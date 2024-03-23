5 best 90Hz phones for gaming in 2024

The best 90Hz phones for gaming promise powerful processors, ample RAM, at least a Full HD display, and impressive battery life. With the exponential rise of mobile gaming in the last few years and mobile parts becoming cheaper, amazing options are available for under $500, so you won't have to break the bank.

We have selected products from popular smartphone manufacturers like Google, Samsung, and OnePlus, which are great for this purpose. Here are the five best 90Hz phones for gaming you can buy in 2024.

Best 90Hz phones for gaming in 2024

This list of the best 90Hz phones for gaming has been arranged in ascending order of price.

1) Poco M5

The Poco M5 is one of the best and highly affordable 90Hz phones for gaming (Image via Poco)

The first device on our list of the best 90Hz phones for gaming is the Poco M5. It has a Full HD+ IPS LCD display, a Helio G99 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. The phone also supports 18W charging and weighs slightly over 200 grams.

Poco M5 Specifications Display 6.58-inch IPS LCD 90Hz Battery 5,000mAh, 18W charging RAM + Storage Up to 6GB RAM, 128GB storage Price Starting at $180

The M5 can play most games at over 30FPS and low-medium graphical settings. Additionally, it's priced below $200 and is one of the cheapest phones for gaming.

2) Samsung Galaxy A15 5G

Samsung's Galaxy A15 5G is one of the cheapest smartphones for gaming (Image via Samsung)

Another budget smartphone you can buy for gaming right now is the Samsung Galaxy A15 5G. It has the MediaTek Dimesnity 6100+ chipset, a vibrant Full HD+ Super AMOLED display, and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Specifications Display 6.5-inch Super AMOLED 90Hz Battery 5,000mAh, 25W charging RAM + Storage Up to 8GB RAM, 256GB storage Price Starting at $200

This phone, with its vibrant display and superb battery life, is ideal for gamers who have a budget of around $200. Also, the fact that it supports 5G connectivity is a welcome bonus.

3) OnePlus Nord 2T

The OnePlus Nord 2T has a vibrant 90Hz AMOLED display (Image via OnePLus)

The OnePlus Nord 2T has the powerful MediaTek Dimesnity 1300 chipset, which can run most games at the highest graphical settings. This phone also has stereo speakers with an AMOLED display, ensuring a great gaming experience.

OnePlus Nord 2T Specifications Display 6.43-inch AMOLED 90Hz Battery 4,500mAh, 80W charging RAM + Storage Up to 12GB RAM, 256GB storage Price Starting at $360

The smartphone also supports 80W fast charging, and its 4,500mAh battery can be fully topped in under 30 minutes, which is impressive.

4) Google Pixel 7a

Google Pixel 7a is powered by the Google Tensor G2 chipset (Image via Google)

Google Pixel smartphones are mostly known for their camera advancements, but they also provide beautiful displays and powerful processors. The Pixel 7a is the first "a" series smartphone with a fast refresh rate display, and its Tensor G2 chipset ensures its performance isn't compromised.

Google Pixel 7a Specifications Display 6.1-inch OLED 90Hz Battery 4,385mAh, 18W wired charging, 7.5W wireless RAM + Storage 8GB RAM, 128GB storage Price $375

It is more battery efficient and heats up less than the tensor G1 chipset. The processor is also ideal for gaming, and the Mali-G710 GPU ensures you get the maximum frame rates in titles like Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile and PUBG.

The phone also has a Corning Gorilla Glass 3-certified display, which makes it more durable against accidental falls or scratches.

5) Google Pixel 7

The Google Pixel 7 is our last entry on our list of the best 90Hz phones for gaming (Image via Google)

Another Google Pixel phone with the Tensor G2 chipset and a fast refresh rate display for under $500 is the Pixel 7, equipped with more advanced cameras than the Pixel 7a and a slightly bigger display.

Google Pixel 7 Specifications Display 6.3-inch AMOLED 90Hz Battery 4,355mAh, 20W wired charging, 20W wireless RAM + Storage 8GB RAM, up to 256Gb storage Price Starting from $480

Another big advantage it has over its counterparts is that it offers 20W wired and wireless charging support. The Pixel 7 has also been upgraded to Android 14 and is one of the best 90Hz phones for gaming.

