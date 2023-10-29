Best Alan Wake 2 graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1660 and GTX 1660 Super

The Nvidia GTX 1660 and the 1660 Super were launched as cheaper alternatives to the RTX 2060 and the 2060 Super in the Turing lineup. Naturally, they aren't the best options for playing the latest and most demanding AAA games like Alan Wake 2. The GPUs have already been replaced by much more capable options like the RTX 3060 and the 4060. However, with sufficient settings tweaks, players can still get playable framerates in the new survival-horror game from Remedy.

The 1660 and the 1660 Super have some positives — they support mesh shaders, a technology the new Alan Wake heavily uses to deliver top-notch visuals. Graphics cards that don't support the tech like the RX 5000 series and GTX 10 series often drop to less than 30 FPS even at the lowest settings at FHD resolutions.

This is good news for players with the 16 series graphics cards. We will list the best settings combination for the GPUs that allow for a solid experience at 1080p.

Alan Wake 2 settings for Nvidia GTX 1660

The GTX 1660 has 6 GB of video memory and packs quite some punch in terms of gaming performance. However, Alan Wake 2 is a very demanding game and we recommend sticking to a mix of low and medium settings with FSR turned on and set to the Balanced preset for decent framerates in both the city and forest levels.

The following settings work best for the GTX 1660 GPU:

Display

Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display resolution: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)

1920 x 1080 (16:9) Render resolution: 1280 x 720 (Quality)

1280 x 720 (Quality) Resolution upscaling: FSR

FSR DLSS frame generation: Off

Off Vsync: Off

Off Brightness calibration: As per preference

Effects

Motion blur: Off

Off Film grain: Off

Quality

Quality preset: Low

Low Post-processing quality: Medium

Medium Texture resolution: Medium

Medium Texture filtering: Low

Low Volumetric lighting: Low

Low Volumetric spotlight quality: Medium

Medium Global illumination quality: Medium

Medium Shadow resolution: Low

Low Shadow filtering: Low

Low Screen space ambient occlusion (SSAO): On

On Global reflections: Low

Low Screen space reflections (SSR): Low

Low Fog quality: Low

Low Terrain quality: Medium

Medium Far object detail (LOD): Low

Low Scattered object density: Low

Ray tracing

Ray tracing preset: Off

Off DLSS ray reconstruction: Off

Off Direct lighting: Off

Off Path traced indirect lighting: Off

Alan Wake 2 settings for Nvidia GTX 1660 Super

The GTX 1660 Super is considerably more powerful than the original GPU thanks to its slightly beefed-up specifications list. It can deliver playable framerates in Alan Wake 2 with a slightly cranked-up settings list. We still recommend a mix of low and medium settings with FSR set to the Quality preset for decent framerates.

The following settings work best for the GTX 1660 Super in the new Alan Wake title:

Display

Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display resolution: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)

1920 x 1080 (16:9) Render resolution: 1280 x 720 (Quality)

1280 x 720 (Quality) Resolution upscaling: FSR

FSR DLSS frame generation: Off

Off Vsync: Off

Off Brightness calibration: As per preference

Effects

Motion blur: Off

Off Film grain: Off

Quality

Quality preset: Low

Low Post-processing quality: Medium

Medium Texture resolution: Medium

Medium Texture filtering: Low

Low Volumetric lighting: Low

Low Volumetric spotlight quality: Medium

Medium Global illumination quality: Medium

Medium Shadow resolution: Medium

Medium Shadow filtering: Low

Low Screen space ambient occlusion (SSAO): On

On Global reflections: Low

Low Screen space reflections (SSR): Low

Low Fog quality: Low

Low Terrain quality: Medium

Medium Far object detail (LOD): Low

Low Scattered object density: Medium

Ray tracing

Ray tracing preset: Off

Off DLSS ray reconstruction: Off

Off Direct lighting: Off

Off Path traced indirect lighting: Off

The GTX 1660 and the 1660 Super are two generations old at this point. It is quite impressive that they can still deliver playable experiences with some graphics settings tweaks even in some of the most demanding games releasing today. They still have some shelf life remaining before requiring an upgrade to one of the newer 60-class options.