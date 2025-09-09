Apple iPhone 17 Pro: Screen, camera, and other features

The Apple iPhone 17 Pro was officially unveiled on September 9, 2025, during the Apple Event livestream. This year’s flagship model features many upgrades to both its hardware and software. With the introduction of iOS 26, Ceramic Shield 2, and the A19 Pro chip, Apple claims that the new iPhone 17 Pro is its strongest smartphone yet.

Here's what we know so far about the Apple iPhone 17 Pro.

What are the specs and features of the new Apple iPhone 17 Pro?

The iPhone 17 Pro has an aluminium body along with a brand-new Ceramic Shield 2 glass. It comes with a 6.3-inch Super Retina Display OLED display that supports up to 3000 nits of brightness.

The iPhone 17 Pro's features (Image via Apple)

It also has the new A19 Pro chip that Apple claims is the fastest smartphone processor yet. Alongside this, the device ships with iOS 26, which has been available in beta on older devices for quite a while now.

In terms of camera, both the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max now feature a triple 48 MP system with 8x optical zoom. The selfie camera has also been upgraded to 18 megapixels, which supports up to 4K video recording.

Here are the specifications of the Apple iPhone 17 Pro:

Display 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED, 120Hz, HDR10, Ceramic Shield 2 (2025) Storage options 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB Finish Ceramic Shield 2, aluminium body, IP68 water and scratch resistance Action button Yes Apple Intelligence Yes SoC Apple A19 Pro (3 nm), Hexa-core CPU, Hexa-core GPU Main camera Triple 48 MP sensors, 8x optical zoom, OIS, 4K video recording up to 120 FPS, Dolby HDR, ProRes Secondary camera 24 MP wide sensor; 4K video recording up to 60 FPS Battery Up to 39 hours video playback

Colors Silver, Deep Blue, Cosmic Orange

How much does the iPhone 17 Pro cost?

The iPhone 17 Pro starts at $1,099 for the 256GB model. These are the prices of each variant:

256 GB: $1,099

$1,099 512 GB: $1,299

$1,299 1 TB: $1,499

Pre-orders will begin on September 12, 2025, while the device will officially launch on September 19, 2025.

That’s everything we know about the Apple iPhone 17 Pro so far.

