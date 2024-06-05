5 best gaming laptops with 16GB RAM (2024)

To enjoy a smooth gaming experience, you need to invest in the best gaming laptops with 16GB RAM. New titles come with higher-resolution textures, complex in-game worlds, and demanding AI features. While 8GB of primary memory might be enough to run a few of them, 16GB will provide a more seamless experience. Moreover, games are only getting more demanding, so a good amount of memory ensures consistent performance for the foreseeable future.

To help you choose the right device, this article lists five of the best gaming laptops with 16GB RAM.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

What are the best gaming laptops with 16GB RAM to buy now?

1) OMEN Transcend 14

The Transcend 14 is a premium machine (Image via HP)

The OMEN Transcend 14 is a sleek, thin, and lightweight gaming powerhouse. It boasts some top-of-the-line features, including an Intel Core Ultra CPU, NVIDIA RTX 40 series GPU, and OLED screen. Its design is clean and simple, with no flashy logo or any other fancy lighting.

The device's display quality is also outstanding, as it boasts 500 nits of brightness, ensuring vivid and crisp visuals. With these impressive specifications, it undoubtedly ranks among the best gaming laptops with 16GB RAM.

Specifications OMEN Transcend 14 Model 14t-fb000 OS Windows 11 Home Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 155H GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 (8GB) Display 14-inch OLED Storage 1TB RAM 16GB Battery 71Wh Price $1819

However, due to the laptop's thinness, you only get a few ports. Furthermore, you need to stay near your charging socket to get the most out of it, as the battery life is short. You can expect around four hours of run time on normal productivity tasks.

Pros:

The design is superb. It is a very thin and portable machine.

The display quality is amazing.

Cons:

Battery life is very short.

Only a few ports are available.

2) Acer Predator Helios Neo 16

A powerful device to play modern titles: Helios Neo 16(Image via Acer)

The Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 comes with a decently sized display outside and high-power specs inside. This makes the device bulky and heavy, but this benefits its primary purpose: gaming. Acer also claims it can run up to six hours on a single charge.

The laptop features an Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU. “HX” processors are designed for maximum performance, prioritizing raw processing power, so you can expect a lag-free gaming experience with this machine.

Specifications Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 Model PHN16-72-99PA | NH.QQXAA.002 OS Windows 11 Home Processor Intel Core i9-14900HX GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 (8GB) Display 16-inch LCD Storage 1TB RAM 16GB Battery 90Wh Price $1449

The Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 comes with a beautiful 16-inch WQXGA display with a 165 Hz refresh rate. In short, it has all the features you might look for in the best gaming laptops with 16GB RAM. However, it does come loaded with bloatware.

Pros:

The display is superb.

It delivers exceptional gaming performance.

Cons:

It is a thick and bulky device.

It comes with tons of pre-installed applications.

The speakers are mediocre.

3) Alienware x14 R2

A uniquely designed gaming laptop (Image via Dell)

The Alienware x14 R2 is a thin laptop with a metal lid and frame, crisp display, and long battery life. It comes bundled with an RTX 40 series GPU and 13th-gen Intel Core CPU. It has 2TB of storage, which makes it the most future-proof option on this list of best gaming laptops with 16GB RAM.

Specifications Alienware x14 R2 Model Alienware x14 R2 OS Windows 11 Home Processor Intel Core i7-13620H GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 (6GB) Display 14-inch QHD+ Storage 2TB RAM 16GB Battery 80Wh Price $1299

The Alienware x14 R2's display comes with a 3ms response time, which is quite impressive. You can expect over six and a half hours of battery life from this device during typical daily tasks.

Despite being a compact laptop, this machine features all the necessary ports. However, they are all on the back edge, which might be a little awkward for a few individuals. Besides that, there is nothing much to complain about.

Pros:

It is a portable laptop with a solid build.

Battery life is good.

It comes with high storage options.

Cons:

The port placement is a bit odd.

4) MSI - THIN 15

The Thin 15 is a decent gaming laptop (Image via MSI)

The MSI THIN 15 is one of the best gaming laptops with 16GB RAM. Reason — its price-to-feature ratio. Featuring the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Graphics and 13th-gen Intel Core CPU, it guarantees seamless performance across a spectrum of games. It also has an MSI AI Engine, which automatically fine-tunes the settings to achieve the best performance.

Specifications MSI - THIN 15 Model THIN15131451 OS Windows 11 Home Processor Intel Core i5-13420H GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 (6GB) Display 15.6-inch FHD Storage 512GB RAM 16GB Battery 52.4Wh Price $899

While the MSI THIN 15's performance is quite impressive, its battery life is just the opposite. The laptop has a 52.4Wh battery. I am assuming you won’t get more than three hours of run time from it.

Overall, the device delivers exceptional gaming performance for its price. However, if you want decent on-screen time, you should consider the other options mentioned on this list of best gaming laptops with 16GB RAM.

Pros:

Available at a very competitive price.

It features the MSI AI Engine, which is a proprietary technology to enhance performance.

Cons:

Battery life is very short.

Less storage compared to other counterparts.

5) Lenovo LOQ

It is one of the best gaming laptops with 16GB RAM at this price (Image via Lenovo)

The Lenovo LOQ is a budget-friendly gaming laptop with some impressive specifications. It boasts an AMD Ryzen 5 8645HS processor, which is highly capable of handling modern titles without any hiccups. You also get a GeForce RTX 4050 card that makes the device suitable for graphic-heavy applications.

Specifications Lenovo LOQ Model 83DX0004US OS Windows 11 Home Processor AMD Ryzen 5 8645HS GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 (6GB) Display 15.6-inch FHD Storage 512GB RAM 16GB Battery 60Wh Price $859

While the Lenovo LOQ is a decent pick, it has some tradeoffs. It runs around three hours on non-heavy tasks, which is very low. You might also experience some heat due to less thermal headroom. Apart from that, the build is plastic.

Pros:

It is a pocket-friendly option.

It delivers optimal gaming performance.

Cons:

The build is not strong.

Battery life is short.

That concludes our list of the best gaming laptops with 16GB RAM. All these options come with decently powerful configurations and are available at various price points. You can pick whichever suits you the best.

