Best Gray Zone Warfare settings for Nvidia RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti are the latest 1080p graphics cards from Team Green. They replace the very popular 3060 and 3060 Ti GPUs with better ray tracing, DLSS with frame generation, and improved efficiency. You can even expect superb 1440p gaming experiences from them.

Gray Zone Warfare is all the talk in the gaming community today. The first-person shooter took the internet by storm with its combat and gameplay. It runs the best on some of the latest graphics cards, given how demanding it can be at higher graphics presets. Some of the new 40 series GPUs are the best options.

Best Gray Zone Warfare settings for Nvidia RTX 4060

The RTX 4060 can easily handle Gray Zone at 1080p with the High settings applied. The Epic preset in this game can be too demanding for the GPU, and cranking it down slightly provides a good mix of performance and visual fidelity. We recommend using FSR 3 with FidelityFX Frame Generation for the best FPS gains.

The ideal settings combination for the 4060 is as follows:

Display

Monitor: Primary display

Primary display Window mode: Windowed fullscreen

Windowed fullscreen Display resolution: 1,920 x 1,080

1,920 x 1,080 Vertical FOV: 75

75 VSync: Off

Off Brightness: 99

99 Contrast: 98

98 Saturation: 99

99 Gamma: 105

105 Frame rate limit: 240 FPS

240 FPS Frame rate limit (Background): 30 FPS

Quality

Quality presets: Custom

Custom 3D Resolution: N/A

N/A Global illumination: High

High Shadow quality: High

High Texture resolution: High

High Effects quality: High

High Reflections quality: High

High Foliage quality: High

Postprocessing

Post-processing: Low

Low Motion blur: None

None Sharpening: 0

0 Colorblind mode: Off

Off Colorblind mode strength: 10

Advanced

Anti-aliasing/Upscaling method: FSR

FSR Anti-aliasing quality: Off

Off Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution: Auto

Auto Nvidia DLSS sharpness: 0

0 Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On

On FidelityFX Frame Generation: On

On FidelityFX Super Resolution: Quality

Quality XeSS Super Sampling: N/A

Best Gray Zone Warfare settings for Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti

The RTX 4060 Ti packs considerably more rendering prowess than the $299 non-Ti sibling. The graphics card can play Gray Zone at high framerates at 1080p, providing a near-competitive experience with some settings tweaks.

We recommend the following mix of settings for the 4060 Ti:

Display

Monitor: Primary display

Primary display Window mode: Windowed fullscreen

Windowed fullscreen Display resolution: 1,920 x 1,080

1,920 x 1,080 Vertical FOV: 75

75 VSync: Off

Off Brightness: 99

99 Contrast: 98

98 Saturation: 99

99 Gamma: 105

105 Frame rate limit: 240 FPS

240 FPS Frame rate limit (Background): 30 FPS

Quality

Quality presets: Custom

Custom 3D Resolution: N/A

N/A Global illumination: High

High Shadow quality: High

High Texture resolution: High

High Effects quality: High

High Reflections quality: High

High Foliage quality: High

Postprocessing

Post-processing: Low

Low Motion blur: None

None Sharpening: 0

0 Colorblind mode: Off

Off Colorblind mode strength: 10

Advanced

Anti-aliasing/Upscaling method: FSR

FSR Anti-aliasing quality: Off

Off Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution: Auto

Auto Nvidia DLSS sharpness: 0

0 Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On

On FidelityFX Frame Generation: On

On FidelityFX Super Resolution: Quality

Quality XeSS Super Sampling: N/A

The RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti are some of the latest graphics cards in the market. Hence, it is no surprise that they can easily handle demanding titles like Gray Zone Warfare at 1080p resolutions. With the above tweaks applied, you can have a balanced experience in the shooter.

