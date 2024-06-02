5 best GPUs for Destiny 2

The Final Shape DLC is soon to be released leaving many gamers to wonder what the best GPUs for Destiny 2 are. The game isn't too demanding in terms of graphics and can run on surprisingly low-spec setups. It is a CPU-bound game and won't be too taxing on the graphics processor. With a recommended GPU like the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, the game is capable of running at 1080p at moderate settings.

While you don't necessarily need a high-end graphics card, having one will surely let you enjoy the game at its best settings. We have thus curated a list of the best GPUs for Destiny 2 to help with your research.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

What are the requirements to play Destiny 2?

Destiny 2 is not a very demanding game and can run on systems with very low specifications. In terms of CPU, it can run on older processors like the Intel Core i3 3250 or AMD FX-4350, and on GPUs like the Nvidia GTX 1050 or AMD Radeon HD 7850.

While the game currently runs on older operating systems like Windows 7, 8, and 8.1, Destiny 2 is ending support for these platforms starting June 4, 2024.

Below, you will find the minimum and recommended specifications to run the game. While these specs are enough, having better components can significantly improve your overall experience.

Features Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i3 3250 3.5 GHz or AMD FX-4350 4.2 GHz Intel Core i5 7400 3.5 GHz or AMD Ryzen R5 1600X 3.6 GHz Graphics Nvidia GTX 1050 2GB or AMD Radeon HD 7850 2GB Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB or AMD R9 390 8GB Memory 6GB RAM 8GB RAM Storage 105GB 105GB

The best GPUs for Destiny 2

1) AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT - $339.99

AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT (Image via Asus)

First on our list of the best GPUs for Destiny 2 is the AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT. It features a 16GB GDDR6 memory, along with a boost clock speed of 2781 MHz making it one of the best GPUs for Destiny 2. With Asus' OC mode, you can up your boost clock to an even higher 2801 MHz, although that would result in increased power consumption.

Features AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT Memory size and type 16GB GDDR6 128-bit Base clock speed 1980 MHz Boost clock speed 2781 MHz 2801 MHz (OC Mode) Recommended PSU 600W

It features the RDNA 3 architecture, which allows for enhanced gameplay along with FSR support and AMD HYPR-RX. The new Axial-tech design allows for better airflow and is super quiet even in high RPMs. With these features, you can easily run the game at 1440p and even 4K when paired with the right CPU.

Pros:

Provides excellent performance at 1440p and potentially 4K.

Has good ray tracing capabilities.

It supports advanced features like ray tracing and FSR 3.

Cons:

Has a relatively high price point.

It might be overkill for a less demanding game like Destiny 2.

2) Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 - $299.99

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 (Image via Zotac)

Next on the list of the best GPUs for Destiny 2 is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, an evergreen graphics card offering a solid middle ground between superior performance and affordability.

It has a boost clock speed of 2475 MHz, which provides a decent gain from its 1830 MHz base clock. It features the Ada Lovelace architecture and has 3072 CUDA cores or shading units, which add to the performance and overall gameplay.

Features Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Memory size and type 8GB GDDR6 128-bit Base clock speed 1830 MHz Boost clock speed 2475 MHz Recommended PSU 500W

With AI-accelerated ray tracing and DLSS 3 support, you can be sure of running the game at its best quality. It is capable of handling almost any game at high settings and is very future-proof, which makes it a worthy addition to this list of the best GPUs for Destiny 2.

Pros:

Offers powerful 1080p and 1440p performance.

It supports the latest ray tracing and DLSS 3 features.

Has the super-efficient Ada Lovelace architecture.

Cons:

Can be quite expensive depending on where you buy from.

Has a relatively high power consumption.

3) AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT - $279.99

AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (Image via Gigabyte)

Team Red has an incredible lineup of cards and the AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT is a great mid-range option. It features 4GB GDDR6 memory and has a decent boost clock speed of 1845 MHz. At 450W, it has moderate power consumption levels. The Gigabyte RX 5500 XT shown above features alternate cooling, which allows for more efficient heat dissipation.

Features AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT Memory size and type 4GB GDDR6 128-bit Base clock speed 1607 MHz Boost clock speed 1845 MHz Recommended PSU 450W

It offers support up to FSR 2 upscaling and features over 1408 shading units. All in all, the card still holds well for those looking for a budget-friendly alternative to the RTX 2060, despite having an older RDNA 1 architecture. What makes it worthy of the list of the best GPUs for Destiny 2 is that it can run the game at 1080p comfortably even at moderate to high settings.

Pros:

It is an excellent option for those wanting a budget-friendly alternative.

Offers great performance for 1080p gaming at 60 FPS.

It features an efficient RDNA 1 architecture.

Cons:

Offers lower performance compared to higher-end cards.

It might struggle at higher resolutions or frame rates.

4) Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 - $289.99

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 (Image via Asus)

Like the RTX 4060, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 also has a large following due to its ability to run high-end games at good settings efficiently.

It features a base clock speed of 1320 MHz and a boost clock speed of 1780 MHz, which offers a small boost in performance. With the Asus OC mode, it can go up to 1807 MHz. However, it is one of the more power-heavy GPUs as it has a recommended PSU of 650W.

Features Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Memory size and type 12GB GDDR6 192-bit Base clock speed 1320 MHz Boost clock speed 1780 MHz 1807 MHz - (OC Mode) Recommended PSU 650W

The graphics card features the Nvidia Ampere Architecture, and offers ray tracing and DLSS support. With its all-rounded performance, the card makes for a solid choice in this list of the best GPUs for Destiny 2.

Pros:

Has a great price-to-performance ratio.

It is great for 1080p gaming at high framerates and can go up to 1440p as well.

The ray tracing and DLSS support allows for even better visual quality.

Cons:

It may struggle with 4K gaming.

Its availability and pricing can be inconsistent.

5) Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 - $179.09

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 is one of the best GPUs for Destiny 2 when price is considered. (Image via MSI)

Last on our list of the best GPUs for Destiny 2 is the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650. Despite being an older generation graphics card, it can comfortably run the game at 1080p with little to no compromise in terms of quality and performance. It features a boost clock speed of 1860 MHz and can run the game at moderate to high settings without facing a large frame drop.

Features Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Memory size and type 4GB GDDR5 128-bit Base clock speed 1485 MHz Boost clock speed 1860 MHz Recommended PSU 300W

It features 896 CUDA cores and features the Turing architecture by Nvidia. Despite being one of the older GPUs, it still holds well as the game isn't very demanding. So, you can expect a high framerate even at 1080p.

Pros:

It is a very affordable choice in the world of low-end gaming.

Has very low power consumption.

Offers great performance for games like Destiny 2.

Cons:

It may struggle to maintain a good framerate in more demanding games.

Pricing can widely vary and is inconsistent.

That concludes our article on the best GPUs for Destiny 2. All these processors are capable of running the game at moderate to high settings considering you have a system with a supporting CPU and RAM. You could go for almost any option on this list based on your budget range and will be able to run the game at great resolutions.

