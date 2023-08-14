Best GTA V and Online graphics settings for Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti in 2023

The GTX 1050 Ti continues to be a fantastic graphics card for gaming. It especially shines in older titles like GTA V and Watch Dogs, which were launched during the GPU's prime. Although the card has since been replaced by much more powerful newer alternatives like the GTX 1650 and the RTX 3050, it continues to be a popular option among budget gamers. It can be picked up for as little as $70, making it ideal for those who don't want to spend a fortune on a gaming rig.

GTA V runs pretty well on the 1050 Ti. Gamers can expect smooth and playable 60 FPS experiences in the title without hiccups. However, the GPU isn't powerful enough to handle the game at the highest settings, so some tweaks are necessary.

Figuring out the best settings combination can be complex for some. To help players solve this problem, we will list the best GTA V settings for the GTX 1050 Ti in this article.

Best GTX 1050 Ti graphics settings for better picture quality in GTA V

The GTX 1050 Ti can easily maintain a smooth 30-40 FPS with a mix of high and very high settings applied. Gamers can expect to stick to 1080p in this title with the GPU. Although these settings aren't the highest in the game, Grand Theft Auto still looks fantastic.

The best settings combination for the Pascal-based 50-class GPU are as follows:

Graphics

Ignore Suggested Limits: On

On DirectX Version: DirectX 11

DirectX 11 Screen Type: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Aspect Ratio: Auto

Auto Refresh Rate: Maximum supported by your panel

Maximum supported by your panel FXAA: Off

Off MSAA: X2

X2 NVIDIA TXAA: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off Pause Game On Focus Loss: On

On Population Density: Medium

Medium Population Variety: Medium

Medium Distance Scaling: Medium

Medium Texture Quality: Very High

Very High Shader Quality: High

High Shadow Quality: Normal

Normal Reflection Quality: Normal

Normal Reflection MSAA: Off

Off Water Quality: High

High Particle Quality: High

High Grass Quality: High

High Soft Shadows: Soft

Soft Post FX: High

High Anisotropic Filtering: X16

X16 Ambient Occlusion: High

High Tessellation: High

Advanced Graphics

Long Shadows: Off

Off High Resolution Shadows: Off

Off High Detail Streaming While Flying: On

On Extended Distance Scaling: Low

Low Frame Scaling Mode: Off

Best GTX 1050 Ti graphics settings for high FPS in GTA V

If gamers are willing to sacrifice visual fidelity, a stable 60 FPS in GTA V is achievable on the GTX 1050 Ti. We recommend a mix of low and medium settings for high framerates in the game.

The best settings for a stable 60 FPS in GTA V are as follows:

Graphics

Ignore Suggested Limits: On

On DirectX Version: DirectX 11

DirectX 11 Screen Type: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Aspect Ratio: Auto

Auto Refresh Rate: Maximum supported by your panel

Maximum supported by your panel FXAA: Off

Off MSAA: X2

X2 NVIDIA TXAA: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off Pause Game On Focus Loss: On

On Population Density: Low

Low Population Variety: Medium

Medium Distance Scaling: Medium

Medium Texture Quality: High

High Shader Quality: High

High Shadow Quality: Normal

Normal Reflection Quality: Normal

Normal Reflection MSAA: Off

Off Water Quality: High

High Particles Quality: Medium

Medium Grass Quality: High

High Soft Shadows: Soft

Soft Post FX: Medium

Medium Anisotropic Filtering: X16

X16 Ambient Occlusion: High

High Tessellation: High

Advanced Graphics

Long Shadows: Off

Off High Resolution Shadows: Off

Off High Detail Streaming While Flying: On

On Extended Distance Scaling: Low

Low Frame Scaling Mode: Off

The GTX 1050 Ti isn't the most powerful graphics card on the market. However, it is a champion in slightly older games like GTA V, which isn't very demanding on graphics hardware. With the above settings applied, players can enjoy a solid experience in the game.