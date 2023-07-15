Best Exoprimal settings for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

Exoprimal can now be played on both Xbox One and the new Xbox Series X and Series S consoles. The game has arrived on Game Pass, which means subscribers can jump into action without spending a single dime on the game. Thus, dinosaur mowing is just a few clicks away for many. Interestingly, the game bundles many settings that can be customized to take the experience to a whole different level.

Although we don't get a resolution and framerate switch, unlike some AAA titles in the market, the customization options are enough for gamers to fine-tune the experience according to their preferences.

In this article, we will list the best settings combination for the Xbox consoles in Exoprimal.

What are the best settings in Exoprimal for Xbox?

We have listed every setting in the latest dino shooter from Capcom. The best combination is as follows:

General

Sprint: Toggle

Toggle Aim/Lock down scope: Hold

Hold Language settings: English

English AI voice language: English

English Identity settings: As per your preference

As per your preference Subtitles:

In-game subtitle display: As per your preference

As per your preference Menu/Story Subtitle Display: Display

Display Speaker Name Display: Display

Controller

Controller settings are super important in Exoprimal since they will determine the experience for the most part. The best combination is as follows:

Sensitivity X-axis: 5

5 Sensitivity Y-axis: 5

5 Pilot sensitivity X-axis: 5

5 Pilot sensitivity Y-axis: 5

5 Pilot aiming sensitivity X-axis: 5

5 Pilot aiming sensitivity Y-axis: 5

5 Dominator X-axis sensitivity: 5

5 Dominator Y-axis sensitivity: 5

5 Deadeye sensitivity X-axis: 5

5 Deadeye sensitivity Y-axis: 5

5 Settings

Invert Camera X-axis: As per your preference

As per your preference Invert Camera Y-axis: As per your preference

As per your preference Stick placement (switch the left and right joysticks): As per your preference

As per your preference Right stick deadzone: 10

10 Left stick deadzone: 10

10 Acceleration delay: 0

0 Stick response curve: Curve

Curve Aim assist scaling: 10

10 Menu cursor speed; 5

5 Controller vibration: On

Video

Unfortunately, Exoprimal doesn't come with any video setting to customize performance, unlike on PC. The best combination of options to customize the visuals is as follows:

Display area: As per your preference

As per your preference Maximum brightness: 100

100 Minimum brightness: 0

0 Brightness: 0

0 HDR: As per your preference

As per your preference Maximum HDR brightness: 50

50 HDR brightness: 40

Sound

Master volume: 8

8 Effects volume: 10

10 Music volume: 4

4 Leviathan volume (in-game): 10

10 Exosuit voices: 10

10 Story voices: 10

10 Voice chat

Microphone: On

On Voice chats: On

On Mic volume: 5

5 Voice chat volume: 5

Display

HUD

Action prompts: Display

Display Reload prompts: Display

Display Hitmarker display: Display

Display Damage value display: Display

Display Damage indicator display: Display all

Display all Hostile player outlines: Regular

Regular Allied player outlines: Regular

Regular Display ally name: Display

Display Reticle

Reticle color: White

White Reticle transparency: 100

100 Reticle size: Default

Do note that some of these settings are based on what I prefer. Since something else might work for you, don't hesitate to change the settings. Overall, Exoprimal is a fun game for shooter fans. With the above settings, players can have a blast in this new and exciting title.