5 best budget phones under $500 to play Honkai Star Rail

Everyone is talking about the upcoming release of Honkai Star Rail, a 3D role-playing game from MiHoYo Studios. Their most well-liked prior release, Genshin Impact, drew a sizable following due to its attractive visuals, vibrant design, and addictive gameplay. Over 10 million people pre-registered for the game across various platforms, and it was eventually released on April 26, 2023.

Every player should give this epic adventure with breathtaking graphics a shot since it is available on a number of platforms, including the mobile versions of Android and iOS, and is spec-ready to run on high-end flagship phones.

There is no need to look any further if you are hoping to buy an inexpensive phone that can provide a premium gaming experience without being too taxing on your wallet. The top five affordable phones for Honkai Star Rail are listed in this article.

Top 5 phones below $500 for Honkai Star Rail

Here is a list of the five best phones below $500 that you can get for an unmatched Honkai Star Rail gaming experience.

1) Xiaomi 12 (Starting at $475)

After the release of its bigger brother, the Xiaomi 13 series, the Xiaomi 12 might appear outdated, but for a budget series, Honkai Star Rail runs on it pretty well. It has a 120Hz AMOLED panel and is priced at around $480. The device's back finish and IP53 rating give it a really sturdy feel.

The device can handle most resource-hungry games with ease because of the processor's and RAM's capabilities. This makes it a great option for playing demanding games like Honkai Star Rail and Asphalt. Dolby Atmos provides stereo audio on the Xiaomi 12 for players who prefer not to wear headphones.

Feature Specification Display 6.7 inch, 120Hz AMOLED , 1080 x 2400 resolution, 418 ppi Performance Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB storage Back Camera 50MP (f/1.8) + 13MP + 5MP front Camera 32MP (f/2.4) Battery 4500mAh with 67W Super fast charging

2) Apple iPhone 11 (Starting at $499)

If you're looking to buy a new iPhone, the iPhone 11 is a good choice. The mid-range Apple device can play Honkai Star Rail and is reasonably priced at around $391, making it one of the best Apple deals.

Although the A13 Bionic processor and display panel may not sound like they have all the bells and whistles, Apple devices have unmatched software and hardware optimization, and you cannot go wrong with this purchase because the phone feels premium and stylish in the hand.

Feature Specification Display 6.1 inch, 60Hz IPS LCD, 828 x 1792 pixel resolution, 600nits Performance Hexa-core Apple A13 Bionic, 4GB LPDDR4X RAM Back Camera 12MP (f/1.8) + 12MP + 12MP front Camera 12MP (f/2.2) Battery 3110mAh with 18W fast charging

3) Google Pixel 7a (Starting at $499)

Recently launched by Google, the Pixel 7a might not sound or look like a gaming phone at first glance, but the inclusion of 8GB LPDDR5X RAM along with the Tensor G2 processor gets an impressive AnTuTu score of 7.5 million. This device is more than capable of running heavy games like Genshin Impact or Honkai Star Rail.

The Pixel 7a is a compact phone designed to give you an overall good experience for gaming, photography, or multimedia, regardless of your usage style. The 6.1-inch 90Hz OLED screen with a 4385mAh battery is good enough, considering the price point.

Feature Specification Display 6.1 inch, 90Hz OLED , 1080 x 2400 resolution, 431 ppi Performance Google Tensor G2, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB UFS 3.1 storage Back Camera 64MP (f/1.89) + 13MP front Camera 13MP (f/2.2) Battery 4385mAh with 20W Fast charging

4 POCO F5 (Starting at $449)

The POCO F5 5G has everything that a phone of this price needs. This smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen2 chipset and has 8 GB of RAM and MIUI14 as its OS. With an AnTuTu score of around 9.5 million, these features make this smartphone a fantastic choice for playing Honkai Star Rail.

This phone has an eye-catching 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The front screen is almost bezel-less and has a refresh rate of 120Hz. This device checks all the boxes for good build quality, appealing design, IP53 waterproof rating, Dolby audio with stereo speakers, and incredible gaming performance.

Feature Specification Display 6.67 inch, 120Hz AMOLED , 1080 x 2400 resolution, 1000nits bright Performance Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 plus Gen 1, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM Back Camera 64MP (f/1.8) + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP (f/2.4) Battery 5000mAh with 67W Fast charging

5) OnePlus 10 Pro (Starting at $545/ Available at $450 on discount)

Due to their stunning displays and unmatched processing power, OnePlus devices have been a preferred option for most gamers for the past five years. The OnePlus 10 Pro is no different and provides great value for money. You can expect to get stable framerates when playing games like Genshin Impact, Fortnite, or Honkai Star Rail.

This powerful phone has a price tag of about $540, but you can get good deals and make it your own for less than $500. It has an AMOLED display with 120Hz. In terms of performance, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset excels in both gaming and photography. The device's overall rating on GeekBench is 3429, so Honkai Star Rail gameplay on the OnePlus 10 Pro should be incredibly fluid.

Feature Specification Display 6.7 inch, 120Hz AMOLED , 1440 x 3216 resolution, 526 ppi Performance Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB UFS 3.1 storage Back Camera 48MP (f/1.8) + 50MP(Wide angle) + 8MP (Telephoto) front Camera 12MP (f/2.2) Battery 5000mAh with 80W Dash charging

This is not a complete list of capable phones currently on the market. Buyers should consider researching devices that suit their needs and make an informed decision before any purchase.

