bring their price down.

The other lineup introduced by AMD is the 3D V-caching-enabled X3D processors. Following the success and performance improvements of the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, the company has brought the technology to its Zen 4 chips.

This new lineup of processors packs exceptional single-core numbers of the Zen 4 cores and couples them with the exceptional efficiency that 3D V-caching is capable of. These new chips can thus easily topple Intel from the top spot in terms of gaming performance.

The X3D lineup packs three CPUs as of now. These include the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, the Ryzen 9 7900X3D, and the Ryzen 9 7950X3D.

New Intel 13th gen Raptor Lake launches at CES 2023

Intel launched a bunch of new CPUs at CES. The list includes lower-end alternatives to the Raptor Lake lineup, the 13th gen notebook processors, the HEDT chips, and the lower-end B760 motherboards.

The new lineup of chip launches now includes Raptor Lake-P low-power desktop processors, Raptor Lake-S non-K desktop processors, Alder Lake-N entry-level options, and the Raptor Lake HK and HX mobile chips.

Intel promises up to 24 cores and 32 threads with its highest-end mobile processor, the Core i9 13980HX. The Blue Camp also expects about 60 notebook designs for this new chip.

The High-end HK and HX mobile processors also pack overclocking support, a feature that is exclusively available with desktop platforms to date.

Multiple low-power Raptor Lake processors are available now, including a 35W Core i9 to power desktop PCs. A Raptor Lake variant of the very popular Core i5 12400, termed the 13400, is also available for purchase now.

Which chip-maker impressed us the most at CES 2023?

Intel Technology @IntelTech We visit Lenovo at CES 2023, and Intel Tech Evangelist Marcus Yam can't believe his eyes when he sees the dual-screen Yoga Book 9i laptop powered by 13th Gen Core processors. Check out the full video: youtu.be/p20J1Yhitus We visit Lenovo at CES 2023, and Intel Tech Evangelist Marcus Yam can't believe his eyes when he sees the dual-screen Yoga Book 9i laptop powered by 13th Gen Core processors. Check out the full video: youtu.be/p20J1Yhitus https://t.co/oFCNS7YauR

Both Intel and AMD had a lot on their plates this CES. While AMD launched its high-performance X3D lineup of chips, Intel wowed us with its Core i9 13980HX processor, overclocking support for notebooks, and multiple low-power and cost-efficient Raptor Lake CPUs.

This makes it incredibly hard to land a conclusion as to which company fared better in terms of launches at the event.

However, Intel seems to have worked a whole lot to cover up the mess their Arc Alchemist desktop discrete GPUs caused last Fall. They might have the most processors in one go than any other chip-maker.

Thus, Intel easily wins a token for filling up their latest desktop and mobile platforms with multiple options to appeal to everyone.

