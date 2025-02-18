Avowed PC guide: Best settings for RTX 4090

Avowed is the latest title from Obsidian Entertainment, and it's set to release on February 18, 2025. However, those who bought the Premium Edition can play the RPG ahead of its full release, thanks to the early access program. The Nvidia RTX 4090 is one of the best GPUs for playing the game at 4K resolution. However, even the RTX 4090 may struggle to deliver 60 FPS at 4K without the right settings.

This article lists the best graphics settings for Avowed on an RTX 4090 graphics card.

Note: Some aspects of this article contain the personal and subjective opinions of the writer. The settings below are based on Avowed's recommended specs and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 3840 x 2160.

The best graphics settings for Avowed on RTX 4090

Avowed graphics settings page (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

The Nvidia RTX 4090 is a GPU designed for 4K gaming with 60 FPS. However, you may need to modify a few graphics settings in some games, including Avowed, to squeeze out every framerate you can achieve.

Apply the settings below for the best result:

Basic settings

Resolution : 3840 x 2160

: 3840 x 2160 Window Mode : Windowed Fullscreen

: Windowed Fullscreen Frame Limit : 90

: 90 Field of View : 90

: 90 Motion Blur : 0%

: 0% VSync : Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)

: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor) Ray Tracing : Off

: Off Upscaling : Off

: Off Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On

Advanced settings

Graphics Quality : Custom

: Custom Anti-aliasing : Epic

: Epic View Distance : High

: High Shadow Quality : High

: High Texture Quality : Epic

: Epic Shading Quality : Epic

: Epic Effects Quality : High

: High Foliage Quality : High

: High Post Processing Quality : Low

: Low Reflection Quality : Epic

: Epic Global Illumination Quality: Epic

The settings above will help you achieve 60+ FPS at 4K in Avowed without degrading the graphical fidelity. We used a combination of Low, High, and Epic settings for the best result.

