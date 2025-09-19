Best Dying Light: The Beast graphics settings for high-end GPUs

Dying Light: The Beast is finally out on PC and other platforms. Developed with the same engine used to create its prequels, The Beast offers gorgeous visuals and smooth performance thanks to its modest system requirements. Players who own high-end GPUs should comfortably be able to run the game at higher resolutions and settings. However, settings optimization is crucial to get a good balance of visual quality and performance.

This guide lists the best graphics settings for Dying Light: The Beast on high-end graphics cards.

The best graphics settings for Dying Light: The Beast on high-end GPUs

Dying Light: The Beast looks and runs incredibly well on high-end cards (Image via Techland)

The recommended GPU for playing Dying Light: The Beast is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, which features 8GB of VRAM. Any graphics card with similar or higher specifications can run the game smoothly at elevated graphics settings.

Popular high-end options from Nvidia include the RTX 3070 Ti, 3080, 4070, 4080, and all cards in the 90-class series. Newer GPUs from the 50 series, such as the RTX 5070 Ti, 5080, and 5090, also fall into the same category of high-performance hardware.

From AMD, fitting choices include the Radeon RX 6700 XT, RX 6750 XT, RX 7800, RX 7900 XT, and newer models like the RX 9070. Intel GPUs like the Arc B570 and B580 are also excellent options for running The Beast.

All of the GPUs mentioned above are designed for 1440p and 4K gaming. Playing the game at these resolutions is recommended for the best visual experience.

Here are the best graphics settings for The Beast on high-end GPUs:

Basic settings

Monitor: Monitor 0

Monitor 0 Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 2560x1440

2560x1440 HDR: Off

Off Vertical Synchronization: Off

Off Gamma: 20

20 Safezone Calibration: 100

100 Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off

Off FPS Limiter: 60

60 Target FPS: 60 (greyed out)

60 (greyed out) Upscaler Type: DLSS (for Nvidia GPUs), FSR (for AMD GPUs)

DLSS (for Nvidia GPUs), FSR (for AMD GPUs) Upscaler Quality: Quality

Quality Sharpness: 50

50 Latency Reduction: Off

Off Frame Generation: Off

Off Frame Generation Ratio: 1 (greyed out)

1 (greyed out) Field of View: 70

Advanced video settings

Quality: High Quality

High Quality Glow: On

On Light Streaks: On

On Lens Flare: On

On Chromatic Aberration: On (as per preference)

On (as per preference) Film Grain Effect: On (as per preference)

On (as per preference) Motion Blur Intensity: 100

100 Renderer Mode: D3D12

D3D12 Asynchronous Compute: On

On Texture Quality: High

High LOD Quality: High

High Draw Distance Multiplier: 140

140 Motion Blur Quality: High

High Particles Quality: High

High Shadows Quality: High

High Screen Space Shadows: High

High Ambient Occlusion Quality: High

High Global Illumination Quality: High

High Reflections Quality: High

High Fog Quality: High

High Postprocess Quality: High

While we've opted for 1440p resolution, certain 80-class and 90-class GPUs can handle up to 4K resolution, provided you own a supporting monitor. For upscaling, go for DLSS or FSR (depending on your GPU), set to Quality mode. This should give you a significant boost in both visual quality and performance.

However, on more powerful GPUs, we recommend using DLAA, as it provides the best quality. Enable Frame Generation if you need better performance, but considering how well optimized the game is, you should be fine without it.

We've set all the graphics settings to High, so the visuals look phenomenal at higher resolutions. Frame Generation isn't crucial, and we recommend you keep it off in most cases, as it could blur the quality.

These Dying Light: The Beast settings should get you smooth framerates, regardless of the GPU you own. The game is well-optimized and runs well even on mid-range graphics cards, and with the right mix of graphics settings, performance shouldn't be an issue.

