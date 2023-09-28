10 best graphics cards with 4 GB VRAM

Choosing a graphics card with 4GB of VRAM is vital as PC games these days have ever-increasing visual demands. Modern AAA games have incredibly realistic and complicated in-game visuals that need significant visual processing power. Enough VRAM capacity is important for smooth, fluid gaming with no lag or stutters. With game developers constantly improving graphics, having enough VRAM ensures your system can handle these stunning titles, offering an immersive gaming experience.

This article will explore the top ten 4GB VRAM graphics cards.

AMD Radeon RX 550, AMD Radeon RX 570, AMD Radeon RX 580, and seven other graphics cards with 4GB VRAM

1) AMD Radeon RX 550 ($114.99)

Specification AMD Radeon RX 550 Architecture Graphics Core Next 4.0 Cuda Cores 512 Memory 4GB GDDR5 Base Clock Speed 1100 MHz Boost Clock Speed 1206 MHz Memory Interface Width 128-bit TDP 65 W

The AMD Radeon RX 550 is an affordable GPU option for 1080p gaming. Equipped with 4GB of GDDR5 memory and 512 stream processors, it is capable of managing less demanding games at low to medium settings. That said, it encounters challenges with more resource-intensive titles.

Low power consumption and minimal noise production make the RX 550 reliable for budget-conscious gamers seeking adequate mainstream performance. For individuals needing a graphics card suitable for casual gaming, web browsing, and multimedia activities, the RX 550 offers a cost-effective and sensible choice.

2) AMD Radeon RX 570 ($138.99)

Specification AMD Radeon RX 570 Architecture Polaris Cuda Cores 2048 Memory 4GB GDDR5 Base Clock Speed 1168 MHz Boost Clock Speed 1244 MHz Memory Interface Width 256-bit TDP 150 W

The AMD Radeon RX 570, originally a mid-range GPU released in 2017, continues to shine as an inexpensive choice for gaming. Equipped with 4GB VRAM, 2,048 stream processors, and a 1,244MHz boost clock, it impressively maintains high-performance 1080p gaming. The RX 570's adaptability extends its suitability to diverse tasks, including 3D rendering and video editing as well.

Because of its efficient power management and versatility, the RX 570 is among the best GPUs with 4GB RAM in 2023 for gamers wanting optimal1080p gaming performance and value without overpaying.

3) AMD Radeon RX 580 ($139.99)

Specification AMD Radeon RX 580 Architecture Polaris 20 Cuda Cores 2304 Memory 4GB GDDR5 Base Clock Speed 1257 MHz Boost Clock Speed 1355 MHz Memory Interface Width 256-bit TDP 185 W

The AMD Radeon RX 580, introduced in 2017, remains a value-for-money option for gamers. With its 4GB GDDR5 memory and Polaris 20 architecture, 1080p and 1440p gaming on high settings run smoothly thanks to its 1257 MHz base clock and 11355 MHz boost.

Its affordability achieves a perfect equilibrium, making it a prime selection for gamers seeking captivating visuals while staying within budget. Even years after its release, the RX 580 impressively remains competitive in the gaming GPU market.

4) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti ($145.30)

Specification NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti Architecture Pascal Cuda Cores 768 Memory 4 GB GDDR5 Base Clock Speed 1291 MHz Boost Clock Speed 1392 MHz Memory Interface Width 128-bit TDP 75 W

The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti, released in 2016, presents an inexpensive graphics card for 1080p gaming even in 2023. The 4GB GDDR5 VRAM allows for seamless gaming in most games at medium to high settings. However, demanding games may test its capabilities.

Despite lacking ray tracing and DLSS, its 768 CUDA cores and 48 texture units deliver satisfactory 1080p performance. It is remarkably power-efficient and noticeably quiet. The GTX 1050 Ti is an appealing solution for gamers looking for consistent 1080p gaming capabilities within the $200 price range.

5) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 ($154.99)

Specification NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Architecture Turing Cuda Cores 896 Memory 4 GB GDDR5 Base Clock Speed 1485 MHz Boost Clock Speed 1665 MHz Memory Interface Width 128-bit TDP 150 W

The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 is a superb graphics card launched in 2020 and is capable of impressive 1080p gaming performance despite lacking RT and Tensor cores available in higher models. With a 1485 MHz base clock and 4GB GDDR5, benchmarks show it can run games like Fortnite and G.T.A. V at 60fps on high settings at 1080p.

A moderate 150W TDP ensures efficiency suitable for inexpensive PC builds. Gamers prioritizing cost-effectiveness, energy efficiency, and decent 1080p gaming performance will find the GTX 1650 a good selection.

6) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 ($157.63)

Specification NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 Architecture Turing Cuda Cores 512 Memory 4GB GDDR6 Base Clock Speed 1740 MHz Boost Clock Speed 1785 MHz Memory Interface Width 64-bit TDP 75 W

The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 was launched in June 2022, focusing on gamers seeking 1080p gaming experiences. It has 512 CUDA cores with a 4GB GDDR6 memory configuration, delivering dependable performance at lower to mid-level graphics settings.

While the GTX 1630 works well for lower-end builds seeking basic 1080p gaming capabilities, those desiring better output may need to opt for more powerful options. This graphics card is a great solution for gamers on a limited budget due to its low cost and decent performance at low settings.

7) AMD Radeon RX 6400 ($159.99)

Specification AMD Radeon RX 6400 Architecture RDNA 2.0 Cuda Cores 768 Memory 4 GB GDDR6 Base Clock Speed 1923 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2039 MHz Memory Interface Width 64-bit TDP 53 W

The AMD Radeon RX 6400, utilizing the RDNA 2 architecture, is an entry-level 1080p gaming GPU. Boasting 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM and 768 stream processors, it offers performance similar to the GeForce GTX 1650 and Intel Arc A380.

This graphics card is an incredible option for compact PC builds, as it uses only 53 watts of power and has a single-slot configuration. While the RX 6400 may not tackle demanding titles or excel in ray tracing at high frame rates, it remains a perfect option for gamers seeking smooth 1080p gameplay or a low-power GPU.

8) AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT ($169)

Specification AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT Architecture RDNA 1.0 Cuda Cores 1408 Memory 4 GB GDDR6 Base Clock Speed 1607 MHz Boost Clock Speed 1845 MHz Memory Interface Width 128-bit TDP 130 W

The AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT, launched in December 2019, is an outstanding graphics card with 4GB of GDDR6 RAM, perfect for smooth 1080p gaming. Most games run well at high settings, and it supports FreeSync to prevent tearing.

Though slightly slower than the GeForce GTX 1660 Super, its sub-$200 pricing makes it enticing for gamers wanting quality gameplay at lower costs. Additionally, its compatibility with AMD's open-source drivers caters to users deeply embedded in the AMD ecosystem, further raising the appeal of this GPU.

9) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Super ($200)

Specification NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Super Architecture Turing Cuda Cores 1280 Memory 4 GB GDDR6 Base Clock Speed 1530 MHz Boost Clock Speed 1725 MHz Memory Interface Width 128-bit TDP 100 W

The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Super, launched in November 2019, is one of the best beginner graphics cards, delivering solid 1080p gaming performance. It offers gamers seamless high-setting gameplay, boasts 1280 CUDA cores, and 4GB of GDDR6 memory. It also features a boost frequency reaching 1725 MHz, delivering a 30% improvement over its predecessor.

The GTX 1650 Super caters to individuals seeking robust performance without breaking the bank, thanks to its low power demands and seamless operation. Its efficient design makes it a terrific choice for those considering a gaming setup upgrade.

10) AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT ($224)

Specification AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT Architecture RDNA 2.0 Cuda Cores 1024 Memory 4 GB GDDR6 Base Clock Speed 2310 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2610 MHz Memory Interface Width 64-bit TDP 107 W

The AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT, with its wallet-friendly pricing, offers a fantastic 1080p gaming performance. Although its 4GB VRAM might pose limitations in more demanding titles, it compensates with energy efficiency and whisper-quiet operation.

While lacking ray tracing and variable rate shading, features like AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution and FreeSync enable relatively smooth gameplay. If you are seeking an affordable graphics card for solid 1080p gaming, the RX 6500 XT is a worthy contender despite its limitations.

In summary, these ten graphics cards with 4GB VRAM provide excellent value for money for gamers and consumers looking for good performance without spending too much. From budget-friendly options that offer surprisingly robust performance to mid-range powerhouses, these GPUs prove that you don't always need high VRAM for an incredible gaming experience.