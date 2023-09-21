10 best AAA games you can play on iPhone

AAA games can sometimes be highly performance-demanding, and not having the right device might force you to compromise on some of the game features as well as frame rates. Every smartphone is not well-optimized in terms of hardware to support these titles on full settings. However, if you own an iPhone, you are in luck, thanks to the Apple GPU and bionic processors.

Recent iPhones are efficiently equipped to give you the most satisfying experience. Whether you're a hardcore or casual gamer, this article will provide a list of the top ten AAA games that can be played on your iPhone.

10 recommended AAA games for iPhone

1) Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Size - 30 GB

This Gacha-themed game has revolutionized the mobile gaming industry. Genshin Impact is available on the Apple store and captures a significant amount of your storage. The open-world experience, engaging boss fights, and a range of characters to choose from make it a game where you can battle your way up, to explore the mysteries of the game.

2) MARVEL Future Revolution

Size - 15 GB

If you enjoy Spiderman swinging over his enemies or Ironman blasting his opponents, this AAA game is definitely for you. It also follows a Gacha theme, and the story goes forward accompanied by extreme fighting.

The fighting style is flashy and you will be able to use a lot of superpowers. As you move to higher levels, MARVEL Future Revolution is definitely going to test your reflexes.

3) Minecraft Mobile

Size - 7GB

Minecraft Mobile puts the enchantment of blocky adventures at your fingertips. This pocket-sized version of the iconic sandbox game lets you explore, create, and survive in an ever-expanding universe, whether you're building towering castles, diving deep into caves, or crafting your survival story. Although it is a paid game, it is worth a try.

4) Apex Legends Mobile

Size - 3 GB

This AAA game, developed by Respawn Entertainment, brings the original game's fast-paced, squad-based action to your iPhone. Apex Legends Mobile, with its impressive graphics, dynamic gameplay, and roster of unique Legends, provides players with a thrilling and accessible Battle Royale experience on their smartphones and tablets.

Apex Legends Mobile is poised to become a major contender in the mobile gaming world as its playerbase grows.

5) GTA: San Andreas Mobile

Size - 2.7 GB

Nostalgia will hit hard when you experience the Grand Theft Auto on your iPhone. This is also a paid game on this list, but the open-world exploration with CJ is definitely worth it.

Developed by Rockstar Games, this AAA game is a must-try if you like games with good action, storylines, and exploration. The controls are well-optimized for mobile devices.

6) Honkai Star Rail

Size - 10 GB

The open-world sci-fi-themed AAA game from MiHoYo Studios is pretty recent if we consider other games on the list. Released in April 2023, Honkai Star Rail has already attracted tons of gamers. If you like a touch of anime-style graphics to your games, this is going to give you a good experience.

As a fairly new game, this has comparatively limited chapters in the story mode as compared to Genshin Impact, but it will continue to grow as more updates are rolled out.

7) Sky: Children of Light

Size - 2 GB

A beautiful journey awaits you in the world of Sky: Children of Light. Players take on the role of winged avatars known as Sky Kids on a journey to restore fallen stars and bring light back to the realm in a breathtaking and ethereal world.

The enchanting art style and music of this AAA game create a mesmerizing experience as players embark on adventures, solve puzzles, and connect with other players in this beautifully crafted multiplayer world.

8) Call of Duty Mobile

Size - 3 GB

Arguably one of the most popular and realistic Battle Royale games available right now, Call of Duty Mobile should be the staple of a mobile gamer. Packed with action and gun fights, this game has a range of modes to choose from.

You will not get bored for sure, as you battle your way toward victory as a team of four, a duo, or solo in this AAA game.

9) Injustice 2

Size - 2.5 GB

If you are a superhero fan, this game is going to blow your mind. Injustice 2 supports multiplayer, single-player, story mode, and campaign mode, and as you progress, you continue to obtain more DC heroes.

This is a fighting-style game similar to Mortal Kombat, with a very good story to keep you engaged.

10) GRID Autosport

Size - 6 GB

GRID Autosport is a racing game, but better than what is available for mobile devices. The graphics are crisp and punchy, the sound design is really immersive, and gives you an authentic racing experience on your iPhone.

Moreover, the gameplay is so realistic that it does not matter if you are competing against AI or other players. This paid AAA game will never disappoint.