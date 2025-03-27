Atomfall: Best settings for RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti

Atomfall is an action survival game that was released on March 27, 2025, on platforms like PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X/S. Looking at the system requirements, we see that it's not the most demanding when it comes to the hardware.

The game only requires a minimum of the RTX 2060 to run well, thus, gamers who own the RTX 5070 or the RTX 5070 Ti will be able to run the game at some of its highest settings. The title runs well as it is, however, we recommend you tweak the settings to get the most out of your setup.

In this article, we'll look into the best settings for Atomfall on the RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti GPUs.

Disclaimer: The following settings are for a system featuring well over the recommended system requirements of the game and running an RTX 5070.

Best Atomfall settings for RTX 5070

The RTX 5070 easily handles the game at 4K resolution (Image via Rebellion Developments)

The game looks amazing on the RTX 5070 GPU. At 4K resolution, the game shows upwards of 95 fps, even with High settings enabled. The textures look incredible, and with additional settings like Tesselation, Screen Space Shadows, and more, the game looks far more realistic.

We've abstained from using Motion Blur here so as to improve performance. Also, we recommend you turn on V-Sync only if you don't own a monitor that features AMD FreeSync or Nvidia G-Sync technology.

These are the best settings for the RTX 5070:

Display

Display Mode : Exclusive Fullscreen

: Exclusive Fullscreen Resolution Mode : 3840 x 2160

: 3840 x 2160 V-Sync : Off

: Off Foreground Frame Rate Limit : Unlimited

: Unlimited Background Frame Rate Limit: Match Foreground

Resolution Scaling

Render Scale: 100%

Quality

Graphics Detail : Custom

: Custom Anti-Aliasing : Ultra

: Ultra Shadow Detail : High

: High Reflection Detail : Ultra

: Ultra Draw Distance : High

: High Texture Detail : Ultra

: Ultra Water Detail : Ultra

: Ultra Ambient Occlusion : On

: On Screen Space Shadows : On

: On Motion Blur : Off

: Off Tessellation : On

: On Obscurance Fields: On

Other

Brightness : Default

: Default HDR : Off

: Off Async Compute : On

: On Reduce Mouse Lag: Off

Best Atomfall settings for RTX 5070 Ti

Atomfall looks incredible on the RTX 5070 Ti (Image via Rebellion Developments)

The RTX 5070 Ti handles the game slightly better. Even at 4K resolution, the game puts up frame rates of up to 125 fps with many settings set to Ultra. We've enabled all the settings that enhance display quality, namely Tesselation, Screen Space Shadows, and even Motion Blur. These features add a ton of detail to the gameplay, adding realistic shadows and colors.

These are the best settings for the RTX 5070 Ti:

Display

Display Mode : Exclusive Fullscreen

: Exclusive Fullscreen Resolution Mode : 3840 x 2160

: 3840 x 2160 V-Sync : Off

: Off Foreground Frame Rate Limit : Unlimited

: Unlimited Background Frame Rate Limit: Match Foreground

Resolution Scaling

Render Scale: 100%

Quality

Graphics Detail : Custom

: Custom Anti-Aliasing : Ultra

: Ultra Shadow Detail : Ultra

: Ultra Reflection Detail : Ultra

: Ultra Draw Distance : High

: High Texture Detail : Ultra

: Ultra Water Detail : Ultra

: Ultra Ambient Occlusion : On

: On Screen Space Shadows : On

: On Motion Blur : On

: On Tessellation : On

: On Obscurance Fields: On

Other

Brightness : Default

: Default HDR : Off

: Off Async Compute : On

: On Reduce Mouse Lag: Off

The game runs perfectly on the RTX 5070 and the RTX 5070 Ti GPUs. Belonging to the latest generation of cards, the RTX 50 series offers superior performance and especially shines on less demanding games like Atomfall. You can easily expect over 90 fps even with the highest settings enabled.

