Best accessories to get with ROG Xbox Ally X

The new ROG Xbox Ally X has gained considerable attention for blending handheld portability with powerful gaming performance. However, a few accessories can help you get the most out of it. From better control options to efficient charging and docking solutions, the right peripherals improve the device's functionality and durability.

Ad

This guide lists the most practical and well-designed accessories available for the ROG Xbox Ally X.

The best accessories for the ROG Xbox Ally X

1) 8Bitdo Ultimate 2 Wireless Controller

The 8Bitdo Ultimate 2 is one of the best controllers for the ROG Xbox Ally X (Image via 8Bitdo)

Price: $52.99

Ad

Trending

The 8Bitdo Ultimate 2 is one of the best wireless controllers for the ROG Xbox Ally X. Its affordable price gets you comfortable grips, configurable back buttons, and Hall Effect joysticks that offer longer durability and prevent stick drift.

The 8BitDo Ultimate Software lets you customize almost everything about the controller. You can tweak the button mapping settings, back button macros, as well as joystick and trigger deadzones and sensitivity. The device is also powered by a 480mAh Li-ion battery, which lasts upwards of 15 hours on a single charge.

Ad

Controllers are more of a personal choice. There are a ton of options around, but for the price, the 8Bitdo Ultimate 2 Wireless Controller offers premium features, making it a solid buy.

Here's the buying link for the accessory.

2) ROG Xbox Ally (2-in-1) Premium Case

The ROG Xbox Ally Premium Case (Image via Asus)

Price: $69.99

Ad

The ROG Xbox Ally (2-in-1) Premium Case is an essential for those who travel frequently. Its hard shell offers excellent protection from accidental falls or bumps and is also water-resistant.

The center of the case features an SD card holder, which can also be used as a stand for the Xbox Ally X, making it extremely versatile when you're traveling.

The ROG Xbox Ally (2-in-1) Premium Case comes with a detachable accessory pouch on the back, which holds the 65W charging adapter. You could remove it if you want to reduce the load.

Ad

Here's the buying link for the accessory.

3) ROG Bulwark Dock (2025) DG300

The ROG Bulwark Dock (Image via Asus)

Price: $139.99

Ad

The ROG Bulwark Dock DG300 is a cool buy for those who want a full-fledged console experience. The main function of a dock is to connect your handheld to your TV, monitor, or any display. The latest edition of the Bulwark gets you multiple USB, HDMI, Ethernet ports, and a 3.5mm combo jack, allowing you to connect to displays, keyboards, controllers, and external storage devices.

The adjustable flip cover can be used for docking purposes and holds the new ROG Xbox Ally X quite well. The RGB lighting is also compatible with Aura Sync, which improves ambiance and immersion with its synchronized lighting effects.

Ad

The ROG Bulwark Dock DG300 supports up to 4K at 144Hz or 8K at 30Hz with minimal latency, helping you transform your setup into a powerful gaming hub. The device may not perform optimally at these resolutions with most new games. However, you could enjoy older titles at these resolutions without any issues.

Here's the buying link for the accessory.

Also read: ROG Xbox Ally X vs MSI Claw 8 AI+: Which is the better handheld console?

Ad

4) ROG 100W Charger Dock

The ROG 100W Charger Dock (Image via Asus)

Price: $99.99

Ad

The ROG 100W Charger Dock is another excellent docking solution for the ROG Xbox Ally X. It features one HDMI port, two USB-A ports, and one USB-C port, offering up to 100W of power. This helps you charge and display at the same time.

The powerful charging output keeps the ROG Xbox Ally X running at peak performance, even under heavy loads. It also comes with a rugged 1.5m USB-C cable, which adds further value to the purchase.

Ad

A low-priced alternative would be the ROG 65W Charger Dock, which costs around $31 on Best Buy. It provides similar functions but has fewer ports and a lower wattage.

Here's the buying link for the accessory.

5) INIU Power Bank

The INIU Power Bank is among the best battery backups for the ROG Xbox Ally X (Image via INIU)

Price: $47.48

Ad

The INIU 25000mAh 100W Power Bank is a solid choice for its price, offering 92.5Wh of capacity, enough to fully recharge the ROG Xbox Ally X and its 80Wh battery unit.

The power bank comes with two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, which helps you charge other devices while you juice up your handheld console. Its fast-charging capability ensures quick recharges when you're traveling, making it a practical and reliable accessory.

Ad

Here's the buying link for the accessory.

We've included options with varying functionalities in this list of the best ROG Xbox Ally X accessories, including protection, connectivity, and power management. Each one is designed to enhance the overall user experience by improving portability, usability, and comfort.

Check out other articles by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adith Pramod Adith Pramod is a Tech writer at Sportskeeda and a student pursuing his bachelor's degree.

He is a dedicated tech enthusiast, delving passionately into the world of technology—from mobiles to PCs. An avid gamer, he channels his fascination into exploring and sharing the intricacies of all things tech. Know More