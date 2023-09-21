Best Cyberpunk 2077 graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Super in 2023 (2.0 and Phantom Liberty)

The Nvidia GTX 1650 and 1650 Super aren't good GPUs for playing Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty since they are entry-level 1080p gaming graphics cards from a couple of generations ago. These GPUs replaced the insanely popular GTX 1050 Ti. However, years after release, the cards aren't the fastest in the market. Although they can handle the latest and most demanding games, gamers need to crank down the settings for the best experience.

Moreover, Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most demanding games in the market. It is now getting a 2.0 update that brings better visuals and gameplay mechanics. Therefore, 1650 players will have to tweak the settings for a decent experience. We will list the same in this article.

Best Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1650

The GTX 1650 is one of the weakest graphics cards on the market. Therefore, players will have to rely on a mix of medium and low settings in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 for a decent framerate. FSR is a lifesaver in this game, and we recommend turning it on.

The best settings in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 for the GTX 1650 are as follows:

Graphics

Quick preset: Custom

Custom Texture quality: High

Nvidia DLSS

DLSS frame generation: N/A

N/A DLSS Super Resolution: N/A

N/A Nvidia DLAA: Off

Resolution scaling

Dynamic resolution scaling: Off

Off AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1: Balanced

Balanced AMD FSR 2.1 image sharpening: 0.20

0.20 Intel Xe Super Samping 1.1: Off

The Basic settings for the GTX 1650 in Cyberpunk 2077 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Basic

Field of view: 80

80 Film grain: On

On Chromatic aberration: On

On Depth of field: On

On Lens flare: On

On Motion blur: High

Advanced

Contact shadows: On

On Improved facial lighting geometry: On

On Anisotropy: 8

8 Local shadow mesh quality: Medium

Medium Local shadow quality: Medium

Medium Cascaded shadows range: Medium

Medium Cascaded shadows resolution: Medium

Medium Volumetric fog resolution: Medium

Medium Volumetric cloud quality: Medium

Medium Max dynamic decals: Medium

Medium Screen space reflection quality: Medium

Medium Subsurface scattering quality: Medium

Medium Ambient occlusion: Medium

Medium Color precision: Medium

Medium Mirror quality: Low

Low Level of Detail (LOD): Medium

Medium Crowd density: Low

Advanced settings in Cyberpunk 2077 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Ray tracing

Ray tracing: Off

Off Ray-traced reflections: Off

Off Ray-traced sun shadows: Off

Off Ray-traced local shadows: Off

Off Ray-traced lighting: Off

Off Path tracing (Technology preview): Off

Off Path tracing in photo mode (Technology preview): On

Video

Monitor: As per your preference

As per your preference VSync: Off

Off Maximum FPS: Off

Off Windowed mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 HDR mode: As per your preference

As per your preference Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost

Best Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1650 Super

The GTX 1650 Super packs slightly more graphics power than its older non-Super variant thanks to beefier hardware and faster VRAM. Thus, it can deliver marginally better experiences in Cyberpunk 2077. However, do note that the performance won't be markedly better than what we saw on the 1650.

Our recommendation for the best graphics settings for playing Cyberpunk on the GTX 1650 Super are as follows:

Graphics

Quick preset: Custom

Custom Texture quality: High

Nvidia DLSS

DLSS frame generation: N/A

N/A DLSS Super Resolution: N/A

N/A Nvidia DLAA: Off

Resolution scaling

Dynamic resolution scaling: Off

Off AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1: Balanced

Balanced AMD FSR 2.1 image sharpening: 0.20

0.20 Intel Xe Super Samping 1.1: Off

Basic

Field of view: 80

80 Film grain: On

On Chromatic aberration: On

On Depth of field: On

On Lens flare: On

On Motion blur: High

A mix of low and medium works best for the advanced settings (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Advanced

Contact shadows: On

On Improved facial lighting geometry: On

On Anisotropy: 8

8 Local shadow mesh quality: Medium

Medium Local shadow quality: Medium

Medium Cascaded shadows range: Medium

Medium Cascaded shadows resolution: Medium

Medium Volumetric fog resolution: Medium

Medium Volumetric cloud quality: Medium

Medium Max dynamic decals: Medium

Medium Screen space reflection quality: Medium

Medium Subsurface scattering quality: Medium

Medium Ambient occlusion: Medium

Medium Color precision: Medium

Medium Mirror quality: Low

Low Level of Detail (LOD): Medium

Medium Crowd density: Low

Ray tracing

Ray tracing: Off

Off Ray-traced reflections: Off

Off Ray-traced sun shadows: Off

Off Ray-traced local shadows: Off

Off Ray-traced lighting: Off

Off Path tracing (Technology preview): Off

Off Path tracing in photo mode (Technology preview): On

Video

Monitor: As per your preference

As per your preference VSync: Off

Off Maximum FPS: Off

Off Windowed mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 HDR mode: As per your preference

As per your preference Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost

The GTX 1650 and 1650 Super rank among some of the more modest options for AAA gaming. They have been outpowered by the new RTX 3050 and RX 6500 XT graphics cards. Gamers on these GPUs will have to rely on performance sacrifices for the best experience.