Best Destiny 2 Lightfall graphics settings for GTX 1660 and GTX 1660 Super

Destiny 2, the FPS role-playing game from Bungie, finally saw its latest DLC get released: Lightfall. The game is well-optimized for computers, but one new area called Neomuna features heavy crown density, which seems to be causing FPS drops. With some tuning, this title can run flawlessly on cards like GTX 1660 and GTX 1660 Super.

Nvidia launched these GPUs in 2019 as budget-friendly alternatives to the costlier RTX options. These cards are great options for mid-range PC builds even today. Sure, they do not support ray tracing, but these products offer great rasterization capabilities, making them stand out in their price range.

Due to Destiny 2's insanely detailed environment, massive crowd density, and demanding system requirements, which are typical of most AAA titles, finding the right settings for a seamless and aesthetically pleasant gaming experience can be difficult. The ideal Lightfall graphics settings for the Nvidia GTX 1660 and GTX 1660 Super will be explored in this post.

Nvidia's GTX 1660 and GTX 1660 Super can run Destiny 2 Lightfall flawlessly

As an MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role-playing game), Destiny 2 is full of intense battles that can even strain the newest hardware. So guardians need to maintain high and stable frames during combat for a smooth, flawless gaming experience.

The system must be configured to the best of its ability in order to run Destiny 2 Lightfall smoothly, as detailed below.

Best Destiny 2 Lightfall graphics settings for GTX 1660

These are the settings you want to use to ensure an ideal gaming experience in when the title is running on Nvidia's GTX 1660:

Video

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Vsync: Off

Off Framerate Cap Enabled: Off

Off Framerate Cap: Off

Off Field of View: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Screen Bounds: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Brightness: As per the user's preference.

Advanced Video

Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom Anti-Aliasing: SMAA

SMAA Screen Space Ambient Occlusion: 3D

3D Texture Anisotropy: 4x

4x Texture Quality: High

High Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Depth of Field: Off

Off Environment Detail Distance: Medium

Medium Character Detail Distance: Medium

Medium Foliage Detail Distance: Medium

Medium Foliage Shadow Distance: Medium

Medium Light Shafts: High

High Motion Blur: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Wind Impulse: As per the user's preference.

Additional Video

Render Resolution: 100%

100% HDR (Requires HDR Display): Off

Off Chromatic Aberration: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Film Grain: As per the user's preference.

Best Destiny 2 Lightfall graphics settings for GTX 1660 Super

These are the best settings to use with the GTX 1660 Super:

Video

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Vsync: Off

Off Framerate Cap Enabled: Off

Off Framerate Cap: Off

Off Field of View: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Screen Bounds: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Brightness: As per the user's preference.

Advanced Video

Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom Anti-Aliasing: SMAA

SMAA Screen Space Ambient Occlusion: 3D

3D Texture Anisotropy: 4x

4x Texture Quality: Highest

Highest Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Depth of Field: Off

Off Environment Detail Distance: Medium

Medium Character Detail Distance: High

High Foliage Detail Distance: High

High Foliage Shadow Distance: Medium

Medium Light Shafts: High

High Motion Blur: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Wind Impulse: As per the user's preference.

Additional Video

Render Resolution: 100%

100% HDR (Requires HDR Display): Off

Off Chromatic Aberration: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Film Grain: As per the user's preference.

In conclusion, the game can be played on both cards flawlessly without any major FPS dips, thanks to the aforementioned settings in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes