Best Elden Ring Nightreign graphics settings for RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti

Elden Ring Nightreign arrives on May 30, 2025. The title will be released on multiple platforms like Windows, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. Being an online multiplayer, the game combines elements of soulslike combat with a battle royale-like experience.
Nightreign's system requirements suggest that the game is very demanding, much like the original Elden Ring, released in 2022. It requires having the GTX 1070 to run at recommended settings. Thus, those who own the RTX 3080 or the RTX 3080 Ti should have no issues running it at higher graphics settings. However, we recommend making a few tweaks to the settings to run it under optimal conditions.
In this article, we'll look into the best graphics settings for Elden Ring Nightreign on the RTX 3080 and the RTX 3080 Ti.
Note: These settings are for a PC featuring at least the recommended system requirements of the game, particularly an RTX 3080 GPU.
Best Elden Ring Nightreign settings for RTX 3080
Elden Ring Nightreign runs incredibly well on the RTX 3080. It shows a stable 60 FPS at 1440p resolution with the High graphics preset. The game does not feature any upscaling, so these are pretty good metrics for Native resolution. The high graphics enabled produce amazing texture quality, shadows, and reflection, making the experience all the better.
We suggest you turn off Motion Blur to prevent any frame drops or stutters. However, you could turn on Depth of Field for a more immersive experience.
Here are the best settings for the RTX 3080:
Display settings
- Screen Mode: Fullscreen
- Display Output: Default
- Limit Mouse Movement: Off (Greyed Out)
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Auto-Detect Best Rendering Settings: Off
Advanced settings
- Texture Quality: High
- Antialiasing Quality: High
- SSAO: High
- Depth of Field: High
- Motion Blur: Off
- Shadow Quality: High
- Lighting Quality: High
- Effects Quality: High
- Volumetric Lighting Quality: High
- Reflection Quality: High
- Water Surface Quality: High
- Shader Quality: High
- Global Illumination Quality: High
- Grass Quality: High
Best Elden Ring Nightreign settings for RTX 3080 Ti
Nightreign looks even better on the RTX 3080 Ti. The GPU's 12 GB VRAM allows you to run the game at the Maximum graphics preset at 1440p. The max graphics bring out slightly more detail, making the gameplay more immersive, especially when playing at a higher resolution. The GPU can also handle 4K, but expect framerates to drop down to mid-50s.
Here are the best settings for the RTX 3080 Ti:
Display settings
- Screen Mode: Fullscreen
- Display Output: Default
- Limit Mouse Movement: Off (Greyed Out)
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Auto-Detect Best Rendering Settings: Off
Advanced settings
- Texture Quality: Maximum
- Antialiasing Quality: High
- SSAO: Maximum
- Depth of Field: High
- Motion Blur: High
- Shadow Quality: Maximum
- Lighting Quality: Maximum
- Effects Quality: Maximum
- Volumetric Lighting Quality: Maximum
- Reflection Quality: Maximum
- Water Surface Quality: High
- Shader Quality: High
- Global Illumination Quality: High
- Grass Quality: Maximum
With the provided settings, you should see a stable 60 FPS framerate in Nightreign without any drops. The game easily runs at 1440p on both GPUs. The RTX 3080 Ti is even capable of running at 4K. It easily handles max graphics and still shows stable framerates.
