Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022 deals on Apple AirPods and HomePods that you need to get this Thanksgiving

With Black Friday already here and Cyber Monday fast approaching, all the major retail stores are offering massive discounts on a wide range of products. This makes it the perfect time for users to grab some Apple products.

Apple AirPods and HomePods are some of the best-selling accessories and can significantly enhance the user experience inside and outside their home.

With many products to choose from, here is a list of the best deals for Apple AirPods and HomePods during Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales 2022, enhancing your Thanksgiving experience.

Best Apple AirPods and HomePods deals during 2022 Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales

1) Apple AirPods Max ($449)

The Apple AirPods Max (Image via Apple)

Apple AirPods Max has highly detailed spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, providing a theater-like experience. It has a battery life of up to 20 hours to provide entertainment without interruptions. It also has an active noise cancelation which blocks outside noise to provide an immersive experience.

Furthermore, there is an on-head detection option to switch between different devices seamlessly. It also comes with the option to share audio easily.

The Apple AirPods Max is generally sold for $549, but users can currently purchase it for $449 during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales on Amazon.

2) 2nd generation Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case ($199.99)

The 2nd generation Apple AirPods Pro features an improved active noise cancelation to eliminate background noise and provide clear communication. It is equipped with spatial sound and dynamic head tracking for a theatre-like experience while listening to music and watching movies. The stem can be swiped and pressed to adjust the volume, play, pause, answer, and end the call.

Additionally, the AirPods Pro can be tracked with the Precision Finding feature. It also has built-in speakers and a battery life of up to 6 hours on a single charge with active noise cancelation enabled. AirPods Pro can be charged using the case to provide up to 30 hours of battery life, 6 hours longer than the previous generation.

The 2nd generation AirPods are generally available for $249, but it is currently slashed down to $199.99 through Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales on Amazon.

3) 3rd generation Apple AirPods with Lightning Charging Case ($159.99)

The Apple AirPods 3rd generation (Image via Apple)

The 3rd generation Apple AirPods are equipped with a force sensor to control entertainment and answer or end calls. It has an easy-to-set-up ear detection system that can automatically switch between devices. This AirPod has a battery life of up to six hours for listening, which can be extended up to 30 hours with the help of multiple charges using the case.

Additionally, it is IPX4-rated sweat and water-resistant, which prevents it from damage during slight rainfall. It also has an in-built Siri, which helps control the AirPods with voice commands.

The 3rd Generation AirPods are generally at a price tag of $169.99, but it is currently available for $159.99 during the Black Friday sale on Best Buy.

4) Apple HomePod mini ($94.99)

The Apple HomePod mini can fill the entire room with music with its rich 360-degree audio. It has a built-in Siri, which can help with everyday tasks, setting reminders, playing songs, and much more. The HomePod is designed to easily control the smart home and keep the data private and secure.

Furthermore, it can be paired with HomePod speakers to establish intercoms between different rooms. It can also be set up with other HomePod devices or AirPlay 2 compatible speakers to provide a connected sound system for immersive stereo sound.

It is normally priced at $99.99, but it is currently available for $94.99 throughout the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales at Best Buy.

