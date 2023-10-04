10 best gaming laptops to play Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

Cyberpunk 2077, released in 2020, was supposed to be a revolution in the open-world gaming genre. The title was set in a dystopian future and had a promising story, but there were lots of bugs. The issues were so overwhelming that they took the focus away from the good parts. However, September 2023 saw the release of Phantom Liberty, an expansion pack of Cyberpunk 2077, and the gaming community is going crazy about it.

Having a good device is a must if you want an immersive, stutter-free Cyberpunk 2077 experience. This article will list the ten best gaming laptops to play the all-new Phantom Liberty DLC.

Top ten recommended gaming laptops to play Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

1) HP Victus 15 ($730)

The Victus series from HP is renowned for meeting the needs of budget-conscious gamers. The Victus 15 is an excellent substitute for those who prefer less expensive laptops and comes with an Intel i5-12450H processor and a GTX 1650 GPU. With this configuration, the new remastered Cyberpunk 2077 can be played at the laptop's native Full HD resolution.

2) MSI GF63 ($900)

One of the least expensive laptops with an integrated RTX 4050 GPU is the MSI GF63. You can play Phantom Liberty without any stutters on its large 15.6-inch display, thanks to its 144Hz refresh rate. Other single-player games or esports titles can also run smoothly on the 12th Gen i7 processor for general use. This laptop is also a good option for people who do GPU-intensive tasks as well.

3) Gigabyte GF KF ($950)

The Gigabyte G5 KF features a 12th Generation i5 CPU with a maximum clock speed of 4.5GHz. For a $1,000 device, it guarantees a fluid and crisp gaming experience. Playing Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty on its large 15.6 FHD display will give you the full 1080p plus 60fps gaming experience that completely immerses you in the action thanks to the RTX 4060 GPU.

4) Dell G15 ($1000)

Dell's Alienware series G15 laptop, one of the most durable gaming laptops, has a massive 32GB of RAM and a fast 1TB SSD. Additionally, its AMD Ryzen 7 octa-core processor is more than capable of providing lag-free gaming, even while multitasking. It comes with an RTX 3050Ti VRAM and has carefully placed vents to keep your system cool.

5) Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 ($1100)

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 strikes the ideal balance between top-notch gaming features and a low price. It delivers excellent gaming performance, especially while running AAA titles such as Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty and Assassin's Creed Mirage.

Its FHD 144Hz display, backed by the RTX 4060 GPU and AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS processor, is also quite effective for 3D rendering as well. People who don't have space for a large setup or want to play games while traveling should use this laptop.

6) HP Omen 16 ($1250)

The HP Omen series is renowned for having the best graphic cards and large, quick refresh rate displays. The RTX 3060 GPU is paired with the lightning-fast Ryzen 7 6800H chipset in this laptop's entry-level model. You can enjoy PC-style games on its 16.1-inch display and 144Hz refresh rate without any hassle.

7) Acer Predator Helios 16 ($1540)

Any non-desktop PC gamer will definitely enjoy playing on the incredibly powerful Acer Predator Helios 16. Both experienced esports players and beginners can find utility in this laptop. In most daily or productivity tasks, its current 13th Generation Intel i7 chipset performs admirably.

The combination of the powerful RTX 4060 graphics card and 16GB of DDR5 RAM delivers smooth performance when playing Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty.

8) Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 ($1650)

The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 is a gaming laptop with excellent performance, stylish design, and powerful features. This laptop's AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor, NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, and up to 32 gigabytes of DDR5 RAM are powerful and fast enough to play even the most demanding AAA games like Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty.

9) Razer Blade 14 ($2400)

The Razer Blade 14 is a great option if you're looking for a portable gaming laptop. There are several variations of this 14-inch laptop available, but the one listed here has an RTX 4060 GPU, a 1TB SSD, and 16GB DDR5 RAM. The Razer Blade 14 doesn't compromise on features, including an internal vapor cooling chamber, despite its small size.

10) Dell Alienware X17 R2 ($2540)

The Dell Alienware X17 R2 with RTX 3070 Ti and an Intel i7 12th generation processor ought to be the best option under $3000 if you want to play Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty at 4K resolution. With this laptop, overheating won't be an issue because of its Cryo-Tech cooling system. This innovation by Alienware keeps the computer stable during protracted gaming sessions in challenging settings.

All the laptops listed here support output to an external monitor that you can exploit to explore the dystopian world of Cyberpunk 2077.

