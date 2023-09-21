Best Cyberpunk 2077 graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Super in 2023 (2.0 and Phantom Liberty)

The Nvidia GTX 1650 and 1650 Super aren't good GPUs for playing Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty since they are entry-level 1080p gaming graphics cards from a couple of generations ago. These GPUs replaced the insanely popular GTX 1050 Ti. However, years after release, the cards aren't the fastest in the market. Although they can handle the latest and most demanding games, gamers need to crank down the settings for the best experience.
Moreover, Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most demanding games in the market. It is now getting a 2.0 update that brings better visuals and gameplay mechanics. Therefore, 1650 players will have to tweak the settings for a decent experience. We will list the same in this article.
Best Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1650
The GTX 1650 is one of the weakest graphics cards on the market. Therefore, players will have to rely on a mix of medium and low settings in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 for a decent framerate. FSR is a lifesaver in this game, and we recommend turning it on.
The best settings in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 for the GTX 1650 are as follows:
Graphics
- Quick preset: Custom
- Texture quality: High
Nvidia DLSS
- DLSS frame generation: N/A
- DLSS Super Resolution: N/A
- Nvidia DLAA: Off
Resolution scaling
- Dynamic resolution scaling: Off
- AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1: Balanced
- AMD FSR 2.1 image sharpening: 0.20
- Intel Xe Super Samping 1.1: Off
Basic
- Field of view: 80
- Film grain: On
- Chromatic aberration: On
- Depth of field: On
- Lens flare: On
- Motion blur: High
Advanced
- Contact shadows: On
- Improved facial lighting geometry: On
- Anisotropy: 8
- Local shadow mesh quality: Medium
- Local shadow quality: Medium
- Cascaded shadows range: Medium
- Cascaded shadows resolution: Medium
- Volumetric fog resolution: Medium
- Volumetric cloud quality: Medium
- Max dynamic decals: Medium
- Screen space reflection quality: Medium
- Subsurface scattering quality: Medium
- Ambient occlusion: Medium
- Color precision: Medium
- Mirror quality: Low
- Level of Detail (LOD): Medium
- Crowd density: Low
Ray tracing
- Ray tracing: Off
- Ray-traced reflections: Off
- Ray-traced sun shadows: Off
- Ray-traced local shadows: Off
- Ray-traced lighting: Off
- Path tracing (Technology preview): Off
- Path tracing in photo mode (Technology preview): On
Video
- Monitor: As per your preference
- VSync: Off
- Maximum FPS: Off
- Windowed mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- HDR mode: As per your preference
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost
Best Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1650 Super
The GTX 1650 Super packs slightly more graphics power than its older non-Super variant thanks to beefier hardware and faster VRAM. Thus, it can deliver marginally better experiences in Cyberpunk 2077. However, do note that the performance won't be markedly better than what we saw on the 1650.
Our recommendation for the best graphics settings for playing Cyberpunk on the GTX 1650 Super are as follows:
Graphics
- Quick preset: Custom
- Texture quality: High
Nvidia DLSS
- DLSS frame generation: N/A
- DLSS Super Resolution: N/A
- Nvidia DLAA: Off
Resolution scaling
- Dynamic resolution scaling: Off
- AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1: Balanced
- AMD FSR 2.1 image sharpening: 0.20
- Intel Xe Super Samping 1.1: Off
Basic
- Field of view: 80
- Film grain: On
- Chromatic aberration: On
- Depth of field: On
- Lens flare: On
- Motion blur: High
Advanced
- Contact shadows: On
- Improved facial lighting geometry: On
- Anisotropy: 8
- Local shadow mesh quality: Medium
- Local shadow quality: Medium
- Cascaded shadows range: Medium
- Cascaded shadows resolution: Medium
- Volumetric fog resolution: Medium
- Volumetric cloud quality: Medium
- Max dynamic decals: Medium
- Screen space reflection quality: Medium
- Subsurface scattering quality: Medium
- Ambient occlusion: Medium
- Color precision: Medium
- Mirror quality: Low
- Level of Detail (LOD): Medium
- Crowd density: Low
Ray tracing
- Ray tracing: Off
- Ray-traced reflections: Off
- Ray-traced sun shadows: Off
- Ray-traced local shadows: Off
- Ray-traced lighting: Off
- Path tracing (Technology preview): Off
- Path tracing in photo mode (Technology preview): On
Video
- Monitor: As per your preference
- VSync: Off
- Maximum FPS: Off
- Windowed mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- HDR mode: As per your preference
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost
The GTX 1650 and 1650 Super rank among some of the more modest options for AAA gaming. They have been outpowered by the new RTX 3050 and RX 6500 XT graphics cards. Gamers on these GPUs will have to rely on performance sacrifices for the best experience.