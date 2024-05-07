Best Hades 2 settings for RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super (Early Access)

The Nvidia RTX 2060 and 2060 Super can play Hades 2 at High settings despite being aging graphics cards. They have been replaced by the much more capable 3060 and 4060 family of GPUs that deliver unmatched 1080p gaming performance. However, the older Turing cards can still handle the latest games with some tweaks to the settings, making them options worth considering.

Hades 2 is one of the most forgiving games today. Since it doesn's pack realistic 3D graphics and is a dungeon crawler, it can run well on even some modest hardware, like the 2060, without any performance issues.

In this article, we list the ideal settings combinations in the game for the 2060 and 2060 Super. This should help you fine-tune the game for the best experience and get started without much trial and error.

Hades 2 settings for RTX 2060

Hades 2 runs pretty well on the 2060 and 2060 Super (Image via Supergiant Games)

The Nvidia RTX 2060 was originally introduced as a 1080p gaming graphics card. It continues to deliver superb experiences at this resolution in well-optimized and not-so-demanding video games like Hades 2.

The rogue-like dungeon crawler doesn't ship with a ton of graphics settings. You get only one master "Graphics quality" option. This simplifies the process for most gamers, but it also doesn't allow any customization freedom.

Coming back to the best combination, the 2060 can easily handle the game at the High preset at 1080p. The detailed settings combination for the GPU is as follows:

Display

Fullscreen: Yes

Yes Borderless: No

No VSync: Yes

Yes Graphics quality: High

High Brightness: 50%

50% Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080

1,920 x 1,080 Default display: Generic PnP monitor

Hades 2 settings for RTX 2060 Super

The Nvidia RTX 2060 Super continues to be a powerful GPU for 1080p gaming (Image via Amazon)

The Nvidia RTX 2060 Super is a significant step up from its non-Super sibling. The GPU packs 8 GB of VRAM and a slight specs bump that allows for better framerates in demanding video games.

Given the 2060 can max out Hades 2, the extra rasterization prowess of the Super GPU won't make much of a difference other than pumping an even higher framerate in the dungeon crawler.

For this GPU, we recommend the High setting in the game at 1080p. However, you can easily crank up the settings to 1440p while still maintaining a decent framerate. The detailed settings combination is as follows:

Display

Fullscreen: Yes

Yes Borderless: No

No VSync: Yes

Yes Graphics quality: High

High Brightness: 50%

50% Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080

1,920 x 1,080 Default display: Generic PnP monitor

The 2060 and 2060 Super continue to be decent GPUs for playing the latest titles despite being replaced by newer and more powerful options.

Gamers need to crank down the settings in some more demanding games. However, in Hades 2, you can easily max out the settings and still maintain decent framerates.

