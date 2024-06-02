5 best gaming laptops for Destiny 2

Many players may wonder about the best gaming laptops for Destiny 2 since The Final Shape DLC is coming out soon. The game is not too demanding in terms of hardware and can run on lower-end laptops. The recommended specs for this title mention an Intel i5 CPU and a GTX 1060 GPU, which means that it is compatible with older processors.

This suggests that even laptops that have an RTX 2050 GPU can yield high framerates when the game is running on medium to high settings. There are quite a few options on the market to choose from. For this reason, we have put together this article on the best gaming laptops for Destiny 2.

Note: This article is subject and reflects the writer's opinions.

The best gaming laptops for Destiny 2

1) Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 9

Trending

Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 9 - best gaming laptops for Destiny 2 (Image via Lenovo)

Price: $1,270.99

First on the list is the Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 9, featuring the Intel Core i7-14650HX processor and Nvidia's RTX 4060 GPU. Describing this product as well-equipped would be an understatement, as it is more than capable enough to run the game at the highest settings. Moreover, it also features 16GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD storage, which makes it one of the best gaming laptops for Destiny 2.

Specifications Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 9 Display 16", WQXGA, 165Hz Processor Intel Core i7-14650HX GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 ROM 1TB M.2 PCIe Gen4 SSD RAM 16GB Memory Technology DDR5

In terms of the laptop's screen, it features a 16" WQXGA display with a 165Hz refresh rate. WQXGA means that the screen features extra vertical pixels, offering a wider field of view. The Ada Lovelace architecture on the RTX 4060 also provides AI-powered DLSS 3 support, which significantly improves the display quality.

Pros:

The newest generation i7 processor ensures impressive performance for gaming and multitasking.

Its RTX 4060 graphics card is excellent for graphical fidelity games like Destiny 2.

The laptop has good build quality and thermal management.

Cons:

It is the most expensive option on the list

It is overkill for just Destiny 2, and would only make sense if you are into hardcore gaming

2) ASUS TUF Gaming A16

ASUS TUF Gaming A16 - best gaming laptops for Destiny 2 (Image via Asus)

Price: $934.99

The Asus TUF A16 is slightly different compared to the other options on this list. It features an AMD Radeon RX 7600S graphics processor, which is roughly equivalent to the Nvidia RTX 4060 the previous entry uses.

The TUF A16 has 16GB DDR5 RAM and offers 512GB SSD storage in its base model. You could go for higher configurations, but variants could end up expensive.

Specifications ASUS TUF Gaming A16 Display 16", FHD+, 165Hz Processor AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS GPU AMD Radeon RX 7600S ROM 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD RAM 16GB Memory Technology DDR5

It features a 16" FHD+ display with FreeSync Premium support. While Nvidia excels at DLSS technology, AMD offers FSR support, which significantly enhances the visual quality of games.

Additionally, it also features AMD SmartShift Max and SmartShift RSR, which add to the performance this device offers. At $934, it is a great choice for playing Destiny 2.

Pros:

It is a cheaper alternative to the Lenovo Legion and provides similar specs.

It has a large 90 WHr battery for long game sessions.

It features the AMD Radeon RX7600S graphics card, which delivers solid performance for Destiny 2.

Cons:

The AMD RX7600S is slightly less powerful compared to the Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 9's RTX 4060.

Its build quality isn't as premium as some of its competitors.

3) Acer Nitro 5

Acer Nitro 5 - best gaming laptops for Destiny 2 (Image via Acer)

Price: $799.99

The Acer Nitro series is well-praised in the gaming community for the affordable gaming laptops available in its lineup. The Nitro 5 offers the Intel Core i5-12500H processor and Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU, which are sufficient for the game. With 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD, this is a stellar option at $799 and one of the best gaming laptops for Destiny 2.

Specifications Acer Nitro 5 Display 15.6", FHD, 144Hz Processor Intel Core i5-12500H GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 ROM 512 GB PCIe RAM 16GB Memory Technology DDR4

In terms of display, it features a 15.6" IPS screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. The RTX 3060's Ampere architecture provides ray-tracing capabilities, along with DLSS 2 support. However, at 57.5 Wh, its battery life is just average.

Pros:

Attractive price.

Its 12th-gen i5 processor, paired with the RTX 3060 GPU, is fine for casual gaming.

Its RTX 3060 card can run Destiny 2 and other AAA titles at medium to high settings.

Cons:

It features an older generation Intel i5 processor, which might bottleneck the laptop's performance on more demanding titles.

Its build quality is on the cheaper side and quite plasticky.

4) MSI Katana 15

MSI Katana 15 - best gaming laptops for Destiny 2 (Image via MSI)

Price: $999

MSI laptops provide a great balance of performance and affordability, and the Katana 15 is a great example of that. It features the Intel Core i7-13620H processor and Nvidia's RTX 4050 graphics card, along with 16GB DDR5 RAM. This makes it a powerful laptop for demanding titles. Its six heat pipes offer excellent cooling with the MSI Cooler Boost 5, further enhancing performance.

Specifications MSI Katana 15 Display 15.6", FHD, 144Hz Processor Intel Core i7-13620H GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 ROM 1TB NVMe SSD Gen4x4 RAM 16GB Memory Technology DDR5

It has a 15.6" FHD screen with an IPS panel. As this laptop features an RTX 40-series card, it offers features like DLSS 3, ray tracing, and Nvidia Reflex. While the Katana 15 is a powerful system, you might not be able to game for a super long time on this device since it features an average 53.5 Wh battery.

Pros:

The 13th-gen i7 processor offers great overall performance for both gaming and creative work.

It has a good cooling system for its powerful specs.

Its RTX 4050 graphics card should be sufficient for Destiny 2.

Cons:

It is slightly less powerful compared to the RTX 4060 GPU.

The 1080p display may feel limiting.

5) HP Victus 15

HP Victus 15 - best gaming laptops for Destiny 2 (Image via HP)

Price: $679.99

The HP Victus 15 is one of the more affordable options on the list, featuring an AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS processor and the Nvidia RTX 2050 GPU. Its hardware is enough for less demanding games like Destiny 2. Being a more affordable option, it features less RAM and storage compared to other laptops on this list. It has 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD storage.

Specifications HP Victus 15 Display 15.6", FHD, 144Hz Processor AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 ROM 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe TLC RAM 8GB Memory Technology DDR4

The HP Victus has a 15.6" FHD display, with a 144Hz refresh rate. Despite being a relatively lower-spec laptop, it can run the game at high settings, making it one of the best gaming laptops for Destiny 2.

Pros:

It is an incredibly affordable option if you're looking to play Destiny 2 casually.

The Ryzen 5 processor is decent for everyday tasks and moderate gaming.

While not the most powerful, the RTX 2050 can handle less demanding titles with some compromises to their visuals.

Cons:

The older generation RTX 2050 graphics card might struggle with more hardware-intensive titles.

Its battery life is relatively average.

These are some of the best gaming laptops for Destiny 2 that can run the game at moderate to high settings.

The Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 9 and ASUS TUF Gaming A16 are the most powerful options on our list and great for 1440p gaming. The Acer Nitro 5 and MSI Katana 15, on the other hand, offer a good balance between price and performance. Lastly, the HP Victus 15 is the most affordable option on our list but has the least powerful specs.

Check out similar articles by Sportskeeda:

5 best GPUs for Destiny 2 || Destiny 2 The Final Shape: Release date, storyline, and more || Destiny 2 Salvation's Edge Raid details: Release date, time, countdown, power requirements, and more