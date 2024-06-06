5 best graphics cards that can rival PS5

The PS5 has become the console to get this generation. With 4K gaming and support for ray tracing, it is a fantastic machine. The best part is it costs just under $500, which makes it a great value-for-money option as opposed to gaming PCs, which can easily go above $700-800 at the bare minimum.

PC graphics cards, however, have gotten cheaper over the last four years since the PlayStation's inception. Even the latest 60-class GPUs can rival the console thanks to upscaling and frame generation. However, if you don't want to resort to dynamic resolution, 4K gaming performance can be a bit of a stretch.

We will list the best GPUs that rival the PlayStation 5 in terms of performance. The list doesn't go out of the way with the most powerful 40-series video cards. Instead, we focused on budgets that can still constitute a capable gaming machine for under $700.

Multiple mid-range graphics cards can rival the PS5

5) AMD Radeon RX 7600 ($269)

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 is a capable gaming GPU (Image via AMD)

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 is about as powerful as the GPU in the PlayStation 5. While it is quite capable at 1080p and 1440p, 4K performance will be a bit of a stretch. You must resort to FSR frame generation to maintain decent framerates in most titles.

AMD Radeon RX 7600 Graphics processor Navi 33 Shading cores 2048 Memory

8 GB GDDR6 128-bit

TDP 165W

The RX 7600 is powered by the Navi 33 graphics processor and packs 8 GB of VRAM, which can be limited to 2024 and beyond. However, the PS5 has similar problems with its hardware. Given the competitive price tag of $269, you can build a gaming system for under $500, which makes this a superb option.

Pros:

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 is slightly more powerful than the PS5 GPU. The 7600 can play most games at 1440p and 4K.

Cons:

Like all AMD cards, ray tracing and upscaling (FSR 3) performance isn't the best.

4) Nvidia RTX 4060 ($293)

The Nvidia RTX 4060 is a superb 1080p and 1440p gaming card (Image via Best Buy)

The Nvidia RTX 4060 is the 1080p gaming graphics card of this generation. Improvements in rasterization performance make it superb at 1440p and 4K gaming. Thanks to capable ray tracing and DLSS 3 with frame generation, it can provide decent framerates in most games.

Nvidia RTX 4060 Graphics processor AD107 Shading cores 3072 Memory

8 GB GDDR6 128-bit

TDP 115W

The 4060 is a severely cut-down graphics card. It is powered by the AD107 graphics processor with 3,072 CUDA cores. Thanks to gen-on-gen improvements, you can expect better rendering performance than the PS5 GPU. However, at 8 GB GDDR6, its memory is the same as the RX 7600, which can be problematic at higher resolutions.

Pros:

The Nvidia RTX 4060 8 GB is faster than the PS5 GPU. The graphics card features better ray tracing and upscaling performance than the competition.

Cons:

The 4060 isn't much faster than the last generation in terms of rasterization performance.

3) AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT ($299)

The AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT is close to the GPU in the PS5 (Image via XFX)

The AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT is about as powerful as the PS5 GPU. The graphics card can beat the console in terms of rasterization performance, but optimization issues keep them at level. The GPU was launched for QHD gaming and can manage good performance at 4K too.

AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT Graphics processor Navi 22 Shading cores 2560 Memory

12 GB GDDR6 192-bit

TDP 250W

When it comes to specs, the 6750 XT is based on the 12 GB GDDR6 VRAM, which is plenty for high-resolution gaming. The GPU can be a bit power-hungry, however. We are looking at a TDP of 250W, which is on the higher end for a sub-$300 card.

Pros:

The AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT can play most games at 1440p and 4K. The 12 GB VRAM on the card future-proofs it and enables high-resolution gaming.

Cons:

Ray tracing performance doesn't keep up with the PS5.

2) AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT ($319.99)

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT can beat the PS5 GPU (Image via AMD)

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT brings the latest AMD architecture in a budget form factor. The improved ray tracing performance makes it a recommendation. You can expect decent 1440p and 4K gaming out of the GPU, and it is a bit faster than what you get with the PS5. The low price tag means a $600 rig with this card is possible, which makes it a great choice.

AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT Graphics processor Navi 33 Shading cores 2048 Memory

16 GB GDDR6 192-bit

TDP 190W

The GPU is based on the same Navi 33 graphics processor as the RX 7600. However, the extra shading units and Compute Units make its upscaling and ray tracing performance faster. Given the $330 range is quite empty, this GPU can be the perfect option.

Pros:

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT is slightly faster than the PS5 GPU. The GPU can play most games at 1440p and 4K.

Cons:

Ray tracing doesn't work well on the AMD graphics card.

1) AMD Radeon RX 6800 ($349)

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 16 GB is a powerful 1440p and 4K gaming GPU (Image via Geizhals)

Last-gen AMD cards continue to impress us with their competitive prices. The RX 6800 has been discounted to just $369, which makes it a decent mid-range option today. The last-gen 6800 is much faster than the PS5 GPU and can keep up well at 1440p and 4K gaming, making it a recommendation.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 16 GB Graphics processor Navi 21 Shading cores 3840 Memory

16 GB GDDR6 256-bit

TDP 250W

The 6800 is a stacked graphics card in terms of underlying hardware. It is based on the same Navi 21 GPU as the higher-end 6800 XT and the 6900 XT. The GPU packs 16 GB of VRAM, which is the most you can get in the sub-$400 range.

Pros:

The AMD RX 6800 is a powerful 1440p and 4K gaming GPU. 16 GB of VRAM gives it an upper hand over the PS5.

Cons:

Ray tracing and rasterization performance isn't as good as Nvidia's alternatives.

These graphics cards are some of the best options to build a system capable of competing against the PS5. They make perfect sense given the console is the baseline for gaming these days. You can expect a system with these GPUs to last for another three to four years easily without major issues.