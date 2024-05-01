Best Gray Zone Warfare settings for Nvidia RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti are the latest 1080p graphics cards from Team Green. They replace the very popular 3060 and 3060 Ti GPUs with better ray tracing, DLSS with frame generation, and improved efficiency. You can even expect superb 1440p gaming experiences from them.
Gray Zone Warfare is all the talk in the gaming community today. The first-person shooter took the internet by storm with its combat and gameplay. It runs the best on some of the latest graphics cards, given how demanding it can be at higher graphics presets. Some of the new 40 series GPUs are the best options.
Best Gray Zone Warfare settings for Nvidia RTX 4060
The RTX 4060 can easily handle Gray Zone at 1080p with the High settings applied. The Epic preset in this game can be too demanding for the GPU, and cranking it down slightly provides a good mix of performance and visual fidelity. We recommend using FSR 3 with FidelityFX Frame Generation for the best FPS gains.
The ideal settings combination for the 4060 is as follows:
Display
- Monitor: Primary display
- Window mode: Windowed fullscreen
- Display resolution: 1,920 x 1,080
- Vertical FOV: 75
- VSync: Off
- Brightness: 99
- Contrast: 98
- Saturation: 99
- Gamma: 105
- Frame rate limit: 240 FPS
- Frame rate limit (Background): 30 FPS
Quality
- Quality presets: Custom
- 3D Resolution: N/A
- Global illumination: High
- Shadow quality: High
- Texture resolution: High
- Effects quality: High
- Reflections quality: High
- Foliage quality: High
Postprocessing
- Post-processing: Low
- Motion blur: None
- Sharpening: 0
- Colorblind mode: Off
- Colorblind mode strength: 10
Advanced
- Anti-aliasing/Upscaling method: FSR
- Anti-aliasing quality: Off
- Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution: Auto
- Nvidia DLSS sharpness: 0
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On
- FidelityFX Frame Generation: On
- FidelityFX Super Resolution: Quality
- XeSS Super Sampling: N/A
Best Gray Zone Warfare settings for Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti
The RTX 4060 Ti packs considerably more rendering prowess than the $299 non-Ti sibling. The graphics card can play Gray Zone at high framerates at 1080p, providing a near-competitive experience with some settings tweaks.
We recommend the following mix of settings for the 4060 Ti:
Display
- Monitor: Primary display
- Window mode: Windowed fullscreen
- Display resolution: 1,920 x 1,080
- Vertical FOV: 75
- VSync: Off
- Brightness: 99
- Contrast: 98
- Saturation: 99
- Gamma: 105
- Frame rate limit: 240 FPS
- Frame rate limit (Background): 30 FPS
Quality
- Quality presets: Custom
- 3D Resolution: N/A
- Global illumination: High
- Shadow quality: High
- Texture resolution: High
- Effects quality: High
- Reflections quality: High
- Foliage quality: High
Postprocessing
- Post-processing: Low
- Motion blur: None
- Sharpening: 0
- Colorblind mode: Off
- Colorblind mode strength: 10
Advanced
- Anti-aliasing/Upscaling method: FSR
- Anti-aliasing quality: Off
- Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution: Auto
- Nvidia DLSS sharpness: 0
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On
- FidelityFX Frame Generation: On
- FidelityFX Super Resolution: Quality
- XeSS Super Sampling: N/A
The RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti are some of the latest graphics cards in the market. Hence, it is no surprise that they can easily handle demanding titles like Gray Zone Warfare at 1080p resolutions. With the above tweaks applied, you can have a balanced experience in the shooter.
