Best Elden Ring Nightreign graphics settings for RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti

Elden Ring Nightreign arrives on May 30, 2025. The title will be released on multiple platforms like Windows, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. Being an online multiplayer, the game combines elements of soulslike combat with a battle royale-like experience.

Nightreign's system requirements suggest that the game is very demanding, much like the original Elden Ring, released in 2022. It requires having the GTX 1070 to run at recommended settings. Thus, those who own the RTX 3080 or the RTX 3080 Ti should have no issues running it at higher graphics settings. However, we recommend making a few tweaks to the settings to run it under optimal conditions.

In this article, we'll look into the best graphics settings for Elden Ring Nightreign on the RTX 3080 and the RTX 3080 Ti.

Note: These settings are for a PC featuring at least the recommended system requirements of the game, particularly an RTX 3080 GPU.

Best Elden Ring Nightreign settings for RTX 3080

Elden Ring Nightreign looks stunning on the RTX 3080 (Image via FromSoftware)

Elden Ring Nightreign runs incredibly well on the RTX 3080. It shows a stable 60 FPS at 1440p resolution with the High graphics preset. The game does not feature any upscaling, so these are pretty good metrics for Native resolution. The high graphics enabled produce amazing texture quality, shadows, and reflection, making the experience all the better.

We suggest you turn off Motion Blur to prevent any frame drops or stutters. However, you could turn on Depth of Field for a more immersive experience.

Here are the best settings for the RTX 3080:

Display settings

Screen Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display Output: Default

Default Limit Mouse Movement: Off (Greyed Out)

Off (Greyed Out) Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Auto-Detect Best Rendering Settings: Off

Advanced settings

Texture Quality: High

High Antialiasing Quality: High

High SSAO: High

High Depth of Field: High

High Motion Blur: Off

Off Shadow Quality: High

High Lighting Quality: High

High Effects Quality: High

High Volumetric Lighting Quality: High

High Reflection Quality: High

High Water Surface Quality: High

High Shader Quality: High

High Global Illumination Quality: High

High Grass Quality: High

Best Elden Ring Nightreign settings for RTX 3080 Ti

The RTX 3080 Ti is perfect to handle Nightreign at 1440p (Image via FromSoftware)

Nightreign looks even better on the RTX 3080 Ti. The GPU's 12 GB VRAM allows you to run the game at the Maximum graphics preset at 1440p. The max graphics bring out slightly more detail, making the gameplay more immersive, especially when playing at a higher resolution. The GPU can also handle 4K, but expect framerates to drop down to mid-50s.

Here are the best settings for the RTX 3080 Ti:

Display settings

Screen Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display Output: Default

Default Limit Mouse Movement: Off (Greyed Out)

Off (Greyed Out) Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Auto-Detect Best Rendering Settings: Off

Advanced settings

Texture Quality: Maximum

Maximum Antialiasing Quality: High

High SSAO: Maximum

Maximum Depth of Field: High

High Motion Blur: High

High Shadow Quality: Maximum

Maximum Lighting Quality: Maximum

Maximum Effects Quality: Maximum

Maximum Volumetric Lighting Quality: Maximum

Maximum Reflection Quality: Maximum

Maximum Water Surface Quality: High

High Shader Quality: High

High Global Illumination Quality: High

High Grass Quality: Maximum

With the provided settings, you should see a stable 60 FPS framerate in Nightreign without any drops. The game easily runs at 1440p on both GPUs. The RTX 3080 Ti is even capable of running at 4K. It easily handles max graphics and still shows stable framerates.

