Best Alan Wake 2 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti are newly launched 1080p gaming graphics cards from Team Green. Although they feature multiple improvements like better efficiency, support for DLSS frame generation, and others, the GPUs aren't a massive upgrade over the last gen in terms of rasterization performance. This makes them slightly less than ideal for playing Alan Wake 2, one of the most demanding games released so far.

Luckily, the game supports DLSS 3.5. This will allow RTX 4060 gamers to use frame gen to get high framerates in the game. However, some tweaks are necessary to maintain a decent experience. We will list the ideal settings combination for the Ada Lovelace-based 60-class cards in this article.

Alan Wake 2 settings for Nvidia RTX 4060

The Nvidia RTX 4060 isn't the fastest 1080p gaming graphics card. It has a bunch of caveats, like a limited 8 GB video memory and modest underlying hardware. However, by cranking down the settings to a mix of medium and high and setting DLSS to quality with frame generation, gamers can get high framerates in Alan Wake 2.

Our recommendation for the best settings with the RTX 4060 is as follows:

Display

Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display resolution: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)

1920 x 1080 (16:9) Render resolution: 1280 x 720 (Quality)

1280 x 720 (Quality) Resolution upscaling: DLSS

DLSS DLSS frame generation: On

On Vsync: Off

Off Brightness calibration: As per preference

Effects

Motion blur: Off

Off Film grain: Off

Quality

Quality preset: Custom

Custom Post-processing quality: Medium

Medium Texture resolution: Medium

Medium Texture filtering: Medium

Medium Volumetric lighting: Medium

Medium Volumetric spotlight quality: Medium

Medium Global illumination quality: Medium

Medium Shadow resolution: High

High Shadow filtering: Medium

Medium Screen space ambient occlusion (SSAO): On

On Global reflections: Medium

Medium Screen space reflections (SSR): Medium

Medium Fog quality: High

High Terrain quality: High

High Far object detail (LOD): Medium

Medium Scattered object density: High

Ray tracing

Ray tracing preset: Off

Off DLSS ray reconstruction: Off

Off Direct lighting: Off

Off Path traced indirect lighting: Off

Alan Wake 2 settings for Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti

The RTX 4060 Ti is considerably more powerful than its non-Ti sibling. Both the 8 GB and 16 GB variants of the GPU can play the game at slightly higher visual fidelity at 1080p resolutions without relying on temporal upscaling tech. We recommend a mix of medium and high with ray tracing turned off for a high refresh rate experience.

Our recommendation list for the 4060 Ti is as follows:

Display

Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display resolution: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)

1920 x 1080 (16:9) Render resolution: 1920 x 1080 (DLAA)

1920 x 1080 (DLAA) Resolution upscaling: DLSS

DLSS DLSS frame generation: On

On Vsync: Off

Off Brightness calibration: As per preference

Effects

Motion blur: Off

Off Film grain: Off

Quality

Quality preset: Custom

Custom Post-processing quality: Low

Low Texture resolution: Low

Low Texture filtering: Medium

Medium Volumetric lighting: Low

Low Volumetric spotlight quality: Medium

Medium Global illumination quality: Low

Low Shadow resolution: Low

Low Shadow filtering: Medium

Medium Screen space ambient occlusion (SSAO): On

On Global reflections: Low

Low Screen space reflections (SSR): Low

Low Fog quality: Medium

Medium Terrain quality: Medium

Medium Far object detail (LOD): Medium

Medium Scattered object density: High

Ray tracing

Ray tracing preset: Off

Off DLSS ray reconstruction: Off

Off Direct lighting: Off

Off Path traced indirect lighting: Off

Both the RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti can handle Alan Wake 2 pretty well with the combination of the above settings applied. The latest survival horror title from Remedy Entertainment is easily one of the most demanding video games of the year. The game looks visually pleasing, even with some compromises.