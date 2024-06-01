5 best budget CPU air coolers (2024)

Those wanting to build a gaming PC setup on a budget might wonder what the best budget CPU air coolers are. Now, CPU air coolers aren't very expensive and are relatively affordable. Choosing the right one can not only keep your CPU cool but also significantly improve your in-game performance.

One of the most important things to do before buying an air cooler would be to check if it is compatible with your CPU socket and motherboard, matches your TDP rating, and is fast enough to keep your cooling in check. Another important factor would be the noise level. A good rule of thumb would be to look for coolers with less than 30 dB noise.

This article lists the best budget CPU air coolers that you can buy in 2024.

Trending

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What are the best budget CPU air coolers to buy in 2024?

1) Thermalright Phantom Spirit 120 EVO

The Thermalright Phantom Spirit 120 EVO (Image via Thermalright)

Price: $46.90

Thermalright has a good lineup of budget CPU air coolers, and the Thermalright Phantom Spirit 120 EVO is a great option to go for if you're looking for 120mm fans. It offers a 105W to 280W TDP, so it can handle overclocking on certain CPUs.

With seven 6mm heat pipes, this dual tower cooler can keep your CPU cool down during intense gaming sessions or workloads.

Features Thermalright Phantom Spirit 120 EVO Dimensions 120 x 120 x 25 mm Fan Speed 2150 RPM (Max) Fan Airflow 69 CFM Fan Noise Level 27 dBA CPU Sockets Intel: LGA 1700, 115x, 1200, 2011, 2066 AMD: AM4, AM5 Voltage Rating 12V

With a noise level of 27 dBA, the Thermalright Phantom Spirit 120 EVO is quiet enough for most setups. Its fans run at a max speed of 2150 RPM, generating a maximum airflow of 69 CFM, which is good for most systems.

The Thermalright Phantom Spirit 120 EVO is also widely compatible with a range of Intel and AMD cards. Available at $46, it is among the best budget CPU air coolers on the market today.

Pros:

Provides unbeatable price-to-performance value

Offers excellent cooling for mid-range CPUs like the AMD Ryzen 7000 series

Has a quiet operation at low fan speeds

Cons:

It has limited RAM clearance for some tall modules

The ARGB lighting feels like a tacked-on feature

2) Noctua NH-U14S

The Noctua NH-U14S (Image via Noctua)

Price: $79.95

The Noctua NH-U14S is a more premium option on this list of budget CPU air coolers, featuring a 140mm radiator. Its slim design allows enough space for RAM slots and does not overhand the slots on the AMD AM5 and AM4 motherboards. It comes with a low-noise adaptor, which makes it even quieter by running at a slightly lower RPM.

Features Noctua NH-U14S Dimensions 165 x 150 x 78 mm Fan Speed 300 RPM - 1500 RPM Fan Airflow 82.52 CFM Fan Noise Level 24.6 dB CPU Sockets Intel: LGA1851, LGA1700, LGA1200, LGA1156, LGA1155, LGA1151, LGA1150 AMD: AM4, AM5 Voltage Rating 12V

The Noctua NH-U14S is one of the quietest air coolers on this list with its 24.6 dB noise level and gets even quieter with its low-noise adaptor at 19.2 dB. It is also compatible with future sockets as Noctua aims to provide upgrade kits for the newer models. These features make it a great budget CPU air cooler.

Pros:

Offers superior cooling performance for the price

Has an incredibly quiet operation at 24 dB

Has an excellent build quality and long lifespan

Cons:

Its larger size can limit case compatibility

Despite being a single-tower fan, it is bulkier than the dual-tower CPU mentioned above

Though subjective, the brown and beige color schemes might not match all builds in terms of aesthetics

3) DeepCool AG620 BK ARGB

The DeepCool AG620 BK ARGB is among the best budget CPU air coolers (Image via DeepCool)

Price: $59.95

The DeepCool AG620 BK ARGB is a great air cooler for those who want good cooling capabilities and RGB lights to add to their aesthetic. It has an impressive TDP of 260W, allowing it to cool even powerful CPUs.

With six 6mm heat pipes, this dual tower 120mm cooler offers even cooling throughout, and its stacked design makes it even more efficient.

Features DeepCool AG620 BK ARGB Dimensions 129 x 136 x 157 mm Fan Speed 300 RPM - 1850 RPM Fan Airflow 67.88 CFM Fan Noise Level 29.4 dB CPU Sockets Intel: LGA 2066, 2011-v3, 2011, 1700, 1200, 1151, 1150, 1155 AMD: AM4, AM5 Voltage Rating 12V

For $59, the DeepCool AG620 BK ARGB is a great budget CPU air cooler with its 1850 RPM and 67.88 CFM fan airflow. It has a great socket compatibility featuring support for a wide range of Intel and AMD motherboards. At 29.4 dB, it is one of the louder fans but is still a viable choice as it's less than 30 dB.

Pros:

The addressable RGB lighting adds a touch of customization

Has a wide socket compatibility

The dual 120mm fans provide improved airflow

Cons:

Its larger size can obstruct RAM clearance

The ARGB lighting might not be for everyone

4) Cooler Master Hyper 212 Black

The Cooler Master Hyper 212 Black (Image via Cooler Master)

Price: $29.99

Cooler Master is well-known for producing great budget CPU air coolers, and the Hyper 212 Black is a great option in its lineup. This single tower cooler has a 120mm radiator and provides optimum cooling with its super high airflow of 70.7 CFM. It features four heat pipes, and its edged design allows for even cooling throughout.

Features Cooler Master Hyper 212 Black Dimensions 125 x 74 x 152 mm Fan Speed 690 RPM - 2500 RPM Fan Airflow 70.7 CFM (Max) Fan Noise Level 32.8 dBA CPU Sockets Intel: LGA1700, LGA1200, LGA1151, LGA1150, LGA1155, LGA1156 AMD: AM4, AM5 Voltage Rating 12V

The cooler has a high fan speed and runs up to 2500 RPM. It also comes with the CryoFuze thermal paste, adding to its value. Its one drawback, however, would be its relatively loud noise level, going up to 32.8 dB.

Nevertheless, the Hyper 212 Black is the cheapest option on this list, and with its features, is one of the best budget CPU air coolers on the market.

Pros:

The most affordable option on the list

Has a good value for the cooling needs of a budget CPU

It is widely available and compatible with most motherboards

Cons:

It may struggle with overclocked CPUs

Has an older design with a bulkier aesthetic

5) Scythe Fuma 3

The Scythe Fuma 3 (Image via Scythe)

Price: $49.99

Last on our list of best budget CPU air coolers is the Scythe Fuma 3. Scythe is a popular name in the gaming world and produces some of the best-selling coolers in the industry.

The Fuma 3 is a great choice, with its 120mm dual tower design. It has a varying TDP featuring 120W-220W on select CPUs. Its design makes it suitable for even smaller cases with Mini-ITX motherboards.

Features Scythe Fuma 3 Dimensions 138 x 154 x 128 mm Fan Speed 200 RPM - 1500 RPM Fan Airflow 16.9 - 67.62 CFM Fan Noise Level 28.6 dBA CPU Sockets Intel: LGA 1150, 1151, 1155, 1156, 1200, 1700, 2011, 2011-v3, 2066 AMD: AM4, AM5 Voltage Rating 12V

The fans run in opposite directions, offering consistent airflow and stable pressure levels. At 28.8 dB, they are relatively quiet and have a varying airflow of 16.9 - 67.62 CFM. The 1500 RPM fan speed is optimum for most setups.

The Fuma 3 is a stellar buy, considering the features it provides at $49.

Pros:

The asymmetrical heat sink layout offers great cooling

Offers quiet operation with good airflow

Has a very efficient design, making it compatible with most sockets

Cons:

It is not the most pleasing in terms of design

It is not as powerful as some larger air coolers

In conclusion, your setup doesn't need a very expensive cooler as you can get great cooling devices at affordable prices. As mentioned at the start, look for CPU air coolers that are compatible with your motherboard. Make sure the TDP rating of the cooler matches or is higher than that of your CPU to ensure optimum cooling.

All in all, we have listed out the best air coolers you can buy on a budget, and we hope you've found one that fits your needs.

Check out similar articles by Sportskeeda:

Which AIO radiator size is right for you? 120mm, 240mm, and 360mm compared || 5 best 240mm liquid coolers (2024) || 5 best RGB air coolers for processors in 2024 || 5 best coolers for the Ryzen 7000 series