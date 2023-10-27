Best Alan Wake 2 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti are newly launched 1080p gaming graphics cards from Team Green. Although they feature multiple improvements like better efficiency, support for DLSS frame generation, and others, the GPUs aren't a massive upgrade over the last gen in terms of rasterization performance. This makes them slightly less than ideal for playing Alan Wake 2, one of the most demanding games released so far.
Luckily, the game supports DLSS 3.5. This will allow RTX 4060 gamers to use frame gen to get high framerates in the game. However, some tweaks are necessary to maintain a decent experience. We will list the ideal settings combination for the Ada Lovelace-based 60-class cards in this article.
Alan Wake 2 settings for Nvidia RTX 4060
The Nvidia RTX 4060 isn't the fastest 1080p gaming graphics card. It has a bunch of caveats, like a limited 8 GB video memory and modest underlying hardware. However, by cranking down the settings to a mix of medium and high and setting DLSS to quality with frame generation, gamers can get high framerates in Alan Wake 2.
Our recommendation for the best settings with the RTX 4060 is as follows:
Display
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Display resolution: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)
- Render resolution: 1280 x 720 (Quality)
- Resolution upscaling: DLSS
- DLSS frame generation: On
- Vsync: Off
- Brightness calibration: As per preference
Effects
- Motion blur: Off
- Film grain: Off
Quality
- Quality preset: Custom
- Post-processing quality: Medium
- Texture resolution: Medium
- Texture filtering: Medium
- Volumetric lighting: Medium
- Volumetric spotlight quality: Medium
- Global illumination quality: Medium
- Shadow resolution: High
- Shadow filtering: Medium
- Screen space ambient occlusion (SSAO): On
- Global reflections: Medium
- Screen space reflections (SSR): Medium
- Fog quality: High
- Terrain quality: High
- Far object detail (LOD): Medium
- Scattered object density: High
Ray tracing
- Ray tracing preset: Off
- DLSS ray reconstruction: Off
- Direct lighting: Off
- Path traced indirect lighting: Off
Alan Wake 2 settings for Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti
The RTX 4060 Ti is considerably more powerful than its non-Ti sibling. Both the 8 GB and 16 GB variants of the GPU can play the game at slightly higher visual fidelity at 1080p resolutions without relying on temporal upscaling tech. We recommend a mix of medium and high with ray tracing turned off for a high refresh rate experience.
Our recommendation list for the 4060 Ti is as follows:
Display
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Display resolution: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)
- Render resolution: 1920 x 1080 (DLAA)
- Resolution upscaling: DLSS
- DLSS frame generation: On
- Vsync: Off
- Brightness calibration: As per preference
Effects
- Motion blur: Off
- Film grain: Off
Quality
- Quality preset: Custom
- Post-processing quality: Low
- Texture resolution: Low
- Texture filtering: Medium
- Volumetric lighting: Low
- Volumetric spotlight quality: Medium
- Global illumination quality: Low
- Shadow resolution: Low
- Shadow filtering: Medium
- Screen space ambient occlusion (SSAO): On
- Global reflections: Low
- Screen space reflections (SSR): Low
- Fog quality: Medium
- Terrain quality: Medium
- Far object detail (LOD): Medium
- Scattered object density: High
Ray tracing
- Ray tracing preset: Off
- DLSS ray reconstruction: Off
- Direct lighting: Off
- Path traced indirect lighting: Off
Both the RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti can handle Alan Wake 2 pretty well with the combination of the above settings applied. The latest survival horror title from Remedy Entertainment is easily one of the most demanding video games of the year. The game looks visually pleasing, even with some compromises.