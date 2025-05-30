Best Elden Ring Nightreign graphics settings for Radeon RX 580

Elden Ring Nightreign is the latest standalone action RPG title within the Elden Ring universe. It releases globally today, on May 30, 2025, and will be available on multiple platforms, including Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S.

Nightreign's system requirements show that the game is similar to the original title in terms of hardware requirement, and is not demanding at all. The minimum required GPU needs just 3GB VRAM to run smoothly. Thus, gamers who own the Radeon RX 580 can easily run the game.

However, there are two versions of the RX 580: one with 4GB VRAM and another with 8GB VRAM. Both of these offer very different performance metrics. The provided settings are for the 4GB VRAM card, as it exactly fits the minimum system requirement. Being a less-powerful card, optimization is essential for ideal performance. We'll look into the best graphics settings for Nightreign on the Radeon RX 580 GPUs.

Note: These settings are for a PC featuring at least the recommended system requirements of the game, particularly a Radeon RX 580 GPU.

Best Elden Ring Nightreign settings for Radeon RX 580

Elden Ring Nightreign looks incredible on the Radeon RX 580 (Image via FromSoftware)

The game runs quite well on the RX 580, considering the 4GB VRAM variant is the minimum requirement for the game. Being a less-powered GPU, it is important to tweak it to the max for ideal performance. We've opted for 1080p resolution, along with a mix of High and Medium settings. The settings below should get you over 50 FPS.

Here are the best settings for the Radeon RX 580 4GB:

Display settings

Screen Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display Output: Default

Default Limit Mouse Movement: Off (Greyed Out)

Off (Greyed Out) Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Auto-Detect Best Rendering Settings: Off

Advanced settings

Texture Quality: High

High Antialiasing Quality: Medium

Medium SSAO: Medium

Medium Depth of Field: Medium

Medium Motion Blur: Medium

Medium Shadow Quality: High

High Lighting Quality: Medium

Medium Effects Quality: Medium

Medium Volumetric Lighting Quality: Medium

Medium Reflection Quality: High

High Water Surface Quality: High

High Shader Quality: Medium

Medium Global Illumination Quality: Medium

Medium Grass Quality: Medium

Also read: Best PC Optimization Guide for Elden Ring Nightreign

With the provided settings, you should be able to see close to 60 FPS in Nightreign easily. However, note that the above settings are for the 4GB VRAM variant of the Radeon RX 580. If you own an 8GB VRAM RX 580, you can increase the settings to High and still get over 50 FPS.

Check out our in-depth review of Elden Ring Nightreign.

