Avowed PC guide: Best settings for RTX 4090

By Suraj Bhowal
Modified Feb 18, 2025 01:40 GMT
Picture of Avowed and ASUS ROG Strix RTX 4090
Avowed and ASUS ROG Strix RTX 4090 (Image via Xbox Game Studios || ASUS)

Avowed is the latest title from Obsidian Entertainment, and it's set to release on February 18, 2025. However, those who bought the Premium Edition can play the RPG ahead of its full release, thanks to the early access program. The Nvidia RTX 4090 is one of the best GPUs for playing the game at 4K resolution. However, even the RTX 4090 may struggle to deliver 60 FPS at 4K without the right settings.

Ad

This article lists the best graphics settings for Avowed on an RTX 4090 graphics card.

Note: Some aspects of this article contain the personal and subjective opinions of the writer. The settings below are based on Avowed's recommended specs and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 3840 x 2160.

The best graphics settings for Avowed on RTX 4090

Avowed graphics settings page (Image via Xbox Game Studios)
Avowed graphics settings page (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

The Nvidia RTX 4090 is a GPU designed for 4K gaming with 60 FPS. However, you may need to modify a few graphics settings in some games, including Avowed, to squeeze out every framerate you can achieve.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Apply the settings below for the best result:

Basic settings

  • Resolution: 3840 x 2160
  • Window Mode: Windowed Fullscreen
  • Frame Limit: 90
  • Field of View: 90
  • Motion Blur: 0%
  • VSync: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)
  • Ray Tracing: Off
  • Upscaling: Off
  • Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On

Advanced settings

  • Graphics Quality: Custom
  • Anti-aliasing: Epic
  • View Distance: High
  • Shadow Quality: High
  • Texture Quality: Epic
  • Shading Quality: Epic
  • Effects Quality: High
  • Foliage Quality: High
  • Post Processing Quality: Low
  • Reflection Quality: Epic
  • Global Illumination Quality: Epic
Ad

The settings above will help you achieve 60+ FPS at 4K in Avowed without degrading the graphical fidelity. We used a combination of Low, High, and Epic settings for the best result.

Check out all the Avowed settings for other GPUs:

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी