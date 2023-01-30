Best Dead Space remake graphics settings for the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT is Team Red's premium 1080p gaming option. The card is a direct competitor to the RTX 3060 Ti, which slightly outperforms the AMD option, albeit at a much higher price.

The Dead Space remake is not a well-optimized title. Thus, the highly popular RX 6600 XT owners need to scale down the settings to get a stable framerate in the title.

Like most other AAA titles, the remastered classic has many video options on PC. The following settings will gamers can fine-tune the experience on an RX 6600 XT.

The RX 6600 XT runs the Dead Space remake even at higher resolutions

The Dead Space remake runs quite well on the RX 6600 XT, provided it gives high-end RTX 40 series options a hard time at higher resolutions. The AMD option can handle multiple games at 1440p. Motive Studios' latest title falls on this list.

The following settings list will help gamers get the best framerate and visual quality with the GPU.

Best graphics settings for the Dead Space remake with the AMD RX 6600 XT at the best visual quality

2160p UHD Medium

With some compromises in visual quality, the RX 6600 XT can run the Dead Space remake at 4K.

Video Options:

Full Screen Mode : Full Screen

: Full Screen Full Screen Device : Monitor 1

: Monitor 1 Full Screen Resolution: 3840x2160

3840x2160 Refresh Rate: As per your preference

As per your preference Vertical Sync: Off

Off High Dynamic Range : As per your preference

: As per your preference Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Motion Blur : As per your preference

: As per your preference Film Grain : As per your preference

: As per your preference Color Blind Mode : None

: None Color Blind Contrast : N/A

: N/A Dynamic Resolution Scale : Off

: Off Dynamic Resolution Scale Refresh Rate Target : N/A

: N/A Anti-Aliasing: FSR

FSR FSR Mode: Balanced

Balanced Graphics Quality : Custom

: Custom Light Quality : High

: High Shadow Quality: High

High Reflection Quality: High

High Volumetric Resolution : Low

: Low Ambient Occlusion : SSAO

: SSAO Depth of Field Quality: Low

1440p High

1440p is a piece of cake for the 6600 XT. Gamers can expect almost to max out the game at this resolution.

Video Options:

Full Screen Mode : Full Screen

: Full Screen Full Screen Device : Monitor 1

: Monitor 1 Full Screen Resolution: 2560x1440

2560x1440 Refresh Rate: As per your preference

As per your preference Vertical Sync: Off

Off High Dynamic Range : As per your preference

: As per your preference Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Motion Blur : As per your preference

: As per your preference Film Grain : As per your preference

: As per your preference Color Blind Mode : None

: None Color Blind Contrast : N/A

: N/A Dynamic Resolution Scale : Off

: Off Dynamic Resolution Scale Refresh Rate Target : N/A

: N/A Anti-Aliasing: TAA

TAA TAA Quality: High

High Graphics Quality : Custom

: Custom Light Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Shadow Quality: High

High Reflection Quality: High

High Volumetric Resolution : High

: High Ambient Occlusion : RTAO

: RTAO Depth of Field Quality: High

1080p Ultra

The RX 6600 XT has been built for 1080p gaming without compromises. Thus, gamers can max out the title without a second thought.

Video Options:

Full Screen Mode : Full Screen

: Full Screen Full Screen Device : Monitor 1

: Monitor 1 Full Screen Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Refresh Rate: As per your preference

As per your preference Vertical Sync: Off

Off High Dynamic Range : As per your preference

: As per your preference Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Motion Blur : As per your preference

: As per your preference Film Grain : As per your preference

: As per your preference Color Blind Mode : None

: None Color Blind Contrast : N/A

: N/A Dynamic Resolution Scale : Off

: Off Dynamic Resolution Scale Refresh Rate Target : N/A

: N/A Anti-Aliasing: TAA

TAA TAA Quality: High

High Graphics Quality : Custom

: Custom Light Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Shadow Quality: Ultra

Ultra Reflection Quality: Ultra

Ultra Volumetric Resolution : Ultra

: Ultra Ambient Occlusion : RTAO

: RTAO Depth of Field Quality: High

Buy the RX 6600 XT from Amazon (for the US and internationally).

Best graphics settings for the Dead Space remake with AMD RX 6600 XT for high framerates

If some players want to get over 60 FPS, they must compromise on visual quality. The best settings for high-framerate gaming with the RX 6600 XT are listed below.

Video Options:

Full Screen Mode : Full Screen

: Full Screen Full Screen Device : Monitor 1

: Monitor 1 Full Screen Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Refresh Rate: As per your preference

As per your preference Vertical Sync: Off

Off High Dynamic Range : As per your preference

: As per your preference Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Motion Blur : As per your preference

: As per your preference Film Grain : As per your preference

: As per your preference Color Blind Mode : None

: None Color Blind Contrast : N/A

: N/A Dynamic Resolution Scale : Off

: Off Dynamic Resolution Scale Refresh Rate Target : N/A

: N/A Anti-Aliasing: DLSS

DLSS DLSS Mode: Balanced

Balanced Graphics Quality : Custom

: Custom Light Quality : Medium

: Medium Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Reflection Quality: Medium

Medium Volumetric Resolution : Low

: Low Ambient Occlusion : SSAO

: SSAO Depth of Field Quality: Low

The RX 6600 XT is a solid card for gaming in 2023. The Dead Space remake is a heavy title. However, AMD GPU triumphs at this resolution.

