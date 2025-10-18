ROG Xbox Ally X vs MSI Claw 8 AI+: Which is the better handheld console?  

The new ROG Xbox Ally X has garnered quite a bit of attention thanks to its powerful hardware and performance-focused design. ASUS’s partnership with Xbox aimed to bring a high-end console gaming experience to a portable setting. A strong alternative for this would be the MSI Claw 8 AI+, which also carries a premium price tag but offers distinct differences in specifications and design.

Since both handhelds are priced similarly, choosing the right one can be challenging, especially if you’re not well-versed in technical details. This guide will help you make an informed decision by comparing factors like performance, display, battery life, and more.

Note: Some parts of the article are subjective and reflect the writer's views.

ROG Xbox Ally X vs MSI Claw 8 AI+: What are the differences?

Both the ROG Xbox Ally X and the MSI Claw 8 AI+ are excellent handheld gaming devices (Image via Asus, MSI)

The new ROG Xbox Ally X and the MSI Claw 8 AI+ are powerhouses when it comes to handheld gaming. Both devices feature high-end specs that could get you PC-like performance in a portable format.

The devices are also similar in terms of pricing. The new Xbox handheld is listed at $999, whereas the MSI Claw 8 AI+ is a little pricier at $1049.99.

Here are the detailed specs of the two handheld devices:

Features ROG Xbox Ally X MSI Claw 8 AI+ Display 7-inch, FHD, 120Hz 8-inch, FHD+, 120Hz Processor CPU: AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme (Zen 5) GPU: AMD RDNA 3.5 CPU: Intel Core Ultra 7-258V GPU: Intel Arc Graphics 140V RAM 24 GB LPDDR5X 32 GB LPDDR5X Storage 1 TB M.2 SSD 1 TB M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD Battery 80 Whr 80 Whr Weight 715 g (1.58 lbs) 795 g

Performance

Both devices are very different when it comes to the hardware used. The ROG Xbox Ally X features the AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor, which features the AMD RDNA 3.5 GPU. This configuration enables smooth 1080p gameplay in most modern titles.

The MSI Claw 8 AI+, on the other hand, has gaming PC-like specs, featuring the Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processor paired with an Intel Arc Graphics 140V GPU. This gives it Intel's efficiency with superb graphics power that enables it to perform quite well, and in some cases, better than the Xbox handheld at 1080p settings.

The Xbox handheld features 24 GB LPDDR5X RAM, whereas the Claw 8 AI+ comes with a whopping 32 GB LPDDR5X, which is quite high for a handheld. While both have high memory, the MSI handheld has the clear advantage when it comes to performance.

Here are some performance metrics sourced from the YouTube channel Hubwood, which has tested the games at 1080p resolution.

Games (1080p) ROG Xbox Ally X (all games tested at 35W) MSI Claw 8 AI+ (all games tested at 30W) Cyberpunk 2077 53 FPS 53 FPS Red Dead Redemption 2 45 FPS 54 FPS Forza Horizon 5 73 FPS 80 FPS Call of Duty Black Ops 6 74 FPS 68 FPS Elden Ring 45 FPS 54 FPS

As you can see from the framerates mentioned above, both devices handle demanding titles quite well at the 1080p resolution. However, the Claw 8 AI+ outperforms the former in some titles, even at a comparatively lower TDP of 30W. Do note that at lower power levels of 17W, the Xbox is the better performer on most titles.

All in all, the MSI Claw 8 AI+ proves to be the better handheld in terms of performance. It outperforms the former by providing smoother performance. However, as mentioned, at lower power levels, the Xbox Ally X one-ups the Claw 8 AI+.

Display

The ROG Xbox Ally X comes with a 7-inch FHD display, whereas the MSI Claw 8 AI+ features a larger 8-inch FHD+ screen. Both handhelds feature refresh rates of up to 120 Hz and peak brightness of up to 500 nits, so you can experience fluid and bright visuals on either device.

One advantage that the Xbox handheld has over the MSI is that its display features support for AMD FreeSync Premium, which greatly helps reduce screen stuttering or tearing.

The MSI Claw 8 AI+ offers a slightly larger and sharper display, which some users may prefer.

Build and design

Despite having a larger display, the MSI Claw 8 AI+ is only slightly larger than the ROG Xbox Ally X. The latter handheld’s grips resemble traditional controllers, providing better ergonomics for long sessions. The Claw 8 AI+ comes with ergonomic grips, but has a comparatively boxy design.

Both devices feature Hall Effect triggers, which provide longer life. However, MSI's handheld comes with Hall Effect sticks too, which add further value to it. Both handhelds also feature HD haptics, which is an advanced form of tactile feedback that provides realistic vibrations.

When it comes to the build, both handhelds sacrifice a bit on portability, as neither device is small, even though both have different display sizes. However, they are quite easy to carry around due to their lightweight builds.

Battery

Both the ROG Xbox Ally X and the MSI Claw 8 AI+ feature an 80Wh battery unit. However, they feature different runtimes due to different processors and power outputs. The Ally X typically lasts around 2-3 hours of heavy use, while the Claw 8 AI+ can extend beyond three hours, depending on settings. Note that at lower power levels, both handhelds last slightly longer runtimes, depending on the game you're playing.

Final verdict

This brings us to the conclusion of our comparison between the Xbox Ally X and the Claw 8 AI+. Based on the factors we’ve compared, it’s clear that the MSI Claw 8 AI+ stands out as the stronger handheld console overall. It outperforms the former by providing stronger performance and better display quality.

However, this does not mean the Xbox Ally X is inferior. It remains an excellent option for gamers who prioritize comfort and extended play sessions. Its high performance and well-balanced design are still a great choice for those who want a slightly more affordable handheld.

