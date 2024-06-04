The best budget AMD CPUs for gaming topic is one of the most hotly contested titles in the PC market currently, as we regularly see new Team Red processors overpowering the older generation ones. In the last couple of years, AMD has also launched its new Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 AM4 or AM5 processors to provide users with better value and optimum performance, especially in gaming.

So, we now take a look at some of the best budget AMD CPUs for gaming, especially the ones you should buy in 2024. These chipsets are some of the processors in their price range and can at least do Full HD gaming when paired with an adequate GPU.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

What are the best budget AMD CPUs for gaming in 2024?

1) AMD Ryzen 5 5500 ($87)

Trending

The AMD Ryzen 5 5500 is one of the best budget AMD CPUs for gaming under $100 (Image via AMD)

The first processor on our list of the best budget AMD CPUs for gaming is the AMD Ryzen 5 5500, a Hexa-core processor with twelve threads. It has a base clock frequency of 3.6GHz and a turbo clock speed frequency of 4.2 GHz.

Specs AMD Ryzen 5 5500 Core count 6 Thread count 12 Maximum boost clock 4.2GHz Memory support Upto DDR4 3200MHz TDP 65W

This chip is probably the best budget CPU from AMD right now, as it promises Full HD gaming with all the latest titles if paired with any budget GPU like the RTX 3060. Its six cores also ensure adequate performance in CPU-intensive tasks.

Pros

One of the cheapest CPUs for high-resolution gaming.

Doesn't get hot.

Comes with a bundled stock cooler.

Cons

No integrated graphics support.

Only supports up to DDR4 memory.

2) AMD Ryzen 5 5500GT ($115)

The next budget CPU from AMD on our list is the AMD Ryzen 5 5500GT (Image via AMD)

Next, we have the AMD Ryzen 5 5500GT, which comes with integrated Radeon Vega 7 graphics, and six cores to boost up your performance in budget pricing. The turbo boost clock speed of 4.4GHz also ensures that most types of tasks including high-resolution gaming can be easily done with this GPU.

Specs AMD Ryzen 5 5500GT Core count 6 Thread count 12 Maximum boost clock 4.4GHz Memory support Upto DDR4 3200MHz TDP 65W

Additionally, the integrated Vega 7 graphics also ensure light gaming without any graphics card. It also has a low TDP of 65W, which means it can be easily paired with a 550W PSU for power efficiency.

Pros

Comes with integrated graphics.

It has twelve threads for better multitasking.

The stock cooler is sufficient to keep optimal temperatures.

Cons

Does not support the latest DDR5 memory.

Integrated Vega graphics can only be used for older gaming titles.

3) AMD Ryzen 5 7600 ($189)

The next best budget CPU from AMD is the AMD Ryzen 5 7600 (Image via AMD)

The third CPU on our list of the best budget AMD CPUs for gaming is the AMD Ryzen 5 7600, which is another hexacore offering that promises one of the best single performances for high-resolution gaming. It also dethrones the Ryzen 7 5800X 3D if we talk about its gaming prowess.

Specs AMD Ryzen 5 7600 Core count 6 Thread count 12 Maximum boost clock 5.1GHz Memory support Upto DDR5 5200MHz TDP 65W

The CPU can be easily paired with any modern-day midrange GPU like the RTX 4070 Super and provides ultimate gaming at 2K resolution. It also supports the latest DDR5 memory which is a bonus.

Pros

Supports the latest DDR5 RAM sticks.

Has low TDP demands.

Its high-core clock count is great for gaming.

Cons

The bundled stock cooler is not enough for heavy use.

AM5 mobos are still more expensive than last-generation AM4 ones.

4) AMD Ryzen 5 8400F ($195)

The next best budget AMD CPU on our list is the Ryzen 5 8400F (Image via AMD)

The AMD Ryzen 5 8400F is another budget gaming champion from AMD that has six cores and twelve threads. Although this CPU doesn't come with any integrated graphics support, you can use it with a budget-midrange GPU like the RTX 4060 to get the best gaming experience for a PC under $600-700.

Specs AMD Ryzen 5 8400F Core count 6 Thread count 12 Maximum boost clock 4.7GHz Memory support Upto DDR5 5200MHz TDP 65W

Further, its turbo boost frequency of 4.7GHz ensures that you get the best performance in CPU-intensive tasks. All of these features, make it one of the best processors under $200.

Pros

It is a 4nm processor.

Comes with a stock cooler.

Can be easily paired with any modern mid-range GPU for up to 2K resolution gaming.

Cons

Has no integrated graphics support.

Single-core clock speed is still lower than the competition.

5) AMD Ryzen 7 8700G

The last processor on our list of the best budget AMD CPUs is the AMD Ryzen 7 8700G (Image via AMD)

The last CPU on our list of the best budget AMD CPUs for gaming is the Ryzen 7 8700G, which provides the best graphical performance for an APU processor in its price range. You don’t need to pair this CPU with any GPU to get onboard graphics support.

Specs AMD Ryzen 7 8700G Core count 8 Thread count 16 Maximum boost clock 5.1GHz Memory support Upto DDR5 5200MHz TDP 65W

Additionally, this processor also ensures stable 60fps on most modern titles with its Radeon 780M integrated graphics. The eight cores and sixteen threads support also means that it's great for CPU-intensive tasks like video editing or multitasking.

Pros

One of the best budget processors for gaming.

Can easily handle most games at Full HD resolution.

Supports the latest DDR5 memory.

Cons

Has lower multi-core performance than the competition.

Runs hot under heavy load.

These best budget AMD CPUs provide the most bang for the buck from Team Red in the market today. We have curated the list with those options that provide you the maximum performance, and some can be even used without any external GPU. We hope the list helps you in finding the next best AMD CPU under $300.