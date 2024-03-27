5 best budget smartphones for playing Warzone Mobile

The best budget smartphones for playing Warzone Mobile have been in huge demand since the launch of Activision's highly awaited battle royale. The market is flooded with devices, but only a few strike a balance between performance and affordability. As the game evolves, having a capable smartphone is paramount to optimally enjoying the latest COD title.

This article lists the five best budget smartphones for playing Warzone Mobile, all of which have unique specs and features to cater to the different needs of individuals.

Best budget smartphones to purchase for playing Warzone Mobile

1) Samsung Galaxy A54

The Samsung Galaxy A54 features a Full HD+ SuperAmoled display (Image via Samsung)

The Galaxy A54 is undoubtedly one of the best budget smartphones for playing Warzone Mobile to buy now. It has a large display with gently rounded corners, a solid build, and loud and clear speakers.

Its Exynos 1380 processor can handle high-resolution games. Furthermore, Samsung has promised four years of OS upgrades to the device, ensuring a stable performance for the foreseeable future. Owing to One UI, you will find some handy gaming features.

Specifications Samsung Galaxy A54 Display 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Processor Exynos 1380 RAM 6GB/8GB Storage 128GB/256GB Battery 5,000mAh Charging 25W wired Camera Rear: 50MP + 12MP + 5MP || Front: 32MP Price Starts at $400

Surprisingly, the camera performance is also good, and you get an IP67 water resistance rating with the device. However, you might see heating issues and fast battery drains in resource-intensive tasks. One UI also feels cumbersome, but that's a personal opinion.

Pros:

Improved processor, display, and speakers.

It delivers smooth performance.

It is capable of handling games at maximum resolutions.

Cons:

You might observe seasonal heating issues.

Not a clean Android experience.

2) Moto Edge 2023

The latest Moto Edge comes out as a well-optimized device (Image via Motorola)

The 2023 Moto Edge is arguably Motorola's most decent smartphone. It has a textured grip and is dustproof and waterproof (surviving around 30 minutes submerged five feet underwater), ensuring a safe and secure long-term gaming experience. Its 4,400mAh battery is low compared to the other best budget smartphones for playing Warzone Mobile mentioned herein, but it can survive a full day on normal tasks.

Specifications Moto Edge 2023 Display 6.6-inch FHD+ Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7030 RAM 8GB Storage 256GB Battery 4,400mAh Charging 68W wired and 15W wireless Camera Rear: 50MP + 13MP || Front: 32MP Price Starts at $349

The Moto Edge shines with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a vibrant 6.6-inch curved screen with up to 1,200 nits brightness and a 144Hz refresh rate.

Pros:

Premium and highly durable build.

The speakers are loud and clear.

Cons:

Mediocre camera performance.

Comparatively low battery capacity.

Only two years of OS update.

3) OnePlus 12R

One of the best budget smartphones to play Warzone Mobile (Image via OnePlus)

The OnePlus 12R is a beacon of impressive features. With a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and up to 16GB of RAM, it mirrors many qualities of its more expensive counterpart, the OnePlus 12, from battery capacity to operating system functionalities.

It boasts a 6.78-inch AMOLED ProXDR display with a resolution of 1,240 x 2,772 pixels. Additionally, it bundles a 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. All these features make it stand out among the best budget smartphones for playing Warzone Mobile.

Specifications OnePlus 12R Display 6.78-inch AMOLED ProXDR Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 8GB/16GB Storage 128GB/256GB Battery 5,500mAh Charging 100W wired Camera Rear: 50MP + 8MP + 2MP || Front: 16MP Price Starts at $499

The OnePlus 12R also features the Trinity Engine, which helps the device stay fast and fluid in long gaming sessions. The design looks premium but isn’t sturdy. Plus, it lacks wireless charging support and has a mediocre camera performance.

Pros:

Impressive battery life and fast charging support.

It boasts a stunning display.

It features advanced gaming features.

Cons:

Lacks wireless charging support.

Average camera performance.

4) Samsung Galaxy A25

There is no big deal breaker for Samsung Galaxy A25 (Image via Samsung)

Despite being a non-gaming phone, the Samsung Galaxy A25 is one of the best budget smartphones for playing Warzone Mobile without sweat. It offers a stunning 6.5-inch AMOLED panel backed by Exynos 1280 chipset.

Interestingly, it features a 3.5mm headphone jack, which comes in handy when playing battle royale games like the latest COD.

Specifications Samsung Galaxy A25 Display 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Processor Exynos 1280 RAM 8GB Storage 256GB Battery 5,000mAh Charging 25W wired Camera Rear: 50MP + 8MP + 2MP || Front: 13MP Price Starts at $264

While the Samsung Galaxy A25 doesn't offer wireless charging, in our view, it isn't a significant drawback given its price point. Beyond that, there's little to fault in this affordable smartphone, though it does lack an official IP rating for water and dust resistance.

Pros:

Improved display, battery, and speaker setup.

Lightweight and comfortable.

It offers smooth gaming performance.

It features a 3.5mm jack.

Cons:

It doesn’t come with any IP rating.

5) Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 5G

The strongest player in the list of the best budget smartphones for playing Warzone Mobile (Image via MI)

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 5G is our favorite recommendation among the best budget smartphones for playing Warzone Mobile. The reason is simple. Price-to-feature ratio.

Priced below the $200 threshold, this device is no less of an excellence, featuring a stunning screen, unparalleled battery longevity, and a robust processor, promising an extraordinary user experience.

Specifications Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Display 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6080 RAM 6GB/8GB Storage 128GB/256GB Battery 5,000mAh Charging 33W wired Camera Rear: 108MP + 8MP + 2MP || Front: 16MP Price Starts at $199

The Redmi Note 13 5G isn’t strictly a gaming device, as it also offers a stunning 108MP camera for clicking impressive shots. Speakers are loud and clear. In short, it is a great budget smartphone for users of all kinds.

Talking about tradeoffs, you will find some pre-installed bloatware that you can't uninstall, and the MIUI skin feels buggy and cluttered.

Pros:

It comes with super-thin bezels.

The camera performance is exceptional.

Battery life is impressive.

Cons:

Buggy software experience.

Pre-loaded with multiple bloatware apps.

This concludes our list of the best budget smartphones for playing Warzone Mobile. We have included devices with varying specifications, features, and price points to cater to unique user preferences.

