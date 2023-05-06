5 best budget smartphones for gaming under $500

Lately, we've been witnessing a surge in graphically-intensive mobile games as more and more buyers are considering the best budget smartphones for gaming under $500. While high-end flagship smartphones undeniably offer a terrific gaming experience, their price tags have become too exorbitant for some, with most of them now costing upwards of $1000.

These smartphones do skimp out on excellent camera quality or design but still offer great processor and display quality with fast refresh rates so that you can enjoy fast-paced gameplay.

The good news is that we now have last year's and current phones under $500 that can certainly play any game without any issues. So whether you're a casual player or an avid gamer, we have included all the best budget smartphones for gaming under $500.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

OnePlus 10T, Poco F4 GT, and three other budget smartphones for gaming under $500

Here is a list of the best budget smartphones for gaming under $500 in 2023:

1) Poco F4 GT - $388

The first smartphone on our list of best budget smartphones for gaming under $500 is the Poco F4 GT, which is the cheapest gaming-centric smartphone you can buy right now. It comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which is excellent for gaming, like other flagship Snapdragon processors.

It's backed by an advanced cooling system and two physical trigger buttons that certainly aid in competitive gaming.

Pros

120W fast charging support

Physical gaming trigger buttons

120Hz fast refresh rate support

Cons

Mediocre camera setup

Heats up during excessive usage

Features Specifications Display 6.67-inches 120Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Camera 64MP+8MP+2MP Battery 4700mAh120W charging

2) Xiaomi Black Shark 4 - $409

Xiaomi also sells its gaming-focused smartphones through its Black Shark brand, and the Black Shark 4 aims to deliver the best gaming experience on a budget. In addition to the insanely fast 144Hz OLED display, Xiaomi has added other features designed specifically for gaming. This includes the presence of actual shoulder triggers and support for 120W fast charging.

Pros

144Hz Super AMOLED display

Great selfie camera

120W fast charging support

Cons

Low battery capacity

Still running on Android 11

Features Specifications Display 6.67-inches 144Hz AMOLED Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Camera 48MP+8MP+5MP Battery 4500mAh120W charging

3) Realme GT Neo 3 - $469

Realme also promises to offer flagship processors with insanely fast charging speeds at a budget price tag. The Realme GT Neo 3 provides a big 5,000mAh battery with 80W charging.

You also get a 150W charging version with a smaller 4500mAh battery pack, and hence you can consider it one of the best budget smartphones under $500. A 50MP primary camera that can click great images in most lighting conditions is also there in this device.

Pros

Big 5,000mAh battery

Stereo speakers support

UFS 3.1 storage

Cons

No OIS support

Ultrawide camera is a bit of letdown

Features Specifications Display 6.7-inches 120Hz AMOLED Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Camera 50MP+8MP+2MP Battery 5,000mAh80W charging

4) Motorola Edge 30 Fusion - $480

The Moto Edge series from Motorola focuses on providing flagship specifications with a sleek design, and the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion aims to deliver just that. A superb 10-bit, HDR10+ 144Hz OLED curved display, strong Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, Snapdragon 888+ CPU, and a 50MP primary camera with OIS are all the flagship features that make the Moto Edge 30 Fusion one of the best budget smartphones for gaming under $500.

The gaming performance of the Edge 30 Fusion is also commendable, with the 144Hz refresh rate of this display aiming to deliver optimum performance. The bundled 68W charger also fully tops the 4400mAh battery of the phone in under 40 minutes.

Pros

Only weighs 175 grams

144Hz OLED display

Curved display

Cons

Charging speed of 68W a bit lower than the competition

No 3.5mm headphone jack

Features Specifications Display 6.55-inches 144Hz P-OLED Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ Camera 50MP+13MP+2MP Battery 4400mAh68W charging

5) OnePlus 10T -$499

The OnePlus 10T has the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset with 150W charging support, which makes it one of the best budget smartphones for gaming under $500. You also get a 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display that is pretty responsive.

The only major downside to this smartphone is that it comes without the iconic Alert slider from OnePlus, with a mediocre camera setup. But still, it's probably the best all-rounder smartphone in this price category and certainly deserves to be on our list of best budget smartphones for gaming under $500.

Pros

150W fast charging support

Best processor in this price segment

Stereo speakers support

Cons

All plastic side body

No alert slider

Features Specifications Display 6.7-inches 120Hz AMOLED Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Camera 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Battery 4800mAh150W charging

That concludes our list of amazing budget gaming smartphones under $500.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

