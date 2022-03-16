GTA 5 players are divided on the 60 FPS for next-gen consoles

Although GTA 5 runs on 60 FPS for next-gen consoles, some fans are divided on whether or not it's too low.

In video game terminology, FPS stands for "frames per second." This refers to a number of images that pop up in consecutive order. Games with low FPS are very choppy, while games with higher FPS run smoothly and without issues. The latter is an essential aspect of modern games with online modes.

GTA 5 on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S can now run up to 60 FPS. Some players have praised the game for its better performance. Meanwhile, others are greatly disappointed and expect more from Rockstar Games.

The GTA 5 community is divided over next-gen consoles only running up to 60 FPS

Needless to say, GTA 5 players have taken the time to voice their opinions all over social media. The game has finally arrived on next-gen consoles, so players will naturally expect some new features. GTA 5 can run at 60 FPS, yet the question remains whether or not it's good enough.

Some players believe it greatly improves the game

Nick @GhillieYT If you haven’t had a chance to experience GTA 5 in 60 FPS yet and this Tuesday will be your first time. You’re in for a treat. Makes a massive difference. If you haven’t had a chance to experience GTA 5 in 60 FPS yet and this Tuesday will be your first time. You’re in for a treat. Makes a massive difference.

As noted by GTA 5 YouTuber GhillieMaster, 60 FPS makes a world of difference. Most of the game relies on shooting and driving sequences. These action scenes can be very fast-paced at times. Now that it runs at a higher FPS, players will avoid jerky movements.

lady of blades (18+) @HSladyofblades Quick thoughts on NEW gen GTA 5/Online from playing for 15 minutes. Its about what I expected. 60 fps feels awesome and Im excited to play the story again. Quick thoughts on NEW gen GTA 5/Online from playing for 15 minutes. Its about what I expected. 60 fps feels awesome and Im excited to play the story again.

Some players will enjoy replaying the story mode, simply because of the 60 FPS. It's much better than the previous versions of the game. They would sometimes run at 30 FPS, which is incredibly low by today's standards.

Others believe that 60 FPS is way too low

DarkViperAU @DarkViperAU Baffles me. PS5 hardware could easily run this game at 120 fps. It is a very powerful PC. Rockstar has specifically chosen settings that make the game bounce between 20-60 fps even on performance. You could have knocked down distance scaling twice and avoided it. Just why? Baffles me. PS5 hardware could easily run this game at 120 fps. It is a very powerful PC. Rockstar has specifically chosen settings that make the game bounce between 20-60 fps even on performance. You could have knocked down distance scaling twice and avoided it. Just why?

However, not all players are happy with 60 FPS. Some believe that it's unbelievably low for next-gen consoles.

Popular streamer DarkViperAU noted that PlayStation 5 hardware can run at double that frame rate. For example, shooting games with 120 FPS include Call of Duty and Doom Eternal. It's yet another reminder that GTA 5 is a 2013 game.

DarkViperAU believes that Rockstar should've changed the distance scaling to allow 120 FPS. That alone would've made a huge difference for this game, especially the online portion.

JayTanga @thicc_stick_boi Rockstar charging console dudes $10 just to play GTA 5 at 60fps in 2022. Rockstar charging console dudes $10 just to play GTA 5 at 60fps in 2022.

Of course, some players think that Rockstar shouldn't be charging any money just for an FPS upgrade. It's not entirely fair to say, given that next-gen consoles do have newer features. However, some players may understandably not be content with the current frame rate.

Overall, it's largely the same game, but with minor improvements

CamTheManVA @LittleGameBoy00



Pros:

Improved smoke and muzzle effects with fast load times



More definition on character models



Ray tracing with smooth fps



Cons:



Same old GTA 5, nothing new in Story Mode



Online glitches still present



No cross gen multiplayer Played #GTAV on PS5 and hers my listPros:Improved smoke and muzzle effects with fast load timesMore definition on character modelsRay tracing with smooth fpsCons:Same old GTA 5, nothing new in Story ModeOnline glitches still presentNo cross gen multiplayer Played #GTAV on PS5 and hers my list Pros: Improved smoke and muzzle effects with fast load times More definition on character models Ray tracing with smooth fps Cons: Same old GTA 5, nothing new in Story Mode Online glitches still presentNo cross gen multiplayer

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions do have noticeable improvements, such as ray-tracing and more detailed textures. Players can also run the game for 60 FPS, depending on the graphics mode.

With that said, not all players will be impressed with the graphics and gameplay. There aren't too many differences between console generations. 60 FPS might not even be enough for some players. Most PlayStation 5 games can run at 120 FPS, which is far beyond GTA 5.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

