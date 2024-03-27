5 best budget graphics cards for Dragon's Dogma 2

Since Capcom's new RPG game is out after a decade, there's no better time to take a look at the best budget graphics cards for Dragon's Dogma 2. This will help players customize their rigs and enjoy the title at the highest graphical settings or playable frame rates.

Choosing a cost-effective option for such a graphically demanding game is a big task. So, to assist you better in that aspect, we have shortlisted the five best budget graphics cards for Dragon's Dogma 2 in 2024, with options ranging between $250 to $600. Moreover, all these GPUs were launched recently and support upscaling, so you can enjoy more FPS at higher resolutions.

Best budget graphics cards for Dragon's Dogma 2 in 2024

Since the game has higher GPU needs, most of the models listed below are not below 8GB VRAM and cost more than $250 at least. As a result, people seeking a high-framerate experience should know that most entry-level graphic cards won't be able to play this game at the highest graphical settings.

1) Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060

The RTX 4060 is one of the best budget graphics cards for Dragon's Dogma 2 in the budget range (Image via Zotac)

The first GPU on our list is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, which is one of the most efficient graphic cards from Nvidia and costs just below $300. It is about 20% faster than the last-gen RTX 3060, but it has only 8GB VRAM, compared to the 12GB VRAM on the 3060.

Nvidia RTX 4060 Graphics processor AD107 Shading units 3072 Memory size and type 8GB GDDR6 128-bit TDP 115W Price Starting from $290

This graphic card is ideal for playing Dragon's Dogma 2 in Full HD resolution with a decent budget CPU, like the i5 12400F or Ryzen 5 5600X. With DLSS 3 support, you can also expect more than 60fps on High graphical settings.

Pros

It has a TDP of less than 150 watts.

Can be usually bought for less than $300.

It comes with DLSS3 support for additional frame rates.

Cons

The GPU only comes with 8GB VRAM, which makes it inadequate for 2K gaming.

2) AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT is one of the best budget graphics cards for Dragon's Dogma 2 under $350 (Image via AMD)

The next GPU on our list of the best budget graphics cards for Dragon's Dogma 2 is the RX 7600 XT, which is again a GPU aimed at 1080p gaming. It'll usually crank out over 60 frames per second with this game at the highest settings.

AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT Graphics processor Navi 33 Shading units 2048 Memory size and type 16GB GDDR6 128-bit TDP 190W Price Starting from $330

Moreover, you can use AMD's FSR3 technology to gain even more FPS, and with the 16GB VRAM support, you can also achieve higher resolution gaming, albeit with a few frame drops.

Pros

The GPU runs without much heat or noise.

16GB VRAM makes it future-proof.

It comes with AV1 encoder support.

Cons

Its Shading units are a bit below the competition.

3) Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB

The Nvidia GeForce RTX is another one of the best budget graphics cards for Dragon's Dogma 2 in the mid-range price category (Image via Amazon)

Next, we have the RTX 4060 Ti 8GB VRAM variant, which is aimed at 2K gaming and provides great raytracing support. It also comes with frame generation and DLSS 3 support, which guarantees high-resolution gaming at more than 60fps on the highest settings.

Nvidia Geforce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB Graphics processor AD106 Shading units 4352 Memory size and type 8GB GDDR6 128-bit TDP 160W Price Starting from $380

The card is mostly available for less than $400, and during some festive discounts or promotional sales, you can purchase it for less than $350. All of these features make it one of the best budget graphics cards for Dragon's Dogma 2.

Pros

It matches the last generation 3060 Ti in pricing.

Comes with great ray-tracing support.

Has lower power demands than the AMD counterparts.

Cons

The 16GB VRAM variant costs $100 more.

4) Nvidia RTX 4070 Super

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Super is one of the best budget graphics cards for Dragon's Dogma 2 under $600 (Image via Nvidia)

Another one of the best budget graphics cards for Dragon's Dogma 2 in 2024 for 2K or 4K gaming is the RTX 4070 Super. It costs the same as the RTX 4070, but offers 20% more performance, and has a total power demand of less than 250 watts.

Nvidia Geforce RTX 4070 Super Graphics processor AD104 Shading units 7168 Memory size and type 12GB GDDR6X 192-bit TDP 220W Price Starting from $589

If we compare it with older-generation cards, it delivers even better performance than an RTX 3080 and runs quite cooler than it. Moreover, like all 40-series GPUs from Nvidia, DLSS 3 and Frame Generation support will ensure you get more than 100 frames per second on Dragon's Dogma 2, even on the highest settings.

Pros

Has excellent Ray Tracing support.

Costs similar to an RTX 4070.

It can even be used with a 650W PSU.

Cons

AMD GPUs in this price range offer more than 12GB VRAM.

5) AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT

The RX 7800 XT is one of the best budget graphics cards for Dragon's Dogma 2, especially for 4K gaming (Image via AMD)

The AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT is currently one of the best budget graphics cards for Dragon's Dogma 2 from AMD, as it offers 16GB VRAM and is ideal for 4K gaming at a price of less than $550. Additionally, FSR3 support ensures that you can extract more FPS if you have a fast refresh rate monitor.

AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT Graphics processor Navi 32 Shading units 3840 Memory size and type 16GB GDDR6 256-bit TDP 263W Price Starting from $499

The GPU though requires additional power than competing Nvidia GPUs like the RTX 4070 or the RTX 4060 Ti. Therefore, you will need to at least use a 750W power supply to properly run this graphic card without any crashes.

Pros

One of the best mid-range GPUs for 2K or 4K gaming.

Offers 16GB VRAM.

It has great rasterization performance.

Cons

Has lower ray tracing performance than competing Nvidia GPUs.

