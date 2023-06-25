5 best gaming brands for PC building in 2023

There are dozens of gaming brands to opt for while building your gaming PC. This can make the process pretty confusing for some. While most of the big players like MSI, ASUS, and Gigabyte launch products in all price ranges, there are many more like Montech and Razer that only align themselves with a specific section of the market. As a first-timer in the DIY PC building market, you need to be aware of all anomalies before choosing the best parts for your computer.

Moreover, some companies have outright established themselves as a no-go thanks to some low-quality products or spotty customer support services. It is best to avoid these companies to help reduce the extra hassle.

Note: In this article, we will list some of the most reputed brands in terms of product quality, availability, and after-sales services. The list is in no particular order and all of these companies are fairly decent and reputable.

What are the best computer gaming brands for PC builders in 2023?

1) Razer

Razer is among the more premium gamer-focused brands for PC components, and its products are worth the extra cash. The company has forayed into a bunch of different product segments lately. All of the components are tied together with the Razer Synapse experience, which unifies them for a decent experience.

The company has also launched some budget products lately, like the Viper Mini gaming mouse and the Blackshark V2 X headset. Both of these offer a solid run for the money. Very rarely does Razer disappoint, which means it is a decent brand to opt for.

2) MSI

MSI is among the big three gaming brands for PC components — the other two being ASUS and Gigabyte. Lately, MSI has captured the market with its solid product quality and efficient after-sales service (in most markets). The company offers some of the best products if you are purchasing mid-range or premium products.

A valid example can be the Tomahawk lineup of motherboards, which offers solid price-to-performance. The Gaming X graphics cards are also known for delivering decent quality without costing an arm and a leg. On the other end of the spectrum, you have products like the Godlike motherboard and the Suprim X GPUs.

3) DeepCool

DeepCool is a gaming brand primarily focused on making cooling products. Recently, it took the market by storm with its new AK and AG lineup of air coolers, and LS, LE, and LT lineups of liquid coolers.

Some specific offerings like the AK400 and the LT720 offer unbeaten price-to-performance ratios. Thus, DeepCool should be at the top of your list if you are in the market for a heatsink or a radiator to keep your brand-new Intel Core i9 chip cool.

4) Corsair

Corsair is one of the more premium options among all gaming brands. Much like Razer, its products are pretty pricey. However, it has entered the budget market over the past couple of years, especially with products like the Katar Pro gaming mouse. However, they especially shine in the high-end market.

The company offers one of the best ecosystem experiences. Its software, iCUE, is one of the best to ever exist. In addition, the company has ventured into multiple product segments like light panels that further help elevate a gaming setup.

Thus, if you have a ton of cash to spend on a setup, Corsair is the gaming brand to opt for.

5) Gigabyte

As mentioned before, Gigabyte is among the big three in the gaming market. This Taiwanese hardware veteran especially shines in the budget and premium segments. Its Ultra Durable lineup ranks among the most affordable motherboard options that aren't completely terrible by far.

In the premium segment, its Vision and Aorus lineups are among the best in terms of features and performance. Their software experience isn't among the best, but it will get the job done for the most part.

Multiple other brands are worth opting for as well. Some examples include Sapphire, Logitech, NZXT, Adata, Kingston, and more. Products from these companies are generally a good run for the money and won't disappoint gamers.

