Best Elden Ring Nightreign graphics settings for RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti

Elden Ring Nightreign is the new standalone adventure game within the Elden Ring universe. It releases globally on May 30, 2025, and will be available on multiple platforms, including Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

Ad

Nightreign's system requirements make it clear that it is not very demanding. Developer FromSoftware suggests having at least the GTX 1070 to run the game at recommended settings, which are high graphics. Those who own the RTX 3070 or the RTX 3070 Ti will have the ultimate experience running it at higher quality settings.

That said, no experience is as good as an optimized one. Thus, we recommend you tweak the settings a bit to get the ideal performance.

Ad

Trending

In this article, we'll look into the best graphics settings for Nightreign on the RTX 3070 and the RTX 3070 Ti GPUs.

Note: These settings are for a PC featuring at least the recommended system requirements of the game, particularly an RTX 3070 GPU.

Best Elden Ring Nightreign settings for RTX 3070

Elden Ring Nightreign looks incredible on the RTX 3070 (Image via FromSoftware)

Elden Ring Nightreign runs very smoothly on the RTX 3070. The GPU is capable of running the game at 1080p resolution with the High graphics preset. While it should be able to run 1440p, it's better to stay at 1080p to remain on the safe side. The higher graphics quality brings out incredible quality, textures, and reflections.

Ad

Factors like Motion Blur and Depth of Field should be turned off to avoid frame drops or stutters. Turn on VSync only if you don't own an AMD FreeSync or Nvidia G-Sync monitor.

Here are the best settings for the RTX 3070:

Display settings

Screen Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display Output: Default

Default Limit Mouse Movement: Off (Greyed Out)

Off (Greyed Out) Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Auto-Detect Best Rendering Settings: Off

Advanced settings

Texture Quality: High

High Antialiasing Quality: High

High SSAO: High

High Depth of Field: Off

Off Motion Blur: Off

Off Shadow Quality: High

High Lighting Quality: High

High Effects Quality: High

High Volumetric Lighting Quality: High

High Reflection Quality: High

High Water Surface Quality: High

High Shader Quality: High

High Global Illumination Quality: High

High Grass Quality: High

Ad

Also read: How to preload Elden Ring Nightreign? System requirements and file size explored

Best Elden Ring Nightreign settings for RTX 3070 Ti

The RTX 3070 Ti easily handles Elden Ring Nightreign at 1440p (Image via FromSoftware)

Nightreign looks absolutely stunning on the RTX 3070 Ti. The GPU's 8 GB VRAM is perfect for handling the game at 1440p resolution with the High graphics preset. This setting brings out texture quality, shadows, and effects, especially due to the higher resolution. Here, Depth of Field is set to Medium, but Motion Blur is turned off to avoid performance drops.

Ad

Here are the best settings for the RTX 3070 Ti:

Display settings

Screen Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display Output: Default

Default Limit Mouse Movement: Off (Greyed Out)

Off (Greyed Out) Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Auto-Detect Best Rendering Settings: Off

Advanced settings

Texture Quality: High

High Antialiasing Quality: High

High SSAO: High

High Depth of Field: Medium

Medium Motion Blur: Off

Off Shadow Quality: High

High Lighting Quality: High

High Effects Quality: High

High Volumetric Lighting Quality: High

High Reflection Quality: High

High Water Surface Quality: High

High Shader Quality: High

High Global Illumination Quality: High

High Grass Quality: High

Also read: Will there be a multiplayer and co-op mode in Elden Ring Nightreign?

Ad

With the provided settings, you should be able to see stable 60 FPS in Nightreign easily. We've enabled 1080p and 1440p resolution on the RTX 3070 and the RTX 3070 Ti and used similar graphics settings, both of which should get you amazing visual quality.

Check out similar articles by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adith Pramod Adith Pramod is a Tech writer at Sportskeeda and a student pursuing his bachelor's degree.

He is a dedicated tech enthusiast, delving passionately into the world of technology—from mobiles to PCs. An avid gamer, he channels his fascination into exploring and sharing the intricacies of all things tech. Know More